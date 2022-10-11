The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Many people agree that there are few things quite like retreating outside during the spring, summer, and fall to read a great book, sip on a favorite drink, or spend time with loved ones. No matter the season, a few pieces of furniture and accessories go a long way to transform your space into a mini oasis. And right now you can outfit your patio for the fall and all of the upcoming warm seasons to come with major discounts on outdoor furniture, accessories, and storage thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon has teased the Prime Early Access Sale for the past few weeks by dropping the prices on thousands of items. But today and tomorrow are the official days of the sale. Although Amazon’s intent is for you to dive into your holiday shopping, some of the best deals are actually on everyday items you might not think to give as a gift, including plenty of outdoor items. So, we curated our own list of the top 21 outdoor deals you shouldn’t miss between now and tomorrow at midnight.

Whether you’re redesigning your space or purchasing items for the first time, one of the best places to start is with furniture. This cute floral bistro set is perfect for apartment patios as a spot to enjoy your morning coffee or tea outside, and it has 1,200 five-star ratings. We also discovered this Shintenchi sofa set that includes four pieces (one loveseat, two armchairs, and a coffee table). Plus, the sale even includes rocking chairs and adirondack chairs for your front porch or backyard.

“We ordered these rockers for our back porch and couldn’t be more pleased. They arrived in time, the packaging kept everything protected, setup and instructions were a breeze, and they are exactly what we were looking for,” shared a five-star reviewer about the “comfortable” rocking chairs that they have recommended to neighbors, too.

Once your seating is set, consider adding accessories like a shopper-favorite set of string lights that has 19,000 five-star ratings, a nifty raised planter box that can save your back from bending while gardening, and a clever firepit table to warm up your space for the fall (and even the winter). You might also want to add storage to your deck or backyard, so think about picking up this Lifetime deck box that can also serve as extra seating or this Rubbermaid box that’s only $32.

“This was the absolute easiest purchase to put together that we've ever gotten,” began a shopper about the “well made and very solid” raised planter box. They continued, “We bought two and will buy another now for a Christmas present because we have no doubt about the quality or how much it will be enjoyed.”

No matter what you’re in the market to buy, make sure to keep browsing below for the best deals on outdoor seating, accessories, and storage. Prices start at just $29, but remember the deals will only be this good until the stock sells out or the sale comes to a close tomorrow.

Amazon

Best Prime Early Access Outdoor Seating Deals

Whether you’re outfitting a small patio or a spacious deck, you can’t create a space you love without seating. The Prime Early Access Sale has plenty of discounted options for you to shop, but we pulled together nine of the best deals. The C/G three-piece bistro set is a standout because it’s rust-resistant—a requisite for lasting outdoor furniture. We also can’t get over this cheery lounge chair and canopy set that would make a fun holiday gift for families. Of course, there’s also the Christopher Knight Home hanging wicker chair, which looks like an ideal spot to read or work.

Amazon

Best Prime Early Access Outdoor Accessories Deals

Incorporating outdoor accessories into your space is an easy way to make it feel warm and homey. The Le Conte umbrella is a whopping 10-feet, which offers plenty of shade to a wider area thanks to its ability to tilt. An outdoor heater is a wonderful addition to a deck or patio for the fall and winter because you’re able to extend your time outside. The Sand Mind reversible outdoor rug and the Exclusive Home outdoor curtains are great picks to spruce up your space with color and textiles.

Amazon

Best Prime Early Access Outdoor Storage Deals

Storage is as important inside as it is on the outside. Keter is one of the top outdoor brands, and this deck box measures 50.4 x 21.2 x 23.2 inches, which is plenty of room to store outdoor pillows, toys, or gardening supplies. We also think this Cosco Outdoor Living lockable box is essential because it’s a safe place to store packages when you’re not home and it has cute lettering to help delivery drivers know where to drop deliveries.

