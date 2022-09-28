The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Is Approaching—Here Are 22 of the Best Home Deals You Can Get Now

Holiday deals came early this year—Amazon just announced it’ll be having a first-of-its-kind Prime Early Access Sale, and we’re here to break it down. Running for 48 hours from Tuesday, October 11 to Wednesday, October 12, products across all categories will feature major markdowns, including all things home, tech, and more. Even better news: There are already some amazing sales to take advantage of on the site right now.

Just like Amazon's traditional Prime Day sale, the Prime Early Access Sale will feature hundreds of thousands of deals that will last throughout the two-day event, as well as additional deals running for just a few hours at a time. Amazon also created gift guides with deals you can shop from to help you with your search for this year’s perfect gift.

To kickstart the shopping season, we’ve rounded up the 24 best home and garden deals to shop before the sale officially begins, so you can get a solid head start on your holiday shopping (or if you just need an excuse to have a retail therapy moment). Most deals will be available to non-Prime members, but some will be exclusive or have opportunities for bigger savings. You can find all the daily markdowns at the Amazon Deals Hub leading up to the sale. Read on to get all the details on our top picks from top-rated brands—and save up to 60%.

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

Now is the time to invest in new cookware or appliances if yours are in need of an update: Amazon slashed prices on all kinds of kitchen goods, from kettles to baking dishes. The beloved Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven is 20% off in select colors (artichaut, cerise, flame, licorice, and meringue), and it’s a purchase that will look beautiful in any kitchen and last you a lifetime (and makes a great gift, too). If you’re in the market for new pans, the T-fal Dishwasher Safe Cookware Fry Pan and shopper-loved (with about 112,000 five-star ratings) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet are 33% and 30% off, respectively. Our favorite kitchen-related deal going on right now: the Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer Plus (10-quart size) is on sale for 36% off. It’s a customer favorite with over 10,000 five-star ratings. “I haven’t used my kitchen oven since I got this, and everything cooks to perfection,” one reviewer said. Browse the rest of our picks below.

Amazon

Best Home and Cleaning Deals

A quality vacuum makes keeping your home clean (almost) effortless, and Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has given shoppers a range of deals to choose from. The Oreck XL Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner features a multi-surface design and high-speed roller brush to help you get any space—and it’s 33% off. If you’ve been on the fence about trying out a robot vacuum (it’s worth it, we promise), these deals are the perfect excuse to go for it: With its three-stage cleaning system and Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum at 15% off has everything you’d want, and the top-rated Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL is currently over $200 off. This product is a must if you have pets, as it’s designed with a self-cleaning brushroll and a high-efficiency filter to capture dust, dander, and allergens.

Investing in your home’s air quality is important for your health, and it’s something you can improve without giving much thought. The Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier reduces 99.97% of pollutants and other allergens, and all you have to do is turn it on (it even has an auto-setting to save energy). Add it to your cart now to get 25% off. See our other favorite deals below.

Amazon

Best Outdoor and Garden Deals

Fall is an optimal time to plant and harvest, and you can find deals on every kind of garden essential prior to the Prime Early Access Sale. Get growing with the Boldly Growing Store Cedar Raised Planter Box with Legs on sale for 16% off, and upgrade your plant storage with the Bamworld Plant Stand for 30% off.

One of the best prices we’ve seen is the INNAV8 Water Hose Nozzle Sprayer at only $10—it has over 12,000 five-star ratings, with one reviewer calling it “the best nozzle” they’ve ever used. “I’m going to buy some more as soon as I write this review,” they wrote. “It’s my favorite one when I hand water in my greenhouses. The value is also exceptional.”

Update your outdoor space with amazing deals on functional pieces like the Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table at 41% off, and save over $60 on the stylish four-piece wicker FDW Patio Furniture Set (complete with a table, loveseat, and two chairs). It’s not swimming season anymore in most locations across the U.S., but you can get ready for next year and save $69 on the best-selling AIPER Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner.

Amazon

Best Tech Deals

You can’t go wrong with tech-related gifts when shopping for others, and anyone would be happy to get one of these picks. For the music lover in your life, the Echo Studio with Echo Sub bundle delivers on immersive sound, and you can get it for 25% off now. Another great gift option: You can currently purchase the JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $36 off its original price. There are a plethora of TV deals to browse as well, and we love that you can save 39% on the best-selling TCL 32-inch Roku Smart TV. If you’re looking to make your home more energy efficient, grab a Google Nest Learning Thermostat while it’s 24% off.

