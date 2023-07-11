The 25 Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture and Decor Deals to Shop for Amazon Prime Day 2023

If your outdoor space could use an update, you’re in luck. Amazon Prime Day is here (July 11th and July 12th), which means there are thousands of deals on outdoor furniture, rugs, lighting, decor, and more.

To help narrow down the selection, we researched and picked the 25 best deals on patio and outdoor furniture and decor. Whether you need a new outdoor rug, string lights for your next dinner party, or garden decor, you’ll be able to find just what you need during the two-day event.

Prime Day Outdoor Furniture Deals

Mximu Folding Adirondack Chair

Amazon

These Adirondack chairs are a great addition to an outdoor fire pit or if you just need more outdoor seating. The chairs are offered in six colors and made of durable material that’s resistant to water, UV rays, and other wear and tear. The best part? They’re foldable too, so you can easily store them between uses or even take them to the beach.

Alaterre Acacia Wood Outdoor Bistro Set

Amazon

Acacia wood is one of the most durable materials for patio furniture, so you can’t go wrong with this three-piece set. The set is on sale for under $120, and it includes two folding chairs and a small table that are great for small patios, porches, and balconies.

Ciokea Chaise Lounge Chair

Amazon

You’ll feel like you’re poolside at your favorite resort thanks to these Ciokea Chaise Lounge Chairs. The chair is offered in eight colors and it has an adjustable back, so you can set it to your comfort level. They’re also made with durable material that’s easy to clean, so they’re fairly low maintenance as well.

Alaterre Lyndon Outdoor Conversation Set

Amazon

You can’t go wrong with this wooden conversation set, which is 51% off. The four-piece set includes two chairs, a cocktail table, and a bench that can seat two people. It’s made of eucalyptus wood, which is weather-resistant, and includes white cushions for added style and comfort.

Furinno Tioman Porch Swing

Amazon

You can still add seating to even the smallest outdoor spaces, like this porch swing that has more than 600 five-star ratings. The swing is offered in a variety of styles and has a natural wood finish that’ll suit your porch or patio.



Prime Day Outdoor Rugs Deals

Jonathan Y Zinnia Charleston Vintage Outdoor Rug

Amazon

This vintage-inspired design is an easy way to spruce up your space. The rug is UV-resistant and has a low pile design, so it shouldn’t hold on to too much dirt from shoes and pets. It is offered in a variety of colors and sizes, but you’ll be able to score the 8- x 10-foot option for under $100.

Rugshop Evora Palm Area Rug

Amazon

This area rug features a palm leaf design that’s sure to make a statement on your patio or porch. It’s offered in two colors and three sizes, but you’ll be able to get the 5- x 7-foot style for under $100. Plus, it can be easily cleaned with a hose, so you won’t have to worry about too much maintenance.

Amoami Outdoor Rug

Amazon

With this outdoor rug, you’ll get two designs for the price of one. The reversible outdoor rug is offered in two sizes and is designed to resist UV rays and other wear and tear. The best part? If one side gets dirty, you can flip it over and use the other side as well.

Hugear Outdoor Rug

Amazon

Hugear’s Outdoor Rug offers a subtle design that’ll sit pretty in your outdoor space. The rug is offered in four sizes and over 18 patterns, making it easy to choose which suits your aesthetic. And the rugs are made with lightweight material, so it’s a breeze to move and clean when you need to.

Jonathan Y Floral Area Rug

Amazon

This woven outdoor area rug is a great choice if you’re looking for an option that’ll add a pop of color and style to your patio. You’ll be able to choose from nine sizes and seven colors, each of which features a muted floral design. The low-pile rug is also simple to place under furniture and can withstand heavy traffic.

Prime Day Outdoor Dining Furniture and Accessories Deals

Homestyles Outdoor Dining Set

Amazon

If you’re looking for a dining set that’s versatile, durable, and heavily discounted, this Homestyles design is a perfect match. The five-piece set, which is 46% off, includes a round dining table and five chairs, all made of durable cast aluminum. The chairs also come with weather-resistant cushions, but they’re easily removable if you want to replace them.

Armen Living Patio Dining Chairs

Amazon

If you have a small outdoor dining set up or just need some additional seating, it’s worth investing in this versatile Armen Living duo. The set includes two chairs that are made of durable aluminum, and they have a simple yet modern design that’ll add an extra touch of style to your space.

Armen Living Patio Dining Table

Amazon

This simple, aluminum dining table will make a great addition to your next outdoor dinner party. The rectangle table offers additional space to seat guests or display food, and it has a simple design that allows you to use chairs of your choosing.

Walker Edison Modern Outdoor Dining Chairs

Amazon

This set of two dining chairs is made of Acacia wood, a durable material that’ll last for years. The set, which is 33% off, is offered in a versatile gray shade and has removable cushions, so they’re easy to clean or replace with a different option.

Prime Day Outdoor Decor Deals

WWM Farmhouse Outdoor Ceiling Fan

Amazon

This farmhouse-style ceiling fan makes it easy to beat the heat while you get some fresh air. The fan, which is also suited for indoor use, features a built-in light that can be turned on separately. Plus, it also comes with two lightbulbs, so you’ll be prepared when you need to replace one.

Elevens Store Patio Privacy Screen

Amazon

Whether you want to separate rooms in your backyard or need some space from your neighbors, this patio privacy screen is a stylish and practical addition to your home. The screen is offered in 11 different patterns, and will also serve as a piece of decor in your backyard while filtering the sunlight. Plus, it’s made of durable steel.

Enido Flameless Candles

Amazon

If you’ve ever tried to light candles outside you know even the smallest gust of wind can extinguish it. Enter these flameless candles that offer the same ambiance without the hassle. The set includes nine pillar-style candles that look as nice styled together as they do apart, and they can even be set to stay lit for up to eight hours at a time.

Bonzer Outdoor Curtains

Amazon

Outdoor curtains, like this pick from Bonzer, are an easy way to add privacy to your backyard, as well as protect yourself from rain and sunshine. This panel is offered in 15 sizes and 13 colors, each of which is designed to be opaque. Moreover, they’re machine washable so you’ll be able to keep them looking good as new.

Joyin Flamingo Yard Ornament Stakes

Amazon

These plastic yard ornament stakes will make for a fun detail on your front lawn or in your backyard. The set includes six stakes that feature flamingos in different stances, so you can either style them together or spread them out throughout your space.

Prime Day Outdoor Lighting Deals

Deco Home Garden Torches

Amazon

Your time outdoors doesn’t have to end at sundown thanks to this pack of four garden torches by Deco Home. The torches are set atop spikes that go into the ground, so you can place them around your backyard wherever you see fit. They’ll provide about six hours of extra lighting, but they’re easy to extinguish as well. They’re even designed to hold citronella oil to help ward off any pesky bugs as well.

Magictec LED Shatterproof String Lights

Amazon

Whoever said string lights were only for the holiday season has never seen these Magictec lights, which have more than 5,000 five-star ratings. The lights have built-in loops that make it easy to install them wherever you want to in your outdoor space, whether it be on a wall or in a tree. Regardless, they’re shatterproof, so you won’t have to worry about them if they get caught up in a summer rain shower.

Urago Outdoor Lights

Amazon

You and your guests will appreciate these Urago solar lights, which are sold in a set of 10. The lights are great for a front walkway or a path to brighten up the dark corners in your outdoor space. The best part? They’re solar-powered, so you won’t need to pull out your phone flashlight to find the power switch.

Vianis Outdoor Lamp Post

Amazon

If you’re looking for a lighting option that combines function and style, this Vianis design gets the job done. The lamp post features three lighting heads in one, each of which has an auto sensor that will turn them on at dusk and off by dawn. The lamp post is great for illuminating a front porch area, but you can also use a few in your backyard too.

Govee Outdoor String Lights

Amazon

Those known for their summer night parties will appreciate these outdoor string lights by Govee. The shatterproof lighting features 47 different modes, including an option to sync the lighting to your music. The mode, brightness, and colors are all controlled via the accompanying app as well, making it easy to switch it up.

Gigalumi Solar Mason Jar Lights

Amazon

If you lean towards farmhouse decor, you’ll love this set of Mason jar lighting. The set comes with six multicolor jars, each of which is equipped with solar-powered twinkle lights. Whether you place them on an outdoor dining table, hang them on a tree, or place them on a long walkway, the lights will illuminate your outdoor space with ease.

