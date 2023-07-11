Act Fast: We Found the Best Under-$25 Prime Day Deals on Home Decor, Gardening Tools, Organizers, and More

This is your guide to incredible Prime Day savings.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on July 11, 2023 12:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best PD Deals Under $25 Tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Madison Woiten

Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year is finally here—happy Prime Day! In other words, it's time to ready your credit card, because the retailer is brimming with serious discounts on hundreds of thousands of products in every category, from cleaning gadgets to new home decor to spruce up your space.

While you might love a good deal, spending hours scrolling through hundreds of thousands of markdowns is not ideal. To help you spend your next 48 hours wisely, we scoured every corner of the site to uncover a spectacular parade of deals—and they're all under $25.

Below, we've rounded up the best discounts on outdoor, home, and kitchen essentials. Scroll down to shop for customer-loved products currently on mega-sale, and check out Amazon's deals page for a complete list of savings opportunities.

The Best Prime Day Outdoor and Gardening Deals Under $25

Amazon PD HANDLANDY Long Gardening Gloves

Amazon

Your outdoor space should be your oasis. Who needs a weekend getaway when you have your very own little escape right in your backyard? Start by taking care of your BBQ essentials, like your grill, with this heavy-duty cover from Simple Housewares or this sturdy brush and scraper from Grillart. Tend to your garden in style with help from the colorful Handlandy Rose Pruning Gardening Gloves, which come in four sizes and boast extra-long cuffs to protect your arms. Don't forget a solid pair of pruning shears, like these from Gerrosiand—and they're 44% off. Tonulax's best-selling Solar Garden Lights will add ambiance to your garden and backyard whenever needed.

The Best Prime Day Home Decor Deals Under $25

Amazon PD Fab totes Storage Bins

Amazon

Updating your home doesn't have to be an extreme overhaul. Sometimes, it's all about the details, like these lovely incense burners from Garmoly, which double as decor. Oh, and did we mention you save 52% on a set of two? The top-rated Kppex Carpet Stickers will ensure that you and your guests never trip over your rug again. Tuck away any unsightly magazines or extra remotes when company arrives with the Fab Totes Storage Bins that are now down to $16 thanks to a coupon. Breathe new life into your living room while adding texture and warmth with these Deconovo Pillow Covers or the plush Toonow Faux Fur Blanket.

The Best Prime Day Bedding and Bath Deals Under $25

Amazon PD Punkray Grey and White Striped Fabric Shower Curtain

Amazon

Level up your bedroom's coziness (and your quality of sleep) with a set of luxurious-feeling bed pillows from Pozino. They'll pair seamlessly with MR&HM's silky satin pillowcases, which are now just $9 for two. If getting your bathroom in order is a priority, look to Kadolina's hanging shower caddy to stow your essentials, from shampoos to scrubs, and you'll save 45%. Or try this set of three bathroom shelves for $22 if you can only afford some vertical space. Make your bathroom feel and look like new with elegant shower curtains, like this $17 style from Punkray.

The Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Under $25

Orange Ninja 4-Stage Knife Sharpener

Amazon

Amazon has always been a hub for kitchen accessories, from small appliances to utensils, and today is no different—except you'll definitely pay a lot less for them. Check off the tedious task of chopping your vegetables in just a few minutes with Maipor's popular Vegetable Chopper. Plus, it's down to just $18. Thanks to Kitchen Gizmo's now $14, compact Snap N Strain Pot Strainer, you can finally put away bulky colanders for pasta night. Never miss another cut with Orange Ninja's Four-Stage Knife Sharpener by your side. And you can always keep a tidy and pristine kitchen by sopping up messes with Lane Linen's set of kitchen towels.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon LINSY HOME Modular Sectional Sofa Tout
Shop Amazon Prime Day’s 80 Best Deals, From Vacuum Cleaners to Must-Have Home Tech
One of the best sets of patio and outdoor furniture, four chairs and a table, on a light patterned background.
The 25 Best Patio and Outdoor Furniture and Decor Deals to Shop for Amazon Prime Day 2023
picnic table mosquito repellent products candles plants lantern
Stylish Outdoor Mosquito Solutions That Will Keep Pests Under Control
Related Articles
One-Off Deal: Garden Weeding Tool Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Heavy Duty' Tool Pulls Every 'Stubborn' Weed by the Root—and It's 31% Off
Prime Day Deal Roundup: Editor-Loved Tout
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Are My Top Picks for Home Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Arrives
Wayfair Andover Mills Mirabal Duvet Cover Set
These Are the 33 Best Fourth of July Deals to Shop This Independence Day
Prime Day Announcement Tout
Amazon Finally Announced Prime Day 2023—Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Prime Day Area Rugs roundup Tout
Amazon Has Discounts on All Kinds of Area Rugs Before Prime Day Even Begins, and Prices Start at $10
Best Garden Fountains of 2023
The 7 Best Garden Fountains of 2023 for a Serene Outdoor Atmosphere
Renpho Smart Scale
The 12 Best Bathroom Scales of 2023
Best Steam Cleaners
The 8 Best Steam Cleaners of 2023 for All Your Deep-Cleaning Needs
The Best Ottomans for Kicking Your Feet Up After a Long Day
The 12 Best Ottomans of 2023 for Kicking Your Feet Up After a Long Day
sage green home decor
10 Sage Green Home Decor Ideas to Add This Trending Design Color
bouquet of flowers in mason jars with Happy May Day gift tag
24 Refreshing Ways to Celebrate the Arrival of Spring
15 Best Placemats of 2023 to Step Up Your Dining Game
The 15 Best Placemats of 2023 to Create a Welcoming Tablescape
Outdoor Pillows
The 16 Best Outdoor Pillows of 2023 to Upgrade Your Yard's Seating Area
One of the best door mats on a patterned background.
The 12 Best Door Mats of 2023 to Keep Your Home Stylish and Clean
bird feeder father's day gift
The 72 Best Father’s Day Gifts of 2023
white house front with green door
23 Ways to Add Curb Appeal for the Best Front Yard on the Block