Act Fast: We Found the Best Under-$25 Prime Day Deals on Home Decor, Gardening Tools, Organizers, and More

Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Madison Woiten Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year is finally here—happy Prime Day! In other words, it's time to ready your credit card, because the retailer is brimming with serious discounts on hundreds of thousands of products in every category, from cleaning gadgets to new home decor to spruce up your space. While you might love a good deal, spending hours scrolling through hundreds of thousands of markdowns is not ideal. To help you spend your next 48 hours wisely, we scoured every corner of the site to uncover a spectacular parade of deals—and they're all under $25. Below, we've rounded up the best discounts on outdoor, home, and kitchen essentials. Scroll down to shop for customer-loved products currently on mega-sale, and check out Amazon's deals page for a complete list of savings opportunities. The Best Prime Day Outdoor and Gardening Deals Under $25 Amazon Your outdoor space should be your oasis. Who needs a weekend getaway when you have your very own little escape right in your backyard? Start by taking care of your BBQ essentials, like your grill, with this heavy-duty cover from Simple Housewares or this sturdy brush and scraper from Grillart. Tend to your garden in style with help from the colorful Handlandy Rose Pruning Gardening Gloves, which come in four sizes and boast extra-long cuffs to protect your arms. Don't forget a solid pair of pruning shears, like these from Gerrosiand—and they're 44% off. Tonulax's best-selling Solar Garden Lights will add ambiance to your garden and backyard whenever needed. Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump, $17 (was $27), Amazon Grillart Grill Brush and Scraper, $17 (was $30), Amazon Simple Houseware Heavy Duty BBQ Grill Cover, $20 (was $22), Amazon Gerrosi Premium Bypass Pruning Shears, $15 (was $27), Amazon Handlandy Rose Pruning Gardening Gloves, $17 (was $19), Amazon Automan Garden Hose Nozzle Set, $10 (was $13), Amazon WhaleLife Indoor Watering Can, $12 (was $17), Amazon Fanhao 16 Inch Aluminum and Ainc Alloy Watering Wand, $23 (was $25), Amazon Homwe Front Door Mats, $20 (was $40), Amazon Tonulax Solar Garden Lights, $20 (was $27), Amazon The Best Prime Day Home Decor Deals Under $25 Amazon Updating your home doesn't have to be an extreme overhaul. Sometimes, it's all about the details, like these lovely incense burners from Garmoly, which double as decor. Oh, and did we mention you save 52% on a set of two? The top-rated Kppex Carpet Stickers will ensure that you and your guests never trip over your rug again. Tuck away any unsightly magazines or extra remotes when company arrives with the Fab Totes Storage Bins that are now down to $16 thanks to a coupon. Breathe new life into your living room while adding texture and warmth with these Deconovo Pillow Covers or the plush Toonow Faux Fur Blanket. Kppex Rug Gripper Carpet Stickers, $10 (was $34), Amazon Pplee Digital Dual Alarm Clock, $15 (was $20), Amazon Nicetown Sheer Curtains Panels, $14 (was $17), Amazon Sancua PVC Tablecloth, $20 (was $23), Amazon Kensuka Portable Handheld Fan, $13 with coupon (was $23), Amazon Fab Totes Storage Bins, $16 with coupon (was $22), Amazon HGMO Placemats Set of 8, $18 (was $28), Amazon VRSS Curtain Tiebacks, $8 (was $10), Amazon Deconovo Pillow Covers, $11 with coupon (was $15), Amazon Toonow Faux Fur Blanket, $16 (was $27), Amazon Garmoly Decorative Incense Burners, $8 (was $16), Amazon The Best Prime Day Bedding and Bath Deals Under $25 Amazon Level up your bedroom's coziness (and your quality of sleep) with a set of luxurious-feeling bed pillows from Pozino. They'll pair seamlessly with MR&HM's silky satin pillowcases, which are now just $9 for two. If getting your bathroom in order is a priority, look to Kadolina's hanging shower caddy to stow your essentials, from shampoos to scrubs, and you'll save 45%. Or try this set of three bathroom shelves for $22 if you can only afford some vertical space. Make your bathroom feel and look like new with elegant shower curtains, like this $17 style from Punkray. Amazer Spring Tension Shower Curtain Rod, $20 (was $27), Amazon Pozino Bed Pillows, $19 (was $22), Amazon Kadolina Bathroom Hanging Shower Organizer, $22 (was $40), Amazon MR&HM Satin Pillowcase Set, $9 (was $13), Amazon Nezzoe Makeup Mirror, $19 (was $30), Amazon Elitapro Steamer, $16 (was $34), Amazon Home It Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy, $23 (was $40), Amazon Renpho Smart Scale, $20 (was $35), Amazon Punkray Shower Curtain, $17 (was $20), Amazon Wopitues Bathroom Shelves, $22 (was $37), Amazon The Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Under $25 Amazon Amazon has always been a hub for kitchen accessories, from small appliances to utensils, and today is no different—except you'll definitely pay a lot less for them. Check off the tedious task of chopping your vegetables in just a few minutes with Maipor's popular Vegetable Chopper. Plus, it's down to just $18. Thanks to Kitchen Gizmo's now $14, compact Snap N Strain Pot Strainer, you can finally put away bulky colanders for pasta night. Never miss another cut with Orange Ninja's Four-Stage Knife Sharpener by your side. And you can always keep a tidy and pristine kitchen by sopping up messes with Lane Linen's set of kitchen towels. Maipor Vegetable Chopper, $18 (was $33), Amazon Rouuo Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $14 (was $16), Amazon Kemethy Food Storage Container Set, $22 (was $38), Amazon Arstpeoe Double Sliding Under Sink Organizers, $24 with coupon (was $50), Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer, $14 (was $28), Amazon Lane Linen Kitchen Towel Set, $10 (was $20), Amazon Orange Ninja Four-Stage Knife Sharpener, $22 (was $32), Amazon Lifewit Serving Tray, $15 (was $17), Amazon Akinly Refrigerator Mats, $14 (was $15), Amazon Walfos Silicone Trivet Mats, $11 (was $13), Amazon 