Amazon Finally Announced Prime Day 2023—Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Amazon has finally announced Prime Day 2023, and the most-anticipated deals of the year will take place from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12. With hundreds of thousands of limited-time deals you can’t score anywhere else, it’s the online shopping event of the year. If last year was any indication, you can look forward to massive markdowns on vacuums, affordable bedding, and more.



Keep reading for all you need to know about Prime Day 2023, including when it starts, early deals, and what sales to expect.

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual event brought to you by the online retailer, Amazon. It spans over two days, starting at 12:01 a.m. PT on the first day of the sale and through the following day. During this two-day time period, shoppers can expect deals on a variety of products, but most especially anything from the Amazon brand. That includes tech like the Kindle and Amazon Fire TV Stick, and finds from the Amazon Basics collection.

According to Amazon, the now-annual sale has been around since 2015. At the beginning, it started as a celebration of the retailer’s 20 year anniversary. In its first run, more than 398 items were ordered per second across Prime-eligible countries, which proved to be even more lucrative for Amazon than Black Friday at the time.

That year, Amazon says the No. 1 purchase was the Instant Pot 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker—24,000 of which were sold during the two-day time period.

Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now

When Is Prime Day This Year?

This year, Amazon Prime Day 2023 will be Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. There will be hundreds of thousands of deals to sift through and many retailers take their deals live even earlier than that. In fact, some Amazon early deals are already live in the Amazon Goldbox deals section.



Is Prime Day Only for Prime Members?

Prime Day is not only for Amazon Prime members. There are plenty of deals for non-Prime members, but Amazon also has offers that are exclusive to Prime members, too (and yes, Prime members are more likely to get the biggest markdowns). If that sounds like something you don’t want to miss out on, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial for Amazon Prime, which will also get you free two-day shipping, among other perks.



What’s on Sale on Prime Day?

On Prime Day, you’ll find sales in just about every category on Amazon, but some of the biggest markdowns are usually on home appliances, vacuum cleaners, beauty products, kitchen tools, clothing and shoes, electronics, and furniture and home decor.



In the leadup to Prime Day, some of Amazon’s biggest markdowns we’ve seen have been air purifiers, bedding, vacuums (including models from brands like Dyson and Shark), kitchen appliances, and Amazon devices, with up to 44 percent off of Echo devices and the Echo Show 8.



Are There Early Deals for Prime Day Already?

There is good news if you can’t wait until Prime Day. Amazon has already launched some early deals that you can take advantage of right now! Here are 10 of the best deals below to get you started.



