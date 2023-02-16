Shopping Amazon Has Tons of Early Presidents’ Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now, Up to 73% Off Prices start at just $7. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on February 16, 2023 07:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Presidents' Day is only a few days away, but the discounts are already rolling out at major retailers like Wayfair, and now Amazon has joined in on the savings event. From customer-loved kitchen staples to up-and-coming top-sellers, Amazon has slashed its prices in just about every category. Now's the time to refresh your tired bedding or finally get the cold brew coffee maker you've been eyeing for months. Score these early deals while you still can and save up to 73%. Don't stress about having to dive through a sea of thousands of deals to scope out the best ones, either—we did the digging for you. We combed through home, appliance, kitchen, and tech discounts to find the best bargains. Check out our top picks below. Amazon’s Best Presidents' Day Deals Honey-Can-Do C End Table, $25 (was $95) Mooka Air Purifier, $55 with coupon (was $110) Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop, $180 (was $700) Unique Loom Trellis Collection Frieze Area Rug, from $145 (was from $408) Safavieh Jute Accent Rug, from $20 (was $41) Bonsenkitchen Food Sealer Machine, $28 (was $60) Lodge L8SK3 Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $35) Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $151 (was $240) Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (was $250) AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit, $80 (was $165) Amazon The Best Presidents’ Day Home Deals It might be freezing outside, but at least indoors, it smells like cherry blossom season no matter the temps with this Sakura Blossom Festival Jar Candle from Yankee Candle. The brand also has a plethora of other inspiring scents on sale, like Bahama Breeze and Lemon Lavender. There's no time like the present to indulge in cozy comforts. Bedsure shaved 24% off its highly-rated Faux Fur Throw. Pair it with a Satin Pillowcase and the Deepsoon Heating Pad, and you'll never want to leave your bed again. Mooka Air Purifier, $55 with coupon (was $110) Deconovo Short Black Blackout Curtains, from $22 with coupon (was from $24) Yankee Candle Sakura Blossom Festival Large Jar Candle, $17 (was $31) Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop, $180 (was $700) Furinno Turn-N-Tube Five-Tier Multipurpose Shelf, from $42 (was $70) American Soft Linen Four-Piece Bath Towel Set, $40 (was $47) Bedsure Faux Fur Throw, $22 with coupon (was $28) Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, from $7 with coupon (was $10) Beautural Steamer, $23 (was $35) Deepsoon Heating Pad, $25 with coupon (was $39) Amazon The Best Presidents’ Day Rug Deals A classically chic rug can tie together any space, and Amazon is full of options starting at $20. The gorgeous Safavieh Jute accent rug adds playful texture to your space, and it's currently 52% off. Unique Loom's Moroccan-inspired Trellis Collection Frieze area rug boasts a spectacular geometric pattern with bold and neutral color options. You can also breathe new life into your entryway and hallways with Ottomanson's Ottohome Collection Non-Slip rug, which comes in area rug and runner styles. Ottomanson Indoor Trellis Are Rug, $21 (was $31) Unique Loom Trellis Collection Frieze Area Rug, from $145 (was from $408) Unique Loom Trellis Collection Lattice Area Rug, from $70 (was from $257) Nuloom Remona Modern Abstract Area Rug, from $34 (was from $72) Nuloom Thigpen Contemporary Area Rug, from $63 (was $118) Jonathan Y Boho Diamond Indoor Area Rug, from $41 (was from $98) Ottomanson Ottohome Collection Non-Slip Area Rug, from $51 (was from $59) Mohawk Home Mayan Sunset Area Rug, from $34 (was from $40) Safavieh Tulum Collection Boho Rug, $47 (was $132) Safavieh Jute Accent Rug, from $20 (was $41) Amazon The Best President’s Day Kitchen Deals There's no reason to wait until spring to refresh your kitchen essentials. If your cookware is looking worn and ready for a complete makeover, it might be time to invest in a new set like Calphalon's Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece set, which is $89 off. Alternatively, if you need one basic pan to get by, let it be Lodge's $20 do-it-all L8SK3 Pre-Seasoned Skillet. Take your pick from plenty of appliances as well. Level up your morning cup of joe with Instant Pot's Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker, which crafts java for your iced beverages in just 20 minutes, rather than the traditional 24 hours. If growing grocery costs are worrying you, consider the Bonsenkitchen Food Sealer Machine to help extend your food shelf life and cut down waste—it's also down from $60 to $28 for a limited time. Instant Pot Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker, $80 (was $100) Bonsenkitchen Food Sealer Machine, $28 (was $60) Lodge L8SK3 Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $35) Instant Pot Pro Ten-in-One Pressure Cooker, $130 (was $170) Master Maison 15-Piece Premium Kitchen Knife Set With Block, $70 (was $91) Oster Blender, $70 (was $90) Instant Vortex 2-Quart Mini Air Fryer, $40 (was $60) Praki Airtight Food Storage Containers, $34 (was $40) Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $151 (was $240) ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer, $14 with coupon (was $16) Amazon The Best Presidents’ Day Tech Deals Presidents' Day deals include steep savings on electronics as well. According to CamelCamelCamel, the Apple AirPods Pro are down to their Black Friday low price, saving you $50. If you're in the market for a simple pair of earbuds, try JBL's Tune 230NC True Wireless Headphones, which are now just $50. With the clever Tile Mate, you'll never lose your wallet, keys, or valuables again. Here's a hack: Be sure to put one in your checked suitcase—especially if your travel plans include connecting flights. Apple AirPod Pro, $200 (was $250) Eufy Security Wireless Video Doorbell, $105 with coupon (was $125) Anker 633 Magnetic Battery, $64 (was $80) JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Headphones, $50 (was $100) AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit, $80 (was $165) Tile Mate, $20 (was $25) Cabtick Sunrise Alarm, $43 with coupon (was $60)