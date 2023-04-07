Amazon’s Hidden Patio Furniture Store Has Everything to Get Your Outdoor Space Summer-Ready, and Picks Start at $33

It’s time for a backyard, patio, or balcony refresh. Spending time outdoors is automatically elevated with stylish and comfortable furniture. While it’s just the start of spring, getting ahead of the season and choosing from the best outdoor patio furniture on the market will have you ready to spend the summer enjoying the outdoors. Finding affordable patio furniture can be an overwhelming task. Luckily, Amazon’s secret patio furniture storefront has everything you need to spruce up your outdoor space at a budget-friendly price.



With six product categories—furniture sets, patio seating, canopies, patio tables, patio chairs, umbrellas, outdoor cushions, and hammocks—there’s plenty to choose from throughout this online marketplace. Browse from the countless listings in the large storefront or simply read on to pick from our curated list of 11 favorite finds. Whether you’re looking for a large couch set or a portable hammock, our top Amazon discoveries start at just $33.

Pnaeut Double Hammock

Amazon

Spending a lazy summer day lounging in the sun is taken to a whole other level of relaxation with the Pnaeut Double Hammock. The heavy-duty hammock fits up to two people and comes with a steel stand and portable carrying bag for laying out on the go. The hammock sets up in less than 10 minutes and is a comfortable way to enjoy the outdoors.

Buy It: Pnaeut Double Hammock, (from $60, Amazon)

Greesum Three-Piece Rocking Wicker Bistro Set

Amazon

Rocking chairs get a modern twist with the Greesum Three-Piece Rocking Wicker Bistro Set. The two black metal, rattan chairs feature sleek lines and are paired with a square glass-top table—perfect for enjoying an iced tea or glass of wine. The chairs are available with beige, blue, or red cushions.

Buy It: Greesum Three-Piece Rocking Wicker Bistro Set, from $126 (was $150), Amazon

Yangming Three-Piece Bistro Set

Amazon

The stylish Yangming Three-Piece Bistro Set is ideal for small patios and balconies with its compact design that fills tight corners. The extra-wide cushion-topped seats are made of rattan wicker over a steel frame for a natural yet modern look. The round tempered glass tabletop is sturdy enough to withstand the elements to hold those necessary ice-cold beverages.

Buy It: Yangming Three-Piece Bistro Set, $205 (was $220), Amazon

Greesum Patio Furniture Four-Piece Set

Amazon

A large outdoor furniture set makes it easy to host gatherings comfortably as the weather warms up. The Greesum Patio Furniture Four-Piece Set includes a loveseat, two chairs, and a long coffee table. With six color options, picking a set that works best for your yard is easy.

Buy It: Greesum Patio Furniture Four-Piece Set, from $167 with coupon (was $185), Amazon

Shintenchi Patio Furniture Sectional Sofa Set

Amazon

There’s nothing quite like the comfort of a sectional couch, and the Shintenchi Patio Furniture Sectional Sofa Set brings that luxury outdoors. The plush sectional comes with a glass-covered coffee table that will turn large backyards into an ideal space for gathering or lounging. It’s made of rattan wicker and machine-washable cushions. Plus, the couch set has eight color options.

Buy It: Shintenchi Patio Furniture Sectional Sofa Set, (from $340, Amazon)

Flash Furniture Nantucket Six-Piece Table and Chairs Set

Amazon

Whether it’s a large barbecue or an intimate dinner party, the Flash Furniture Nantucket Six-Piece Table and Chairs Set is a lovely backdrop to a delicious meal. Amazon’s best-selling patio dining set comes with four foldable chairs, a rounded tempered glass table, and a large matching umbrella.

Buy It: Flash Furniture Nantucket Six-Piece Table and Chairs Set, ($170, Amazon)

Amazon Basics Reclining Lounge Chair

Amazon

Getting some sun (safely) is a relaxing backyard activity when the temperatures are high. The Amazon Basics Reclining Lounge Chair kicks out for a zero-gravity and stress-free lounge. With a built-in headrest, a soft yet firm mesh material, and armrests, the reclining chair is the must-have outdoor nap spot when lying out by the pool.

Buy It: Amazon Basics Reclining Lounge Chair, ($60, Amazon)

Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Sofa

Amazon

The Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Sofa is an outdoor sofa with an indoor couch style. The couch’s eucalyptus wood base and plush beige zippered cushions provides an elegance without sacrificing weather-proof durability. Dress the sofa up with outdoor-friendly pillows, or keep it simple on its own.

Buy It: Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Sofa, ($793, Amazon)

Blissun Patio Umbrella

Amazon

When the sun becomes too strong, shade is much appreciated. The Blissun Patio Umbrella is an oversized umbrella with a 9-foot diameter. The 100% polyester umbrella is not only waterproof, but it’s also UV-resistant, helping ward against harsh elements—rain or shine. Choose a large umbrella that goes with your existing outdoor furniture setup by selecting from its 15 color options.

Buy It: Blissun Patio Umbrella, from $45 with coupon (was $70), Amazon

DC America Umbrella Base

Amazon

Amazon’s best-selling patio umbrella stand, the DC America Umbrella Base is a durable and rust-proof base that’ll last season after season. Made of cast stone and coated in bronze powder, the patterned base is not only sturdy, but also looks stunning under the shade of an umbrella. Without inserts, the base holds a 2-inch pole; however, the base comes with plastic inserts that adapt to hold a 1-inch to 1.5-inch pole.

Buy It: DC America Umbrella Base, $33 (was $46), Amazon

Cool Spot Pop-Up Instant Gazebo

Amazon

Perfect for a backyard party, the Cool Spot Pop-Up Instant Gazebo offers 121 square feet of shade for large patios. The aesthetically pleasing gazebo looks intricate, but easily sets up like a pop-up tent and is just as portable with its included bag. The Oxford fabric is flame-resistant and helps block up to 99% of harmful UVs—plus, it has a vented roof for proper airflow to keep you cool. And to help ward off pesky insects the gazebo comes with built-in mosquito netting.

Buy It: Cool Spot Pop-Up Instant Gazebo, from $190 (was $220), Amazon