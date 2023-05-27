The 10 Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals Can Be Found at Amazon’s Hidden Outlet—Up to 50% Off

Memorial Day weekend is generally regarded as the kick-off of the summer season. Spending time outdoors is a great way to enjoy the long weekend and the longer days ahead. Moreover, this weekend is also one of the best times of the year to score savings on furniture. Taking some time between barbecues and relaxing to do a bit of online shopping will save you massively and get your yard ready for the summer.

Amazon’s hidden Patio, Lawn, and Garden Outlet has savings this Memorial Day weekend on everything including: gazebos, fire pits, and seating sets—up to 50% off. Amazon’s Outlets can be overwhelming to scour through with pages and pages of last-chance deals and clearance items. So we did the hard work for you and have compiled the 10 best patio furniture finds to shop from so you can quickly browse, add to cart, and get back to enjoying your long weekend.

Vivere Hammock

Amazon

There’s no piece of furniture more relaxing than a hammock. However, the time-consuming setup defeats the purpose of relaxing, and unlike other hammocks, the Vivere Hammock comes with a base, making it quick to put up and have you lounging in no time. No tools are needed, and it only takes minutes to put together. The hammock is made of cotton so it’s comfortable to lay in and read a book or take a nap. For a limited time, the standing hammock is 50% off.

Buy It: Vivere Hammock, $70 (was $140), Amazon

Mastercanopy Outdoor Gazebo Canopy

Amazon

There’s such a thing as too much sun while enjoying the outdoors, so lounging in the shade is a must for skin protection. This khaki canopy helps ward off the summer sun and offers 8 x 5 feet of shade—enough for a grill or a few chairs. The canopy is grill-safe with its ventilated double-tiered top. Plus, it’s sturdy. One five-star reviewer purchased the gazebo and “it stayed intact” even through a tornado.

Buy It: Mastercanopy Outdoor Gazebo Canopy, $130 (was $190), Amazon

Amazon Aware Indoor and Outdoor Recycled Checkered Wood Stool and Plant Stand

Amazon

For a stylish patio, simple additions like this driftwood white stool add an aesthetic look and multifunctional use. The checkered recycled piece brings a sculptural element to your backyard and can showcase blooming florals, be used as a functional piece of seating, or hold drinks as an end table. The planter stands 19 inches tall, making it the perfect height for its versatility.

Buy It: Amazon Aware Recycled Checkered Wood Stool and Plant Stand, $39 (was $54), Amazon

MacSports Padded Cushion Outdoor Folding Chair

Amazon

Whether you’re lounging on your patio or the go, this cushioned chair will keep you comfortable. Outdoor lounging should never sacrifice comfort, and the polyester club chair offers plush seating. The chair comes with a carry bag, so it’s easy to transport no matter if you’re going to a barbecue, game, campsite, or more.

Buy It: MacSports Padded Cushion Outdoor Folding Chair. $68 (was $96), Amazon

Fire Sense Portable Fire Pit

Amazon

Summer nights are not complete without a bonfire. The steel fire pit with a screen is the perfect backyard addition. With a 22-inch and 29-inch option, choose the size that best fits your patio. The portable pit folds in and fits in a carrier bag, so it’ll travel well for camping, too.

Buy It: Fire Sense Portable Fire Pit, from $55 (was $105), Amazon

Caravan Canopy Set of Two Zero Gravity Chairs

Amazon

Sunbathing requires a relaxing lounge chair. These two high-back chairs recline out for a zero-gravity feel while still having lumbar support, making them comfortable enough to sunbathe or read a book in. With a cushioned headrest and Textilene fabric, it’s all too easy to spend hours lounging in the reclining chairs. As one customer notes, “[I] love how comfortable they are, [I] could fall asleep in one.”

Buy It: Caravan Canopy Set of Two Black Zero Gravity Chairs, $102 (was $200), Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Positano Outdoor Acacia Wood Folding Chairs Set of Two

Amazon

Perfect for smaller patios and balconies, the Christopher Knight foldable chairs bring seating even when limited on square footage. The chairs require no assembly and are easy to travel with as they quickly fold up and store out of the way. The natural stained chairs blend well with many table styles, especially a smaller table, to form a bistro set.



Buy It: Christopher Knight Home Positano Outdoor Acacia Wood Folding Chairs Set of Two, $129 (was $150), Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Handwoven Wicker Loveseat Glider

Amazon

Rocking chairs and swinging benches are classic patio pieces. This loveseat glider combines the two and offers the space of a swinging bench and the gentle glide of a rocking chair. The cushioned wicker seat comes with two colorful throw cushions—all of which are weather-resistant.

Buy It: Signature Design by Ashley Handwoven Wicker Loveseat Glider, $612 (was $1,124), Amazon

Sunjoy Outdoor Steel Arched Pergola

Amazon

For a more permanent fixture, add this stylish steel-arched pergola to your patio. Made of powder-coated steel with anchoring plates, the strong frame will withstand inclement weather as it’s durable and rust-resistant. The curved canopy roof provides both shade and ample headroom.

Buy It: Sunjoy Outdoor Steel Arched Pergola, $546 (was $886), Amazon

Tangkula Three-Piece Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

If you’re looking to effortlessly furnish your patio, conversation sets are the way to go. This three-piece set works well for small balconies and larger patios. With two cushioned chairs and one coffee table, the set has all the functionality required to enjoy some time spent outdoors. With a steel frame and woven out of PE wicker, the pieces are resistant to the elements such as sun and rain.

Buy It: Tangkula Three-Piece Patio Furniture Set, $130 (was $200), Amazon

