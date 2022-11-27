Don’t Miss These Cyber Monday Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals—Shop Our Favorite Finds

Black Friday might be over, but now we’re gearing up for Cyber Monday. The holiday shopping deals are still going strong, especially in Amazon’s secret Overstock Outlet marketplace. The good news: If you’ve been looking to update your space on a budget, you don’t have to go overboard. We found some spectacular furniture deals that will help you outfit every room in your home efficiently and affordably.

Amazon’s Outlet store has some unbelievable Cyber Monday deals from top brands like Hillside, Winsome, and Walker Edison, with prices starting at just $30. We dug through over 5,000 furniture bargains to select these 10 standout deals so you can shop smart.

Best Cyber Monday Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals

Winsome Leo Shelving

Here’s your chance to save 60% on small storage solutions. Reviewers found this piece of furniture to be easy to assemble and sturdy. Use the classic two-level shelf to arrange your books and magazines, or slip in storage containers to cleverly conceal your items so everything will always look neat.

Buy It: Winsome Leo Shelving, $38 (was $92), Amazon

Nathan James Payton Foldable Storage Ottoman

Style meets function in this carefully crafted space-saving ottoman. The lid features a 2.5-inch plush cushion that you can flip over to reveal a rosewood tray interior for holding drinks and snacks. Use the 15-inch deep base to keep cozy throws or toys when not in use. You can even store the ottoman fully flat when it's not in use.

Buy It: Nathan James Payton Foldable Storage Ottoman, $30 (was $40), Amazon

Hillsdale Scallop Back Metal Vanity Stool

One can never have too much seating. The playful scallop design on this velvet chair adds a touch of flair to any room. Amazon shoppers are particularly fond of it for their makeup vanities.

Buy It: Hillsdale Scallop Back Metal Vanity Stool, $81 (was $145), Amazon

Sauce Zhan Slim Side Table

Despite its small size, don't underestimate this versatile side table. The flip top, which hides two outlets and USB ports, provides discreet internal space for stowing charging cables and small electronics within reach. The fabric side bag is perfect for keeping those easy-to-lose remotes.

Buy It: Sauce Zhan Slim Side Table, $63 (was $90), Amazon

Walker Edison Modern Round Nesting Coffee Table Set

What better than one coffee table? A set of three. According to CamelCamelCamel, this trio is at its lowest price yet, so grab it before it goes. The nesting design makes it a breeze to tuck them away when you’re short on space and pull them back out for guests. One customer deemed them “classy without being too trendy.”

Buy It: Walker Edison Modern Round Nesting Coffee Table Set, $131 (was $249), Amazon

Winsome Wood Halifax Storage Cabinet

Crafters, rejoice! The Winsome Wood Halifax Storage Cabinet is the ideal solution to any crafting storage woes—it doesn’t hurt that you’re saving $100 on it, either. This cabinet boasts five drawers and one full-sized cabinet to clear any room of clutter. “This cabinet module offers superb neat and tidy storage for my art materials,” one reviewer noted.

Buy It: Winsome Wood Halifax Storage Cabinet, $150 (was $250), Amazon

Dolly Madison White Prep & Serve Cart

Even if your small kitchen doesn’t have room for a kitchen island, there’s a good chance you can make room for this timeless 17.7 x 31 x 36, tiered shelf cart. It’s the mobile kitchen option you never knew you needed—plus, it adds much-needed storage and counter space.

Buy It: Dolly Madison White Prep & Serve Cart, $163 with coupon (was $270), Amazon

Winsome Oversize Snack Table Set

These "grown-up tray tables" surprised shoppers with their durability and size. They're ready to use right out of the box and make a great addition to any family room. And they’re $43 off right now.

Buy It:Winsome Oversize Snack Table Set, $85 (was $128), Amazon

X-cosrack Bar Cart

This all-in-one bar cart and wine rack is an entertainment workhorse. The wooden top is removable and quickly turns into a serving tray for guests. There’s also enough space to hold 16 standard wine glasses and five bottles of wine. You can easily transport it from room to room with the four 360-degree rotating casters.

Buy It: X-cosrack Bar Cart, $90 with coupon (was $126), Amazon

Hoobro Baker's Rack

This industrial-style baker’s rack will keep your kitchen in tip-top shape. 10 S-hooks can hold mugs for a reliable coffee station. Save counter space by using it to keep small appliances, pots and pans, and other kitchen essentials in one convenient spot.

Buy It: Hoobro Baker's Rack, $77 (was $110), Amazon