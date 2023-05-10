Amazon Has Thousands of Outdoor Lighting Options, but These Are the 10 Best

If you’re looking to make improvements to the exterior of your home, or you’re simply trying to create a cozier environment on your deck or porch, adding lights can go a long way. But deciding which lights to purchase and which areas to highlight can feel tricky. Thankfully, there’s an option for nearly every type of outdoor lighting need—and you can find them all at Amazon, starting at $12.

First impressions are important, and seeing a well lit exterior is always a welcome feeling. So, consider how your home looks for friends and family who are visiting. Making sure everyone can see each step they’re taking is important, and these handy solar ground lights can illuminate your stairs for clear climbing. Plus, this spotlight can make your front door and your house number a little brighter, and this motion sensor security light can highlight your driveway as loved ones make their way back to their cars.

Of course, outdoor lighting is also an easy way to create more ambiance on your deck or patio, and there are even options to make your garden shine even more. These deck lights clip onto the railing to create a beautiful glow at the edge of your space, while these string lights offer brightness overhead. Plus, this garden globe offers a little light to a space that typically only shines during the day.

From ways to light your home’s exterior to products that help to create a warm atmosphere well after the sun goes down, there’s an outdoor lighting option for you to uncover at Amazon. But because the retailer’s outdoor lighting section is vast, we scoured through the best-seller lists to find the top 10 for you to consider. So, choose your favorites for your home while sales are live and prices start at less than $15.

Buy It: Maggift 12-Pack Solar Pathway Lights, $31 (was $50), Amazon

Landscaping is expensive, but there are affordable ways to update your home’s exterior—and one of them is adding these solar powered pathway lights. They come in a pack of 12, and each one measures 3.3 x 3.3 x 13.4 inches. The lights have plenty of benefits, including not having wires, working for up to 10 hours on as little as a six-hour sun charge, and turning on automatically as dusk descends. Plus, while the pathway lights are on sale, each one is less than $3 apiece.

Buy It: Brightown 38-Foot Outdoor Led String Lights, $23 (was $25), Amazon

Most string lights only turn on when you plug them in, but that’s where this waterproof set differs: You can power it up via an included remote. The lights measure 38-feet long, include 15 on-cable shatter-proof LED bulbs as well as two spares, and easily install with zip ties or cup hooks. When you’re ready to use them, the string lights have four levels that allow you to choose from 25% to 100% brightness, and you can also use the timer and lighting effects. Overall, shoppers like this set and have awarded it with nearly 3,400 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews.

Buy It: Homemory 10" x 4" Large Waterproof Outdoor Flameless Candles, $23 (was $25), Amazon

Your front door is typically where people go when they’re visiting your home, and one way to create a welcome entrance is with candles flickering in lanterns. Of course, real candles with live flames can feel dangerous—especially if left unattended. So, this set of flameless candles is just what you need to create the same look and have peace of mind.

It comes with a set of two candles that each measure 4 x 10 inches and can withstand rain, sunlight, and cold temperatures, according to the brand. Plus, you can use the included remote control to turn your candles off without going outside, set the timer for up to eight hours of use, and choose whether you want the candles to flicker or constantly glow.

Reviewers have positive things to say about the set, with one sharing, “It was a perfect height for my lantern. The color was a true white, not the cream color that is usually all that is offered. I love it and the controller.”

Buy It: Oyoco Patio Umbrella Light, $12 (was $14), Amazon

Buy It: Bannad Solar Garden Globe Light, $14 with coupon (was $22), Amazon

Buy It: Brightown 25-Foot Outdoor String Lights, $17 with coupon (was $18), Amazon

Buy It: Bell+Howell Motion Sensor LED Bionic Spotlight, $19 (was $30), Amazon

Buy It: Lepower Motion Sensor Outdoor Security LED Light, $37 with coupon (was $60), Amazon

Buy It: Solpex 12-Pack Solar Ground Lights, $38, Amazon

Buy It: Solpex 16-Pack Outdoor Solar Deck Lights, $40, Amazon

