These Are the 7 Can't-Miss Amazon Outdoor Grill Deals to Shop Ahead of Summer—Up to 45% Off

Coleman, Cuisinart, Weber, and more are all on sale.

Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living.
Published on March 8, 2023

Barbecue season is almost upon us, finally. There’s nothing better than gathering with friends and family in the backyard and enjoying a freshly grilled meal in the warm weather. The best backyard grills make it simple and easy to cook out. 

As the spring and summer seasons are fast approaching, snagging a deal on what can otherwise be a pricy investment to your outdoor area is the way to shop smart. Luckily, Amazon has a lot of hidden deals on all sorts of outdoor grills leading up to the start of the warmer weather. Whether you’re on the hunt for a propane grill, charcoal grill, a cooking appliance that will be a permanent fixture of your outdoor setup, or a travel-friendly grill for on-the-go trips, Amazon has sales on all sorts of barbecue-ware.  

The 7 Amazon Outdoor Grill Deals

If you’re on the lookout for a new addition to your outdoor kitchen or want a balcony-friendly way to barbecue this summer, Amazon has major discounts on outdoor grills—up to 45% off. 

Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill

Royal Gourmet CC1830SC Charcoal Grill Offset Smoker with Cover, 811 Square Inches, Black, Outdoor Camping

Amazon

The Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill is currently on sale for 20% off. A smoker and grill in one, the charcoal grill has an offset smoker and an easy-to-open side door that ensures the circulation of heat and smoke. Smoking takes time and lots of prep, so a complete workstation is necessary. The steel grill has front and side tables and a bottom shelf making it easy to have all the ingredients on hand. Smoke meats, grill, and have enough cooktop space to make a complete summer barbecue.

Buy It: Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill, $160 (was $200), Amazon

Coleman Road Trip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill

Coleman Coleman RoadTrip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill

Amazon

Foroutdoor trips, the Coleman Road Trip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill moves easily and makes it simple to set up a quick barbecue anywhere. With two adjustable burners, push-button ignition, and an easy setup with quick-fold legs on wheels, the maneuverable grill is ideal for those on the go. Get the portable propane grill on sale for 18% off on Amazon.

Buy It: Coleman Road Trip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill, $225 (was $275), Amazon

Weber Spirit II E-210

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill, Black

Amazon

The liquid propane grill, Weber Spirit II E-210 works well in tighter outdoor spaces such as balconies and patios. With cast iron cooking grates, the small-yet-mighty two-burner grill still brings in the char. Smartly designed, the Weber grill has a built-in lid thermometer, a fold-down table, integrated hooks on the side for easy access to grilling tools, an open-cart design, and a fuel gauge.

Buy It: Weber Spirit II E-210, $499 (was $551), Amazon

Blackstone Flat Top Gas Griddle

Blackstone Flat Top Gas Grill Griddle 2 Burner Propane Fuelled Rear Grease Management System, 1517, Outdoor Griddle Station for Camping, 28 inch

Amazon

On sale for 28% off, the Blackstone Flat Top Gas Griddle is a versatile piece of outdoor kitchen equipment. Instead of going out to eat come better weather, enjoy a restaurant-quality meal from the comfort of your backyard with the flat-top griddle. Whip up breakfast, lunch, and dinner with pancakes, eggs, stir-fry, steak, and lots more easily prepared meals on the 28-inch griddle. Propane-powered with the push of a button, the griddle is ready for use almost instantly. 

Buy It: Blackstone Flat Top Gas Griddle, $216 (was $300), Amazon

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill

Cuisinart CCG190RB Inch BBQ, 14" x 14" x 15", Portable Charcoal Grill, 14" (Red)

Amazon

The Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill is at a whopping 45% off. Weighing only 2 pounds, the tabletop grill is small space and camping-friendly—made for balconies, camping, and patios. Traveling with the grill is easy with three lid locks that keep everything in place while on the go. 

Buy It: Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, $22 (was $40), Amazon

Char-Broil Performance Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Char-Broil 463655621 Performance TRU-Infrared 2-Burner Cabinet Style Liquid Propane Gas Grill, Metallic Gray

Amazon

A decked-out grill with a smart design, the Char-Broil Performance Liquid Propane Gas Grill is on sale for a limited time. The propane-powered grill has 310 square inches of rust-resistant grates, a warming rack for buns and sides, tri-infrared technology that prevents flare-ups and gives off even heating, an electric ignition for an easy start, and a temperature gauge. The thoughtfully designed grill will be a staple in your backyard.

Buy It: Char-Broil Performance Liquid Propane Gas Grill, $308 (was $350), Amazon

Royal Gourmet Four-Burner Portable Propane Flat Top Gas Grill and Griddle

Royal Gourmet GD401C 4-Burner Portable Propane Flat Top Gas Grill and Griddle Combo, Black

Amazon

The Royal Gourmet Four-Burner Portable Propane Flat Top Gas Grill and Griddle is great for grilling and griddling side-by-side. Instead of sticking to burgers and hotdogs come your next cookout, impress your guests with a full meal thanks to Royal Gourmet’s combo design. A one-stop workstation, the four-burner grill and griddle also has fold-down side tables and hooks for cooking utensils, making it simple to whip up a delicious meal from one spot. 

Buy It: Royal Gourmet Four-Burner Portable Propane Flat Top Gas Grill and Griddle, $300 (was $350), Amazon

