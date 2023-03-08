These Are the 7 Can’t-Miss Amazon Outdoor Grill Deals to Shop Ahead of Summer—Up to 45% Off

Barbecue season is almost upon us, finally. There’s nothing better than gathering with friends and family in the backyard and enjoying a freshly grilled meal in the warm weather. The best backyard grills make it simple and easy to cook out.

As the spring and summer seasons are fast approaching, snagging a deal on what can otherwise be a pricy investment to your outdoor area is the way to shop smart. Luckily, Amazon has a lot of hidden deals on all sorts of outdoor grills leading up to the start of the warmer weather. Whether you’re on the hunt for a propane grill, charcoal grill, a cooking appliance that will be a permanent fixture of your outdoor setup, or a travel-friendly grill for on-the-go trips, Amazon has sales on all sorts of barbecue-ware.

The 7 Amazon Outdoor Grill Deals

If you’re on the lookout for a new addition to your outdoor kitchen or want a balcony-friendly way to barbecue this summer, Amazon has major discounts on outdoor grills—up to 45% off.

Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill

Amazon

The Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill is currently on sale for 20% off. A smoker and grill in one, the charcoal grill has an offset smoker and an easy-to-open side door that ensures the circulation of heat and smoke. Smoking takes time and lots of prep, so a complete workstation is necessary. The steel grill has front and side tables and a bottom shelf making it easy to have all the ingredients on hand. Smoke meats, grill, and have enough cooktop space to make a complete summer barbecue.

Buy It: Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill, $160 (was $200), Amazon

Coleman Road Trip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill

Amazon

Foroutdoor trips, the Coleman Road Trip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill moves easily and makes it simple to set up a quick barbecue anywhere. With two adjustable burners, push-button ignition, and an easy setup with quick-fold legs on wheels, the maneuverable grill is ideal for those on the go. Get the portable propane grill on sale for 18% off on Amazon.

Buy It: Coleman Road Trip 225 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill, $225 (was $275), Amazon

Weber Spirit II E-210

Amazon

The liquid propane grill, Weber Spirit II E-210 works well in tighter outdoor spaces such as balconies and patios. With cast iron cooking grates, the small-yet-mighty two-burner grill still brings in the char. Smartly designed, the Weber grill has a built-in lid thermometer, a fold-down table, integrated hooks on the side for easy access to grilling tools, an open-cart design, and a fuel gauge.

Buy It: Weber Spirit II E-210, $499 (was $551), Amazon

Blackstone Flat Top Gas Griddle

Amazon

On sale for 28% off, the Blackstone Flat Top Gas Griddle is a versatile piece of outdoor kitchen equipment. Instead of going out to eat come better weather, enjoy a restaurant-quality meal from the comfort of your backyard with the flat-top griddle. Whip up breakfast, lunch, and dinner with pancakes, eggs, stir-fry, steak, and lots more easily prepared meals on the 28-inch griddle. Propane-powered with the push of a button, the griddle is ready for use almost instantly.

Buy It: Blackstone Flat Top Gas Griddle, $216 (was $300), Amazon

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill

Amazon

The Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill is at a whopping 45% off. Weighing only 2 pounds, the tabletop grill is small space and camping-friendly—made for balconies, camping, and patios. Traveling with the grill is easy with three lid locks that keep everything in place while on the go.

Buy It: Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, $22 (was $40), Amazon

Char-Broil Performance Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Amazon

A decked-out grill with a smart design, the Char-Broil Performance Liquid Propane Gas Grill is on sale for a limited time. The propane-powered grill has 310 square inches of rust-resistant grates, a warming rack for buns and sides, tri-infrared technology that prevents flare-ups and gives off even heating, an electric ignition for an easy start, and a temperature gauge. The thoughtfully designed grill will be a staple in your backyard.

Buy It: Char-Broil Performance Liquid Propane Gas Grill, $308 (was $350), Amazon

Royal Gourmet Four-Burner Portable Propane Flat Top Gas Grill and Griddle

Amazon

The Royal Gourmet Four-Burner Portable Propane Flat Top Gas Grill and Griddle is great for grilling and griddling side-by-side. Instead of sticking to burgers and hotdogs come your next cookout, impress your guests with a full meal thanks to Royal Gourmet’s combo design. A one-stop workstation, the four-burner grill and griddle also has fold-down side tables and hooks for cooking utensils, making it simple to whip up a delicious meal from one spot.

Buy It: Royal Gourmet Four-Burner Portable Propane Flat Top Gas Grill and Griddle, $300 (was $350), Amazon

