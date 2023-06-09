This Hidden Amazon Storefront Has Neutral Luxe-Inspired Home Decor Starting at $13

Making a beautiful home full of beautiful things does not have to be an expensive endeavor. Your home should be your haven, and if you’ve already updated your outdoor oasis with the best patio furniture finds, then it’s time to look indoors to see where you can elevate—on a budget!

Amazon has a secret home hub full of what it affectionately calls neutral luxe. Think modern, bohemian vibes that have a natural quality, but that also look expensive, like wood tones, rattan fabrics, and a neutral palette that goes with just about anything. On this hidden gem of a page, you’ll find furniture, vases, artwork, lamps, and rugs—all of which are the epitome of expensive-looking neutrals—starting at just $15.

Gexpusm Round Coffee Table

The perfect addition to small and large spaces alike, the Gexpusm Round Coffee Table has a rustic charm that pairs well with all other neutral decor, thanks to its natural-looking finish options. It has an upper and lower structure for storing and placing things like books, magazines, coasters, vases, and more. Best of all, the oak wood material is scratch-resistant, waterproof, and easy to clean, which can be tough to find when it comes to neutral tones. This is a coffee table that will last you a long time, and especially now that it’s under $200, it’s a worthwhile investment.

Buy It: Gexpusm Round Coffee Table, $186 (was $200), Amazon

HeuGah Woven Leather Accent Chair

The key to making any neutral luxe space work is a variety of textures, and the HeuGah Woven Leather Accent Chair provides a pop of warm, tanned leather that sticks out amongst an otherwise subtle palette. Now 29% off, the accent chair measures 29.5 x 25.6 x 28 inches, can withstand up to 330 pounds, and features a reclined back and spacious seat that make it big and comfortable enough to curl up in. It’s a touch of Mid-Century modern style, but for less.

Buy It: HeuGah Woven Leather Accent Chair, $100 (was $140), Amazon

Gezzeny Vintage Coffee Mugs

The aesthetically-pleasing morning coffee routine has never been more relevant, as 2023 feels like the year of the morning mug. (And we’re not talking about your dad’s coffee-stained stein!) Beautiful, aesthetically-pleasing glassware somehow makes coffee look chic and effortless, and this set of two Gezzeny Vintage Coffee Mugs gives off all the right vintage vibes. Each mug holds 14 ounces of liquid, and right now, the set is on sale for $26.

Buy It: Gezzeny Vintage Coffee Mugs, $26 (was $30), Amazon

Bamworld Rattan Side Table

Side tables shouldn’t be clunkers that get in the way of the overall vibe of the room. The Bamworld Rattan Side Table is the stuff of every boho lover’s dream, and it provides every bit of functional storage (and beauty!) that a neutral home may need. It measures 22 x 17 x 14 inches, and its unique Z-shaped design includes a corrugated glass table top that’s perfect for storing a phone, lamp, and alarm clock, while the bottom has an artificial rattan panel above a small rack for magazine or book displays. Snag it while it’s on sale now.

Buy It: Bamworld Rattan Side Table, $70 (was $85), Amazon

Coosa Mushroom Bedside Table Lamp

Made of hand-blown colored glass, the Coosa Mushroom Bedside Table Lamp emits a warm, aesthetic light that makes for a cozy, neutral vibe while winding down for the day. It adds a unique texture and polychromatic color to break up the solid colors in a room, and in the event you’d prefer a whiter light, you could always buy a compatible white light bulb. Plus, the quirky mushroom shape is sure to be a conversation starter.

Buy It: Coosa Mushroom Bedside Table Lamp, $26 (was $28), Amazon

Kate and Laurel Arendahl Traditional Arch Mirror

An ornate, baroque-inspired mirror can add much-needed dimension to an all-white space. The Kate and Laurel Arendahl Traditional Arch Mirror reflects light, brightening up the room. Perfect for the bathroom, living room, bedroom, or dining room space, this 30.75 x 19 inch metal mirror has the look and feel of an antiques-shop find, but at a marked-down price and with more of a glam factor.

Buy It: Kate and Laurel Arendahl Traditional Arch Mirror, $84 (was $139), Amazon

Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket

Add an element of cozy to your living room, bedroom, or guest room with the super fuzzy, super chic Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket. With nearly 25,000 five-star ratings, this faux fur throw looks expensive when draped over a couch or armchair.

Buy It: Decorative Extra Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket, $16 (was $33), Amazon

LampLust Taper Candlestick Holders

Achieve that vanilla aesthetic with the LampLust Taper Candlestick Holders, made from aluminum and a matte metal finish. Each Scandinavian-inspired candlestick holder fits tapered candles up to 0.75 inches in diameter and features a subtle, sandy texture.

Buy It: LampLust Taper Candlestick Holders, $40 (was $44), Amazon

Vasagle Round End Table with Lower Shelf

With a rustic greige finish, the 15.7 by 20-inch Vasagle Round End Table with Lower Shelf saves space with two tiers for storage. It’s made with quality particleboard and the legs are thick enough to withstand up to 200 pounds, so it can easily hold everything from books and lamps to vases and candles.

Buy It: Vasagle Round End Table with Lower Shelf, $34 with coupon (was $56), Amazon

Steviieden Ceramic Vase

Amazon is currently offering an additional 5 percent off coupon for the Stevieeden Ceramic Vase, which is already marked down to 29% off. With a modern, round shape and a matte finish, this vase looks like it could be a one-of-a-kind ceramic piece designed just for your home. Place it on a table, countertop, mantle, or bookshelf for a creamy, white accent piece.

Buy It: Steviiden Ceramic Vase, $21 with coupon (was $31), Amazon

Bloomingville Handmade Rattan Magazine Rack

The Bloomingville Handmade Rattan Magazine Rack looks so expensive, it could very well pass for a homemade family heirloom. It adds a rustic texture to your room and helps keep your books and magazines organized. It’s handwoven with cane rattan, and it’s durable, too, so you never have to worry about it falling apart over time. The natural texture offsets other more glam elements in your home and really reinforces that earthy vibe.

Buy It: Bloomingville Handmade Rattan Magazine Rack, $122 (was $136), Amazon

Loloi II Heidi Collection Sage/Multi Area Rug

Hot tip: If you ever see a Loloi rug on sale, you should probably snatch it up! The Loloi II Heidi Collection Sage/Multi Area Rug is no exception. This 5 x 7-foot rectangular rug is a subtle stunner, adding a hint of texture to a minimalistic space. It has a sage base color with multi-color design accents throughout, allowing it to fit in with many color schemes.

Buy It: Loloi II Heidi Collection Sage/Multi Area Rug, $116 (was $260), Amazon

Creative Co-Op Organically Shaped Paper Mache Container

The Creative Co-Op Organically Shaped Paper Mache Container may not be all that functional, but it certainly looks luxe. In fact, at first glance, you might even think it’s made of a more expensive material like ceramic, but this 12 x 12 x 16-inch container with vase vibes is a mix of paper mache and marbles. As a boho chic conversation piece, it adds an unexpected design element with its unique texture and shape. Plus, it’s 34 percent off right now!

Buy It: Creative Co-Op Organically Shaped Paper Mache Container, $62 (was $108), Amazon

Hodakjue Desktop Storage Basket

What’s a neutral luxe vibe without a pop of black? The Hodakjue Desktop Storage Basket set features rattan fabric that covers the sides and black accents around the perimeter. The $40 set includes two handmade storage boxes, one 14.96 x 11.02 by 6.30, and the other 13.39 x 9.45 x 5.51 inches. They’re perfect for storing books, papers, toys, or even for hiding cords and cable boxes.

Buy It: Hodakjue Desktop Storage Basket, $40 (was $45), Amazon

Euty Terra Cotta Textured Floor Vases

Every bohemian aesthetic needs a little terra cotta flavor! The Euty Terra Cotta Textured Floor Vases are made of two-tone metal, but look like they could be handmade from clay. The set comes with three large floor vases, each with a white-and-tan embossed finish. And there’s even a coupon for an extra 5% off, on top of the already marked-down price.

Buy It: Euty Terra Cotta Textured Floor Vases, $123 with coupon (was $200), Amazon

