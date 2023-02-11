This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is the Secret to Achieving a Cohesive Modern Farmhouse Style on a Budget

Prices start at $10.

By
Lily Gray
Lily Gray headshot
Lily Gray

Published on February 11, 2023 09:00AM EST

Amazon Modern Farmhouse Store
Photo:

Amazon

Modern Farmhouse has been a prominent design style for nearly the past decade thanks to the popularity of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Fixer Upper; modeling a romanticized version of living on a farm with open shelves, apron-front sinks, and sliding barn doors. Defined by neutral color schemes, pine furniture, metal accents, barnwood boards, and vintage-inspired accessories, Modern Farmhouse is all about balancing a cozy, inviting space without the clutter: Think a barn or cottage that’s a functional, lived-in home. 

The homey design style is easy enough to incorporate throughout your space, and Amazon is making it even simpler. Right now, you can browse through Amazon’s Modern Farmhouse-dedicated storefront that’s filled with furniture and decor crafted with the style in mind. 

The storefront features natural wood furniture, large armchairs and couches, rustic decor, and wrought iron lighting. Better yet, the items are highly affordable with decor starting at $10 and most furniture priced under $250. Ahead, shop our 12 favorite items from the Amazon Modern Farmhouse section to dress up your home in style. 

Sullivans Small White Ceramic Vase Set of 3

Amazon

Sullivans Small White Ceramic Vase Set of Three

Starting with decor, check out this set of three ceramic vases with distressed detailing. It comes in six colors, but we love the white option to blend with the rustic yet minimalist design. Style them on a mantel or shelf with faux flowers, greens, or branches. And get them on sale for $10 apiece. 

Buy It: Sullivans Small White Ceramic Vase Set of Three, $30 with coupon (was $33), Amazon

Syntus Set of 2 Buffalo Check Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon

Syntus Set of Two Buffalo Check Throw Pillow Covers

To add a touch of pattern, grab these throw pillow covers that are adorned with buffalo check print. The set of two measures 18 x 18 to fit most square throw pillows, and it’s machine-washable for easy maintenance. Grab it now for just $10. 

Buy It: Syntus Set of Two Buffalo Check Throw Pillow Covers, ($11, Amazon)

Safavieh American Homes Collection Burris Country Farmhouse Black Spindle Side Chair

Amazon

Safavieh American Homes Collection Spindle Side Chair

Spindle back chairs have made a comeback, and this black set offers the perfect contrast to light wood dining tables. You could easily add detachable seat cushions to add a little more comfort. And it’s nearly half-off right now. 

Buy It: Safavieh American Homes Collection Spindle Side Chair, $150 (was $286), Amazon

DII Metal Wire Mesh Stackable Utility Storage Bin, Small Round

Amazon

DII Metal Wire Mesh Stackable Utility Basket

Your storage solutions should blend into your decor, too, and this mesh utility basket is just the thing to hold miscellaneous items. It comes in eight sizes and five colors, so you can create cohesive organized zones from your kitchen pantry to your linen closet. 

Buy It: DII Metal Wire Mesh Stackable Utility Basket, $19 (was $20), Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Abitha Faux Wood Coffee Table

Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Abitha Faux Wood Coffee Table

A distressed wood coffee table with metal accents matches the Modern Farmhouse style to a tee—and we found one under $150. This table is made from medium density fiberwood that’s painted a light gray for a rustic finish. Pair it with large leather sofas or a cream upholstered couch and arm chairs. 

Buy It: Christopher Knight Home Abitha Faux Wood Coffee Table, $142 (was $212), Amazon

Anchor Hocking Montana Glass Jars with Fresh Seal Lids Canister Set

Amazon

Anchor Hocking Montana Glass Canister Set of Three

If you peek into a country-style kitchen, you’re sure to find canisters of all shapes and sizes for pantry items like flour, sugar, coffee, and more. This set features glass canisters in three different sizes with wide-set mouths for easy scooping. And they come with airtight black metal lids.

Buy It: Anchor Hocking Montana Glass Canister Set of Three, ($39, Amazon)

Nathan James Modern TV Stand Entertainment Cabinet

Amazon

Nathan James Modern TV Stand 

This TV stand media console can blend into most styles, but it’s especially fitting for Farmhouse homes. With oak wood finishes, black metal legs and accents, and rattan detailed cabinets, this entertainment console looks chic in any space. Plus, it offers plenty of storage space. 

Buy It: Nathan James Modern TV Stand, ($178, Amazon)

Bed Frame

Sha Cerlin Heavy-Duty Metal Bed Frame

Continuing with the distressed wood and metal accents trend, this bed frame matches the aesthetic perfectly. It even has a touch of industrial elements with metal studs lining the frame. It’s available in two wood finishes in full and queen bed sizes for only $140. 

Buy It: Sha Cerlin Heavy-Duty Metal Bed Frame, $140 with coupon (was $190), Amazon

Kate and Laurel Cates Farmhouse Horizontal Wood Framed Wall Mirror,

Amazon

Kate and Laurel Cates Farmhouse Wood Framed Wall Mirror

Loving the barn door look but don’t want to commit to a major home project? Check out this wood framed wall mirror that features barn door-inspired metal brackets. Available in seven sizes and five finishes, this mirror perfectly fits into bathrooms, hallways, and entryways. 

Buy It: Kate and Laurel Cates Farmhouse Wood Framed Wall Mirror, $198 (was $232), Amazon

TeHenoo Semi Flush Ceiling Light

Amazon

TeHenoo Semi Flush Brass Accent Ceiling Light 

Nothing completes a space quite like lighting, and this ceiling light is easy to install for only $34. It has a matte black metal base and canopy glass shade in clear or seedy finishes. The brand suggests using a vintage-inspired Edison bulb to top the look.

Buy It: TeHenoo Semi Flush Brass Accent Ceiling Light, ($34, Amazon)

DII French Stripe Tabletop Collection Farmhouse Style Dining Table Linen Table Runner

Amazon

DII French Stripe Tabletop Collection Farmhouse Dining Table Runner

If your dining table looks a little bare, consider adding a table runner to elevate your dining experience. This Farmhouse-inspired linen comes in 11 colors in a French stripe pattern. The 100% cotton runner is machine-washable, and you can even get matching sets of tablecloths and napkins. 

Buy It: DII French Stripe Tabletop Collection Farmhouse Dining Table Runner, $14 (was $16), Amazon

COZAYH Rustic Console Table with 2 Drawers Entryway Hallway Farmhouse Country Style

Amazon

Cozayh Rustic Console Table

Complete your entryway with this rustic console table that includes a pine wood finish, a matte metal frame, and rattan-covered drawers. The small drawers are ideal for stowing keys, sunglasses, chargers, and mail. And you can easily style it with a lamp, vase, or picture frames. 

Buy It: Cozayh Rustic Console Table, ($160, Amazon)

More Must-Shop Products

