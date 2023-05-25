Psst! Amazon Quietly Put Tons of Vacuums on Sale Ahead of Memorial Day—and These Are the Top 25 to Shop

Memorial Day weekend is one of the best times of the year to stock up on essentials. In fact, it’s one of the first times that many retailers are eagerly marking down top selling products since Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. While you’re peering at deals for outdoor essentials, make sure to consider the inside of your home and the state of your cleaning gadgets, too. If your vacuums have seen better days, now is a great time to scoop up a new one.

Your calendar is likely brimming with warm weather plans, so consider purchasing a robot vacuum that can do some of the cleaning on its own. The Lefant Robot Vacuum and the Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL are two models you shouldn’t miss, especially while you can save over $300 on the Shark model. And you simply shouldn’t go through any season without a top-performing upright vacuum that also includes multiple attachments. The Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum is our pick while the Memorial Day sales are live, and it’s priced at only $160.

If you have the workhorse style vacuums covered, why not look to models that can make tidying up small messes a breeze? The Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum is the top-selling vacuum in Amazon’s Handheld Vacuums category, and it’s only $58 right now. Plus, you can pick up the cordless Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum with a double discount—it’s ideal for quick kitchen tidying when pets and kids combine to create messes.

While Amazon’s Memorial Day sales are live and all of the top brands and best-selling models are in stock, we’re sharing the 25 vacuums that should jump to the top of your must-have list for efficiently cleaning summer messes and all of those that will occur in the seasons to come.

Amazon

Best Robot Vacuums Deals



Because many people spend even more time outside throughout the summer, there’s a higher likelihood that dirt and mud will find its way into your home. Rather than taking the time to clean up every mess yourself, look to a robot vacuum that can get the job done for you while you enjoy having fun. This robot and mop combination and this Shark model with a self-emptying base are two options not to miss this week.

Amazon

Best Upright Vacuums Deals

A top-performing upright vacuum is a must-have in your collection of cleaning tools, and there are many shopper-favorite models that are on sale ahead of Memorial Day. As you decide which one will work best for your home and family, look into this under-$65 Eureka bagless upright vacuum or this commercial grade vacuum from Oreck.



Amazon

Best Handheld Vacuums Deals

Whether you’re sprucing up your car after a road trip or you’re looking for an easier way to quickly clean up kitchen messes, a handheld vacuum cleaner is the thing to own. Many models are quick to charge and cordless for easier movement, and there are even some that are specifically designed for cleaning your car. The best news is, prices for these gadgets start at under $30.



Amazon

Best Stick Vacuums Deals

Some messes are bigger than what a handheld vacuum can conquer, yet not quite big enough to bother with an upright vacuum, and that’s when a stick vacuum is handy. Many of these vacuums have cords, so you never have to worry about running out of power, and shoppers also note that they have powerful suction for their smaller sizes. This convertible Eureka vacuum is particularly intriguing because it’s both a stick vacuum and a handheld vacuum for only $36.