Psst! Amazon Quietly Put Tons of Vacuums on Sale Ahead of Memorial Day—and These Are the Top 25 to Shop

Prices start at just $25.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten is a writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including InStyle, Real Simple, People Magazine, and Travel + Leisure. She is an ardent supporter of wearable fashion that's just the right mix of feminine and preppy, and you will often find her shopping for classic pieces from Target. Outside of creating lifestyle content, Carly has worked as a wedding planner for the past decade. She is a lifelong tennis player, runner, baker, and reader who resides outside of Philadelphia. But you can always find Carly planning her next trip to Charleston, S.C. She graduated summa cum laude from Rider University, located in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on May 25, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

On-Sale Vacuum Roundup Tout
Photo:

Better Homes & Gardens / Reese Herrington

Memorial Day weekend is one of the best times of the year to stock up on essentials. In fact, it’s one of the first times that many retailers are eagerly marking down top selling products since Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. While you’re peering at deals for outdoor essentials, make sure to consider the inside of your home and the state of your cleaning gadgets, too. If your vacuums have seen better days, now is a great time to scoop up a new one.

Your calendar is likely brimming with warm weather plans, so consider purchasing a robot vacuum that can do some of the cleaning on its own. The Lefant Robot Vacuum and the Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL are two models you shouldn’t miss, especially while you can save over $300 on the Shark model. And you simply shouldn’t go through any season without a top-performing upright vacuum that also includes multiple attachments. The Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum is our pick while the Memorial Day sales are live, and it’s priced at only $160. 

If you have the workhorse style vacuums covered, why not look to models that can make tidying up small messes a breeze? The Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum is the top-selling vacuum in Amazon’s Handheld Vacuums category, and it’s only $58 right now. Plus, you can pick up the cordless Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum with a double discount—it’s ideal for quick kitchen tidying when pets and kids combine to create messes. 

While Amazon’s Memorial Day sales are live and all of the top brands and best-selling models are in stock, we’re sharing the 25 vacuums that should jump to the top of your must-have list for efficiently cleaning summer messes and all of those that will occur in the seasons to come.

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Best Robot Vacuums Deals


Because many people spend even more time outside throughout the summer, there’s a higher likelihood that dirt and mud will find its way into your home. Rather than taking the time to clean up every mess yourself, look to a robot vacuum that can get the job done for you while you enjoy having fun. This robot and mop combination and this Shark model with a self-emptying base are two options not to miss this week. 

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum

Amazon

Best Upright Vacuums Deals

A top-performing upright vacuum is a must-have in your collection of cleaning tools, and there are many shopper-favorite models that are on sale ahead of Memorial Day. As you decide which one will work best for your home and family, look into this under-$65 Eureka bagless upright vacuum or this commercial grade vacuum from Oreck

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

Best Handheld Vacuums Deals 

Whether you’re sprucing up your car after a road trip or you’re looking for an easier way to quickly clean up kitchen messes, a handheld vacuum cleaner is the thing to own. Many models are quick to charge and cordless for easier movement, and there are even some that are specifically designed for cleaning your car. The best news is, prices for these gadgets start at under $30. 

EUREKA NES100 Powerful Suction Convenient Handheld Vac with Filter for Hard Floor, 3-in-1 Vacuum, Aqua Blue

Amazon

Best Stick Vacuums Deals

Some messes are bigger than what a handheld vacuum can conquer, yet not quite big enough to bother with an upright vacuum, and that’s when a stick vacuum is handy. Many of these vacuums have cords, so you never have to worry about running out of power, and shoppers also note that they have powerful suction for their smaller sizes. This convertible Eureka vacuum is particularly intriguing because it’s both a stick vacuum and a handheld vacuum for only $36. 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Bestway SaluSpa Miami Inflatable Hot Tub Tout
This Inflatable Hot Tub Is Shockingly Affordable—and You Can Get It on Amazon for 30% Off This Memorial Day
Tablescape with Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart items on green overlay
Our Holiday Collection Just Dropped—Here Are 6 Trends to Copy From It
Better Homes & Gardens Color of the Year Canyon Ridge paint can overhead with cobalt decor
The Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Color of the Year Is Here
Related Articles
Best Upright Vacuums of 2023
The 8 Best Upright Vacuums of 2023, According to Testing
Best Vacuums of 2023
The 8 Best Vacuums of 2023, According To Our Testing
Best Vacuum and Mop Combos of 2023
The 7 Best Vacuum and Mop Combos of 2023, According to Our Tests
Upright Shark Vacuum for Pet Hair
The 6 Best Shark Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2023, According to Testing
Four of the best vacuums for removing pet hair in a living room with a dog
We Tested 37 of the Best Vacuums for Pet Hair, And These 8 Are a Lifesaver for Dog and Cat Owners
Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair
The 7 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair, Tested and Reviewed
Best Handheld Vacuums Tested
The 8 Best Handheld Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Three of the Best Cordless Vacuums for Pet Hair, Tested and Reviewed, with a Better Homes & Gardens Recommends badge.
The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Commerce Photo Composite
The 9 Best Vacuums for Tile Floors of 2023
Best Cordless Vacuum tout
The 8 Best Cordless Vacuums of 2023, According to Testing
Robot Vacuums
The 8 Best Robot Vacuums of 2023, According to Lab Testing
Robot Mops
The 5 Best Robot Mops of 2023, According to Testing
The Best Robotic Pool Cleaners
The 10 Best Robotic Pool Cleaners of 2023 for Your Backyard Oasis, According to Testing
Commerce Photo Composite
The 9 Best HEPA Vacuums for 2023 for Tackling Dust, Pollen, and Bacteria in Your Home
Commerce Photo Composite
The 11 Best Pool Cleaners of 2023 for Crystal Clear Water All Summer Long, According to Testing
BHG Clean House Awards 2023
Here's Every Winner from Our 2023 Clean House Awards