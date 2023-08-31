Shopping Deals Don’t Wait—Amazon Already Slashed Prices on Cookware, Decor, and More for Labor Day Save up to 60% on these home upgrades. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on August 31, 2023 08:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Amazon With Labor Day right around the corner, it's the perfect time to gear up for the new season, whether you're looking for cozy upgrades or a new countertop oven. No need to worry; you won't have to wait for the weekend to take advantage of some of these end-of-season savings. For many retailers like Amazon, the Labor Day sales are already in full swing, bringing tons of savings opportunities that will help you upgrade your home for the coming season without breaking the bank. From handy small appliances to outdoor storage, we uncovered the 40 best deals from various departments that will save you big while getting you in the mood for fall. Check out Amazon's deals page to see all of the retailer's discounts. The Top 10 Amazon Labor Day Deals TopTopper Mattress Topper Queen Size, $40 with coupon (was $80) Utopia Towels 4 Pack Premium Bath Towels Set, $38 (was $50) Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, $16 with coupon (was $45) Famiworths Iced Coffee Maker, $40 with coupon (was $70) Toshiba Hot Air Convection Toaster Oven, $120 (was $180) Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $125 (was $140) Oraimo Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 (was $60) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (was $275) Sunnyglade 9' Patio Umbrella, $52 (was $65) Mdeam Folding Adirondack Chair, $160 (was $280) Amazon Home Labor Day Deals Amazon Getting your bedroom ready for fall should be your top priority. Give your mattress some extra plush and save 50% thanks to a click-on-page coupon on this queen-size topper. Top it off with a new set of CGK Unlimited's best-selling sheets, which are down to just $30 for a four-piece set. Now's also a great time to grab new pillows, like this cooling set of two from Cozsinoor. Add Utopia's now-$20 Fleece Blanket or PHF's Waffle Weave Blanket for an extra layer of coziness. CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set, $30 (was $40) TopTopper Mattress Topper Queen Size, $40 with coupon (was $80) Nestl White Duvet Cover Queen Size, $27 (was $40) Dreo Tower Fan, $80 (was $90) BGment Blackout Curtains, $26 (was $28) Cozsinoor Hotel Grade Queen Size Cooling Bed Pillows, $75 (was $110) Utopia Towels 4 Pack Premium Bath Towels Set, $38 (was $50) Utopia Bedding Fleece Blanket, $20 (was $36) Budding Joy Large Storage Bags, $16 with coupon (was $45) PHF Waffle Weave Blanket, $45 (was $65) Amazon Kitchen Labor Day Deals Amazon If your kitchen requires some attention, start with your appliances. You can make all kinds of hot or iced drinks using Famiworths' compact Iced Coffee Maker—plus it's nearly half-off with a coupon. The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker can replace multiple appliances to help you clear some counter space, and it's down to $89. Make all kinds of meals, from rotisserie chickens to desserts, in Toshiba's Hot Air Convection Toaster Oven, which is now $60 off. Using the M Micro Glass Meal Prep Containers, you can store leftovers and reheat them without wasting dishes, and you'll get a five-pack for $35 when you use a coupon. Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $89 (was $100) Fullstar Vegetable Chopper, $25 with coupon (was $35) Toshiba Hot Air Convection Toaster Oven, $120 (was $180) McCook Kitchen Knife Set, $80 (was $110) Famiworths Iced Coffee Maker, $40 with coupon (was $70) Cosori Small Air Fryer Oven, $50 (was $60) Magic Bullet Blender, $39 (was $50) Praki Airtight Food Storage Container Set, $23 with coupon (was $40) M Micro Glass Meal Prep Containers, $35 with coupon (was $40) Oannao Large Silicone Cooking Utensils Set, $29 (was $36) Amazon Vacuum and Cleaning Labor Day Deals Amazon Every new season calls for a fresh start, and you'll want to start by stocking up on essentials. Make cleaning effortless with a bit of help from the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum to handle everyday messes. Larger debris calls for the Eureka Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is now $197 with a click-on-page coupon. Look to the best-selling, self-cleaning Joymoop Mop and Bucket Set for those liquid spills and save $10. Give your shower a deep clean in a fraction of the time with Oraimo's Electric Spin Scrubber. It comes with various attachments to help you get into the tightest corners in a pinch. Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $125 (was $140) Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, $182 (was $240) Eureka Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $197 with coupon (was $222) Joymoop Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set, $40 with coupon (was $50) Oraimo Electric Spin Scrubber, $40 (was $60) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $200 (was $275) Fowooyeen Toilet Brush and Holder Set, $8 (was $20) AstroAI Drill Brush Attachment Set, $13 with coupon (was $19) Kelamayi Upgrade Stand Up Broom and Dustpan Set, $23 with coupon (was $40) Mlmlant Handheld Steam Cleaner, $40 (was $50) Amazon Outdoor Labor Day Deals Amazon Illuminate your outdoor oasis with Addlon's 96-foot string of lights and save a cool $55. With Halloween approaching, you might want to add some ambiance with Kurifier's colored solar lights, which you can find in purple and orange. At $26 per set, you might want to grab both colors to make your space more festive for the holiday. The East Oak 60 Gallon Deck Box is perfect for stowing away seasonal items. Plus, it can hold up to 330 pounds, so it can work double duty as a table, too. On chilly nights, you can stay warm by the Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table, which is only $68 with a coupon. Amazon Basics Recycled Wood Deck Rectangular Hanging Planter, $50 (was $72) Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table, $68 with coupon (was $86) Sunnyglade 9' Patio Umbrella, $52 (was $65) Addlon Outdoor String Lights, $35 with coupon (was $90) Kurifier Solar Lights, $26 (was $43) Easy-Going Outdoor Curtains, $6 with coupon (was $22) Unywarse Metal Garden Hose, $31 with coupon (was $70) East Oak 60 Gallon Deck Box, $110 with coupon (was $130) Mdeam Folding Adirondack Chair, $160 (was $280) Automan Garden Hose Nozzle, $6 (was $8) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 