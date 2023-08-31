Don’t Wait—Amazon Already Slashed Prices on Cookware, Decor, and More for Labor Day

Save up to 60% on these home upgrades.

Published on August 31, 2023 08:00AM EDT

LDW Best Overall Amazon Deals Tout
With Labor Day right around the corner, it's the perfect time to gear up for the new season, whether you're looking for cozy upgrades or a new countertop oven. No need to worry; you won't have to wait for the weekend to take advantage of some of these end-of-season savings. For many retailers like Amazon, the Labor Day sales are already in full swing, bringing tons of savings opportunities that will help you upgrade your home for the coming season without breaking the bank.

From handy small appliances to outdoor storage, we uncovered the 40 best deals from various departments that will save you big while getting you in the mood for fall. Check out Amazon's deals page to see all of the retailer's discounts.

The Top 10 Amazon Labor Day Deals

Amazon Home Labor Day Deals

Amazon PHF 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Blanket King Size

Amazon

Getting your bedroom ready for fall should be your top priority. Give your mattress some extra plush and save 50% thanks to a click-on-page coupon on this queen-size topper. Top it off with a new set of CGK Unlimited's best-selling sheets, which are down to just $30 for a four-piece set. Now's also a great time to grab new pillows, like this cooling set of two from Cozsinoor. Add Utopia's now-$20 Fleece Blanket or PHF's Waffle Weave Blanket for an extra layer of coziness.

Amazon Kitchen Labor Day Deals

Amazon CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Nonstick

Amazon

If your kitchen requires some attention, start with your appliances. You can make all kinds of hot or iced drinks using Famiworths' compact Iced Coffee Maker—plus it's nearly half-off with a coupon. The Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker can replace multiple appliances to help you clear some counter space, and it's down to $89. Make all kinds of meals, from rotisserie chickens to desserts, in Toshiba's Hot Air Convection Toaster Oven, which is now $60 off. Using the M Micro Glass Meal Prep Containers, you can store leftovers and reheat them without wasting dishes, and you'll get a five-pack for $35 when you use a coupon.

Amazon Vacuum and Cleaning Labor Day Deals

Amazon JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set

Amazon

Every new season calls for a fresh start, and you'll want to start by stocking up on essentials. Make cleaning effortless with a bit of help from the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum to handle everyday messes. Larger debris calls for the Eureka Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is now $197 with a click-on-page coupon. Look to the best-selling, self-cleaning Joymoop Mop and Bucket Set for those liquid spills and save $10. Give your shower a deep clean in a fraction of the time with Oraimo's Electric Spin Scrubber. It comes with various attachments to help you get into the tightest corners in a pinch.

Amazon Outdoor Labor Day Deals

Amazon Sunnyglade 9' Patio Umbrella Outdoor Table Umbrella

Amazon

Illuminate your outdoor oasis with Addlon's 96-foot string of lights and save a cool $55. With Halloween approaching, you might want to add some ambiance with Kurifier's colored solar lights, which you can find in purple and orange. At $26 per set, you might want to grab both colors to make your space more festive for the holiday. The East Oak 60 Gallon Deck Box is perfect for stowing away seasonal items. Plus, it can hold up to 330 pounds, so it can work double duty as a table, too. On chilly nights, you can stay warm by the Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table, which is only $68 with a coupon.

