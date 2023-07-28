These Gift Wrapping Essentials from Amazon Will Help Make the Holidays Less Stressful

The holiday season can be hectic with the chaos of buying gifts, preparing food, and traveling to see loved ones. And of course, wrapping gifts is a time-consuming chore, too. But thankfully, there are a few products you can add to your Amazon cart that will make the process easier so you can enjoy the holiday season. Below shop our favorite gift wrapping essentials that will help you wrap gifts and organize your gift-wrapping necessities.

Shop Amazon Gift Wrapping Essentials

Wrap Buddies Wrapping Paper Clamps

Amazon

The Wrap Buddies Wrapping Paper Clamps is one of the most useful tools we’ve found to make holiday gift wrapping easier. This tool features two clamps that can be placed on the edge of a table or counter. The clamps hold your wrapping paper roll in place so you can measure and cut your wrapping paper without having to hold the roll in place yourself or worry about it rolling away. Additionally, we love that each clamp also has a built-in tape dispenser for even more convenience while wrapping. This helpful tool is available in two colors: a festive red or a neutral gray.

Little Elf Gift Wrap Cutter

Amazon

No more mangled and uneven edges—cut perfectly precise pieces of wrapping paper with the Little Elf Gift Wrap Cutter. Designed to fit over a roll of wrapping paper, simply position it on the roll and slide it to evenly and smoothly cut the paper. It’s available in a set of two, making it perfect for a gift wrapping party.

Zober Wrapping Paper Storage Container

Amazon

If you have a whole collection of wrapping paper, you need the Zober Wrapping Paper Storage Containers to help organize it all. This wrapping paper storage bag can hold up to 20 standard rolls of wrapping paper, and the material is clear so you can easily see what patterns you have. We also love that the storage bag has two handles, making it simple and convenient to tote around. There’s also a handle on the end so it’s easy to grab and pull from storage.

Helix Paper Cutter, Folder, & Ribbon Curler Tool

Amazon

The Helix Paper Cutter, Folder, & Ribbon Curler Tool is a three-in-one tool that will make gift wrapping easier. One end of the tool has a hidden blade that cuts smooth, even edges on the wrapping paper. The opposite end of the tool features a square shape which is designed to create crisp folds to make your wrapped gifts look pretty and precise. The edge of the squared end can also be used to curl ribbon to place on top of gifts or attach to gift bags. With an ergonomic shape, it offers a comfortable grip to help prevent hand fatigue while you wrap gifts.

Xuxu Six-Pack Double Sided Tape Roller

Amazon

If you don’t like the look of tape on gifts, create a more seamless look with the Xuxu Six-Pack Double Sided Tape Roller. This tape roller deposits a smooth layer of double-sided adhesive to your gift wrap to make wrapping convenient and mess free. The adhesive sticks instantly, so you don’t have to wait for it to dry, and you don’t have to worry about the adhesive wrinkling like tape does. The tape is available in a set of six, so you’ll have plenty to get you through the holiday season.

Woodoulogy Hanging Gift Wrapping Paper Storage Bag

Amazon

Create a convenient wrapping station anywhere in your home with the Woodoulogy Hanging Gift Wrapping Paper Storage Bag. This bag offers plenty of storage space for wrapping paper, ribbons, gift bags, tags, and more thanks to its large pockets. Each pocket either has a velcro closure or a zipper to help keep all your gift wrapping necessities neatly in place. The top of the storage bag also features a rotating hook so you can hang it in a variety of different locations. If you have limited space for a gift wrapping station in your home, this is the perfect accessory to help you with storage and organization during the holiday season.

ArtBin Ribbon Rack

Amazon

If you love to show off your gift wrapping skills with elaborate bows, you’ll love the ArtBin Ribbon Rack. This rack is designed specifically to hold multiple spools of ribbon, and there is a ribbon feed section that allows you to easily cut ribbon from the spools. If you don’t have enough ribbon to fill the rack, there is an adjustable plastic end cap to keep all the spools standing upright. You can mount this rack to the wall in your craft room, or you can simply set it on top of an office desk or countertop.

Current Silicone Holiday Red & Green Flip Wraps

Amazon

The Current Silicone Holiday Red & Green Flip Wraps are the perfect solution to keep your wrapping paper from unrolling in storage. Similar to the popular snap bracelets from the ‘90s, these silicone wraps snap tightly into place on a roll of wrapping paper to help prevent the paper from unfurling from the roll. Additionally, you can use them to help organize extension cords or holiday lights in storage to keep the cords from getting tangled.