These 14 Sweet and Scary Halloween Decor Finds Will Get You in the Mood for Fall—and They Start at $8

We're still a handful of weeks away from October, but it's never too early to get in the mood for fall—or the scary season. If you're eager to switch up your indoor and outdoor decor without breaking the bank, then you'll want to get started on Amazon. The popular retailer already has plenty of Halloween-themed items that will quickly change up the vibes of your home.

From chic, gothic-inspired mirrors to classic heaps of creepy cobwebs, we dug through thousands of decorations and curated a list of 14 options to help you get a head start. Whether you're looking to give your trick-or-treaters a jump scare or simply spruce up your living space for the new season, these customer-loved picks will undoubtedly get you in the mood—and they're all under $50.

Amazon Halloween Decor Top Picks

Keep scrolling to give your home a frightfully festive glow-up within your budget.

Coogam Halloween Bat Decorations

Amazon

These 60 waterproof PVC cut-out bats come in four different sizes, letting you effortlessly create your own unique arrangement around your home or even outside. "One pack was enough for us to decorate the whole house," a five-star reviewer raved.

Joyin Outdoor Hairy Spider

Amazon

Creepy crawlers are synonymous with Halloween, and a fuzzy 5-foot beast like this will instantly evoke chills. The legs are completely flexible, allowing you to design a custom scene for your front yard. Plus, it's currently 60 percent off, so now is the perfect time to grab multiple.

Brizled Orange & Purple Lights

Amazon

Set the ultimate Halloween ambiance outside your home with very little maintenance thanks to this set of solar-powered orange and purple lights. The 39.37-foot strands will give your home up to 12 hours of eerie illumination that shoppers say "looks great right out of the box."

Maggift Solar Flame Post Lights

Amazon

You'll want to keep these power-saving flickering flame post lights out year-round. The dancing fire effect looks "so realistic," giving your outdoor decor an extra layer of fright. They automatically activate at dusk, so you can virtually set them and forget them.

Beeager Spider Web Runner Set

Amazon

If you're looking to give your tables and mantles a haunted feel, then consider this scary spider motif runner set that also includes 60 PVC bats to add to the creepy landscape. Your holiday party wouldn't be complete without one of these key backdrops.

RioGree Halloween Pillow Covers

Amazon

hBring the magic of Halloween indoors with this set of four "sturdy" pillow covers. There are three sizes to choose from in order to find the perfect fit for your current collection of throw pillows. Just toss these over your cushions to quickly get your place in the Halloween spirit.

Black Magic Witch Moon Mirror

Amazon

Amazon has a wide selection of stylish decor options as well, like this elegant assortment of moon-shaped mirrors that will add just the right touch of sleek Halloween edge to your entryway or living room. The kit includes a hanging template to help you seamlessly arrange them on your wall.

Joyin Outdoor Cobweb Decorations

Amazon

Is it even Halloween without the traditional blanket of cobwebs coating your greenery? With this kit, you can outfit up to 1,200 square feet of space. One customer noted that the "package had enough to cover most of [their] front yard bushes and trees" and added that the decor "lasted through some tough rain storms."

Partyprops Halloween Lamp Shade Cover

Amazon

Give your lamps a very Halloween pick-me-up with this three-piece set of spider web shade covers. They'll certainly complement all of your other horror-themed decor. Shoppers have used the multipurpose covers as runners and window hangings as well.

Etistta Realistic Crows

Amazon

Lean into the eerie elements of the holiday season with this pair of realistic-looking crows that will be the stars of your seasonal display. The detachable wings make them easy to assemble and take apart for compact storage once you're ready to put them away.

Oriental Cherry Large Banners

Amazon

A large, festive banner will make a statement from the very first moment people step in front of your home, but two will really enhance the holiday spirit of your home. Add some beautiful string lights, and you'll instantly transform the space without having to go overboard on decor.

Oriental Cherry Halloween Skeleton Candle

Amazon

Halloween candles are a great way to brighten up your space while putting a seasonal spin on it. This adorable skeleton bathing in a cauldron tub design proves that your decor can still be sweet leading up to the most frightening holiday of the year.

Roszwtit Skeleton Door Mat

Amazon

Give your guests a special welcome that will immediately get them in the ghoulish spirit, plus the minimalist design won't compete with the rest of your decor. The mat might be ornamental, but it boosts a slew of practical features like an anti-slip backing, a cushy foam middle layer, and a premium linen surface.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Amazon

Your breakfasts deserve an autumnal spin as well! While this pretty orange mini waffle maker may not exactly be decor, it's definitely a convenient and entertaining way to get your entire household in the fall spirit. The best-selling waffle iron is also nonstick and "super easy to clean," according to one reviewer.