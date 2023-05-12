Shop Amazon’s Massive Garden Storefront for Deals on Outdoor Essentials—Our 9 Favorite Deals Start at $7

There’s nothing quite like getting outdoors and enjoying a sunny day in the comfort of your own garden. From a balcony full of potted plants to a sprawling floral garden, whatever your outdoor space looks like, keep it in top shape this spring and summer with some affordable patio upgrades. For a one-stop-shop on all things outdoors, Amazon’s secret Garden and Outdoor Storefront has hundreds of pages of garden essentials.

Just in time for summer, this storefront has major deals on everything from furniture to grills to and tools for up to 72% off. The massive store has sections dedicated solely to outdoor lighting, patio furniture, garden tools, plants, and more. However, scouring through a seemingly never-ending list of products takes time. We did all the hard work of scouring through thousands of outdoor items and compiled a list of our nine favorite deals you can score right now. Prices start at just $7.

Sunnydaze Cosmic Fire Pit

No backyard oasis is complete without a fire pit. After the sun goes down, gather around the Sunnydaze Cosmic Fire Pit to enjoy your yard day and night. The 42-inch wood-burning fire pit is perfect for small bonfires and, for a limited time, is 20% off. Plus, the fire pit’s stars and moon design will have the alloy steel structure looking stylish on your patio in the daytime, too.

Buy It: Sunnydaze Cosmic Fire Pit, $239 (was $299), Amazon

Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears

Amazon’s best-selling shears, Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears, have an ergonomic design that reduces hand and wrist fatigue while pruning. The shears’ all-steel blade also cuts down on physical exertion as it precisely and easily cuts through tough branches. The rust-resistant steel also ensures that the blades will last a long time and continue to cut smoothly.

Buy It: Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears, $14 (was $21), Amazon

Fiskars Four-Claw Stand-Up Weeder

Another of Fiskars’ ergonomic gardening tools, the Four-Claw Stand-Up Weeder, turns weeding from a back and knee-hurting task to one that’s easily accomplished standing upright. No more having to bend over to pull at pesky roots thanks to the clawed weeder’s 39-inch handle. Get at the root with the tool’s foot platform that digs the claws in deep. To pull the weed from the ground, simply press the lever on the offset handle and pull the weeder up.

Buy It: Fiskars Four-Claw Stand-Up Weeder, $48 (was $62), Amazon

Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights

Enjoy your garden day or night with the Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights. The 27-foot-long string of Edison bulb lights look pretty hanging over your yard but don’t be fooled, the bulbs are tough and can endure the elements as they’re windproof, shatterproof, water-proof, and temperature-resistant.

Buy It: Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights, $32 (was $48), Amazon

Maggift 12-Pack Solar Pathway Lights

To light your garden from below, check out the Maggift 12-Pack Solar Pathway Lights that are Amazon’s best-selling in-ground lights and are on sale for 38% off. The stake garden lights are easy to place along a pathway or garden bed, and there’s no need to worry about cords as the solar-powered lights automatically come on when the sun goes down. The lights are also weather-proof, so there’s no need to dig them up and bring them inside during inclement weather.

Buy It: Maggift 12-Pack Solar Pathway Lights, $31 (was $50), Amazon

Gadi Raised Garden Bed

If you’re a gardening novice, the Gadi Raised Garden Bed makes it easy and quick to start your own garden. The galvanized metal oval bed is perfect for cultivating young plants and starting a fruit, vegetable, or herb bed. Its open bottom helps the plants to connect with nature and receive even more nutrients, plus helps prevent water build-up and rot.

Buy It: Gadi Raised Garden Bed, $50 (was $80), Amazon

Alma Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer

The Alma Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer is essential for a vibrant garden or yard this summer—and it’s 72% off. With 10 spray options, the nozzle quickly adjusts between patterns for customized watering depending on the plants being cared for. Comfortably water your whole lawn thanks to the nozzle's soft and slip-resistant rubber handle.

Buy It: Alma Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer, $7 (was $25), Amazon

Blackstone Flat Top Gas Griddle

Get the most out of your backyard by hosting barbecues and outdoor meals. The Blackstone Flat Top Gas Griddle is more versatile than a traditional grill and cooks a wide variety of recipes so that almost any meal can be prepared and enjoyed outdoors—breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The griddle is on wheels so it’s easy to move around your patio or put away when not in use.

Buy It: Blackstone Flat Top Gas Griddle, $218 (was $300), Amazon

Hnxtyaob Repotting Mat

Especially great for indoor gardens, the Hnxtyaob Repotting Mat makes repotting plants a mess-free process. The walled 27- x 27-inch mat creates a workspace for repotting that keeps soil and leaves in one spot. It’s a must for anyone with an indoor garden, balcony plants, or if you want to minimize clean up in your outdoor garden. The waterproof mat also folds away, taking up minimal storage space.

Buy It: Hnxtyaob Repotting Mat, $7 (was $10), Amazon