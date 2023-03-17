10 Decor and Entertaining Must-Haves Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Easter Storefront—All Under $50

Snag plates, wreaths, linens, and more, starting at just $10.

By
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela Izquierdo
Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on March 17, 2023 12:00PM EDT
Sponsored by

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Easter Amazon Storefront TOUT
Photo:

Amazon

Decorating for the holidays is an easy way to get in the spirit. While it’s not a holiday typically associated with full-blown lawn decor and lights, Easter is the perfect opportunity to welcome spring with bright colors. Sprucing up your space for Easter can be as simple as giving your space a quick spring refresh, but if you want to go all out with bunnies, florals, and Easter eggs, this hidden Amazon storefront has you covered.

Just in time for the holiday, you can shop Amazon’s selection of Easter decor and entertaining essentials. So whether you’re hosting Easter this year or you just want to decorate your home to celebrate, you’ll find everything you need in one place. We curated the best tabletop decor, dishware, and outdoor decor from the Amazon Easter storefront below, and it all starts at just $10.

The 10 Best Amazon Easter Decor Products

Artoid Mode Tulip Spring Table Runner

Artoid Mode Lavender Tulip Spring Table Runner, Summer Seasonal Anniversary Holiday Kitchen Dining Table Decoration for Indoor Outdoor Home Party Decor 13 x 72 Inch

Amazon

For decor you can use all season long, the Artoid Mode Tulip Spring Table Runner brings the garden indoors. The white runner is speckled in bright tulips and butterflies, and its color scheme is perfect for Easter. Made of 100% spun polyester, the colorful runner is easy to clean—just wash it in the machine and lay it flat to dry. 

Buy It: Artoid Mode Tulip Spring Table Runner, (from $10, Amazon)

La Jolie Muse Cupcake Stand

LA JOLIE MUSE Cupcake Stand, Easter Decorations

Amazon

Easter dinner is not complete without dessert. The La Jolie Muse Cupcake Stand will whimsically display sweet treats. The best-selling stand’s base is an upside-down bunny holding up cookies, cake, pie, cupcakes, or whatever other treats are on the menu. The handcrafted ceramic dish will add some subtle whimsy to any Easter tablescape.

Buy It: La Jolie Muse Cupcake Stand, $30 with coupon (was $33), Amazon

Faromily Vintage Farmhouse Bunny Throw Pillow Covers

Faromily Vintage Farmhouse Bunny Throw Pillow Covers Retro Farm

Amazon

Throw pillows are an easy way to switch up decor for the season, and the Faromily Vintage Farmhouse Bunny Throw Pillow Covers have some serious vintage farmhouse flair. The set of two pillow covers look like burlap feed sacks with illustrated rabbits, but they’re actually made of ultra soft eco-friendly linen—making them not just statement pieces, but cozy ones, too. 

Buy It: Faromily Vintage Farmhouse Bunny Throw Pillow Covers, (from $13, Amazon

The Lakeside Collection Cottontail Easter Bunny Wreath

The Lakeside Collection Cottontail Easter Bunny Wreath - Spring Season Front Door Decoration

Amazon

Welcome spring with The Lakeside Collection Cottontail Easter Bunny Wreath. The faux boxwood greenery wreath in the shape of a bunny hangs on your front door or wall for a bit of Easter cheer. With burlap ears and a bow, and a white faux hydrangea cottontail, the festive wreath combines seasonal materials to make a whimsical bunny.

Buy It: The Lakeside Collection Cottontail Easter Bunny Wreath, $32 (was $35), Amazon

DN Deconation Set of Three Golden Polyresin Bunny Decor Figurines 

DN DECONATION Golden Polyresin Bunny Decor Rabbit Figurines

Amazon

Bunnies are a staple of spring and Easter decor. The DN Deconation Set of Three Golden Polyresin Bunny Decor Figurines offers an elegant version of the playful motif. The three golden bunnies in different poses can be placed throughout the home or together to create a small scene. While decorating for spring can conjure up images of pastels, the golden bunnies are a more subdued way to decorate if you want to keep with your pre-existing style. 

Buy It: DN Deconation Set of Three Golden Polyresin Bunny Decor Figurines, $27 with coupon (was $28), Amazon

Mora Ceramic Dinner Plates Set of Six

Mora Ceramic Dinner Plates Set of 6

Amazon

Easter dinner gets a festive touch with the Mora Ceramic Dinner Plates. In a variety of pastel colors, the set of six 10-inch dishes will liven up your table with a color palette resembling dyed Easter eggs, yet they’re subtle enough to use year-round. The ceramic plates are dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Plus, they’re scratch-resistant, making them a durable option to feed a crowd.

Buy It: Mora Ceramic Dinner Plates Set of Six, ($50, Amazon)

Solino Home Cotton Linen Napkins Set of Four

Solino Home Cotton Linen Napkins

Amazon

The Solino Home Cotton Linen Napkins Set of Four in lavender makes for a great addition to a spring tablescape. The colorful cotton linen napkins are lightweight for the warmer season but heavy-duty enough that they’ll still clean up messes. The napkins themselves are easy to clean, too—simply throw the dirty napkins in the wash on a gentle cycle. 

Buy It: Solino Home Cotton Linen Napkins Set of Four, (from $28, Amazon)

Ivenf Easter Decorations Tree Ornaments 

Ivenf Easter Decorations Tree Ornaments

Amazon

Holiday trees are not only reserved for Christmas. This Easter, top off an indoor tree with the Ivenf Easter Decorations Tree Ornaments. The 24-piece set comes with brightly colored faux eggs and matching ribbons so that they’re ready to go up. Hang the matte eggs on a holiday tree, hanging branches, or on a sturdy bouquet for added Easter festiveness.

Buy It: Ivenf Easter Decorations Tree Ornaments, $12 (was $18, Amazon)

ChefSofi Cheese Board Set

Chefsofi Cheese Board Set Charcuterie Board Set

Amazon

When hosting Easter, finger-friendly appetizers are an easy win. The ChefSofi Cheese Board Set has everything you need for an all-in-one appetizer station. The acacia wood board set comes with four serving knives for a variety of cheeses and spreads, as well as four bowls for dips, nuts, fruit, and more. 

Buy It: ChefSofi Cheese Board Set, $39 with coupon (was $72, Amazon)

DII Bunny Folk Garden Doormat

DII Animal Collection Natural Coir Doormat, 17x29, Bunny Folk Garden

Amazon

Greet guests at the front door with the DII Bunny Folk Garden Doormat. The green and pink floral doormat displays a hopping bunny that welcomes friends and family. Made of 100% coconut coir fiber, the doormat not only looks cute, but also, the stiff bristles will clean the bottom of shoes before entering your home, catching dirt and debris, too. 

Buy It: DII Bunny Folk Garden Doormat, $20 (was $25, Amazon)

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

DOEWORKS 3 Tier Metal Plant Stand, Plant Display Rack,Stand Shelf, Pot Holder for Indoor Outdoor Use, Black
Amazon Shoppers Love This Tiered Outdoor Plant Stand—and It’s Quietly on Sale for $30
bohemian decor pretty in pink
18 Ways to Embrace Boho Style for a Laidback Look You'll Love
cleaning essentials
Washing Cutlery Has Never Been Easier Thanks to This $8 Tool—Plus 5 Other Essentials to Make Cleaning Simple
Related Articles
advent calendar eggs Easter decorating washi tape
23 Vintage Easter Decorations for a Nostalgic Spring Celebration
candy cane christmas tree and presents
9 Red and White Christmas Decor Ideas for a Classic Holiday Home
minimalist holiday table with white runner and sprigs of natural elements
16 Fabulous and Festive Christmas Table Setting Ideas
stamped napkins weaved easter placemants
Setting the Table for Easter Is Easy with These 40 Gorgeous Ideas
natural grass wreath with Easter bunny
18 Farmhouse Easter Decor Ideas
sideboard with pink champagne party decor
39 Valentine's Day Decor Ideas That Will Give You Major Heart Eyes
spring easter egg wreath with grass
40 Quick and Easy Easter Decorations You Can Make Today
festive winter front porch
15 Festive Christmas Front Porch Ideas
Living room decorated for Christmas with tree and wood
41 Christmas Living Room Ideas to Get Your Home Ready for the Holidays
20-best-table-runners-of-2022-for-your-dining-room-breakfast-nook-and-living-room-tout
The 20 Best Table Runners of 2023 for Your Dining Room, Breakfast Nook, and More
thanksgiving table with mason jar snow globes
36 Budget-Friendly DIY Christmas Centerpieces
Wreath with poinsettias hanging on wall
30 Festive Christmas Holiday Crafts You Can Make Right Now
pastel pink and blue christmas tree on table
23 Pink Christmas Decor Ideas for a Nontraditional Twist
The 13 Best Napkin Rings of 2022 to Accent Your Tablescape
The 13 Best Napkin Rings of 2023 To Accent Your Tablescape
Fireplace with stockings and Christmas tree
23 Farmhouse Christmas Decor Ideas to Make Your Space More Festive
muted colored honeycomb paper pumpkin table centerpiece
23 Easy Thanksgiving Table Decorations That Will Take Center Stage