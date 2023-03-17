10 Decor and Entertaining Must-Haves Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Easter Storefront—All Under $50

Decorating for the holidays is an easy way to get in the spirit. While it’s not a holiday typically associated with full-blown lawn decor and lights, Easter is the perfect opportunity to welcome spring with bright colors. Sprucing up your space for Easter can be as simple as giving your space a quick spring refresh, but if you want to go all out with bunnies, florals, and Easter eggs, this hidden Amazon storefront has you covered.

Just in time for the holiday, you can shop Amazon’s selection of Easter decor and entertaining essentials. So whether you’re hosting Easter this year or you just want to decorate your home to celebrate, you’ll find everything you need in one place. We curated the best tabletop decor, dishware, and outdoor decor from the Amazon Easter storefront below, and it all starts at just $10.

The 10 Best Amazon Easter Decor Products

Artoid Mode Tulip Spring Table Runner

Amazon

For decor you can use all season long, the Artoid Mode Tulip Spring Table Runner brings the garden indoors. The white runner is speckled in bright tulips and butterflies, and its color scheme is perfect for Easter. Made of 100% spun polyester, the colorful runner is easy to clean—just wash it in the machine and lay it flat to dry.

Buy It: Artoid Mode Tulip Spring Table Runner, (from $10, Amazon)

La Jolie Muse Cupcake Stand

Amazon

Easter dinner is not complete without dessert. The La Jolie Muse Cupcake Stand will whimsically display sweet treats. The best-selling stand’s base is an upside-down bunny holding up cookies, cake, pie, cupcakes, or whatever other treats are on the menu. The handcrafted ceramic dish will add some subtle whimsy to any Easter tablescape.

Buy It: La Jolie Muse Cupcake Stand, $30 with coupon (was $33), Amazon

Faromily Vintage Farmhouse Bunny Throw Pillow Covers

Amazon

Throw pillows are an easy way to switch up decor for the season, and the Faromily Vintage Farmhouse Bunny Throw Pillow Covers have some serious vintage farmhouse flair. The set of two pillow covers look like burlap feed sacks with illustrated rabbits, but they’re actually made of ultra soft eco-friendly linen—making them not just statement pieces, but cozy ones, too.

Buy It: Faromily Vintage Farmhouse Bunny Throw Pillow Covers, (from $13, Amazon)

The Lakeside Collection Cottontail Easter Bunny Wreath

Amazon

Welcome spring with The Lakeside Collection Cottontail Easter Bunny Wreath. The faux boxwood greenery wreath in the shape of a bunny hangs on your front door or wall for a bit of Easter cheer. With burlap ears and a bow, and a white faux hydrangea cottontail, the festive wreath combines seasonal materials to make a whimsical bunny.

Buy It: The Lakeside Collection Cottontail Easter Bunny Wreath, $32 (was $35), Amazon

DN Deconation Set of Three Golden Polyresin Bunny Decor Figurines

Amazon

Bunnies are a staple of spring and Easter decor. The DN Deconation Set of Three Golden Polyresin Bunny Decor Figurines offers an elegant version of the playful motif. The three golden bunnies in different poses can be placed throughout the home or together to create a small scene. While decorating for spring can conjure up images of pastels, the golden bunnies are a more subdued way to decorate if you want to keep with your pre-existing style.

Buy It: DN Deconation Set of Three Golden Polyresin Bunny Decor Figurines, $27 with coupon (was $28), Amazon

Mora Ceramic Dinner Plates Set of Six

Amazon

Easter dinner gets a festive touch with the Mora Ceramic Dinner Plates. In a variety of pastel colors, the set of six 10-inch dishes will liven up your table with a color palette resembling dyed Easter eggs, yet they’re subtle enough to use year-round. The ceramic plates are dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Plus, they’re scratch-resistant, making them a durable option to feed a crowd.

Buy It: Mora Ceramic Dinner Plates Set of Six, ($50, Amazon)

Solino Home Cotton Linen Napkins Set of Four

Amazon

The Solino Home Cotton Linen Napkins Set of Four in lavender makes for a great addition to a spring tablescape. The colorful cotton linen napkins are lightweight for the warmer season but heavy-duty enough that they’ll still clean up messes. The napkins themselves are easy to clean, too—simply throw the dirty napkins in the wash on a gentle cycle.

Buy It: Solino Home Cotton Linen Napkins Set of Four, (from $28, Amazon)

Ivenf Easter Decorations Tree Ornaments

Amazon

Holiday trees are not only reserved for Christmas. This Easter, top off an indoor tree with the Ivenf Easter Decorations Tree Ornaments. The 24-piece set comes with brightly colored faux eggs and matching ribbons so that they’re ready to go up. Hang the matte eggs on a holiday tree, hanging branches, or on a sturdy bouquet for added Easter festiveness.

Buy It: Ivenf Easter Decorations Tree Ornaments, $12 (was $18, Amazon)

ChefSofi Cheese Board Set

Amazon

When hosting Easter, finger-friendly appetizers are an easy win. The ChefSofi Cheese Board Set has everything you need for an all-in-one appetizer station. The acacia wood board set comes with four serving knives for a variety of cheeses and spreads, as well as four bowls for dips, nuts, fruit, and more.

Buy It: ChefSofi Cheese Board Set, $39 with coupon (was $72, Amazon)

DII Bunny Folk Garden Doormat

Amazon

Greet guests at the front door with the DII Bunny Folk Garden Doormat. The green and pink floral doormat displays a hopping bunny that welcomes friends and family. Made of 100% coconut coir fiber, the doormat not only looks cute, but also, the stiff bristles will clean the bottom of shoes before entering your home, catching dirt and debris, too.

Buy It: DII Bunny Folk Garden Doormat, $20 (was $25, Amazon)