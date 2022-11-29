Shopping Amazon Has Tons of Deals on Must-Have Home Upgrades and More for Cyber Week Check out the 50 deals you can't miss. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on November 29, 2022 08:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon The biggest shopping event of the year isn’t over yet. We may have waved goodbye to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but Amazon is still holding strong for these Cyber Week deals. Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a deluge of markdowns on everything from tech and small appliances to home goods and outdoor decor, and the massive retailer is continuing to slash prices. Whether you want to finally make the investment in an air fryer or outfit your space to get in the holiday spirit, the discount possibilities are endless at Amazon. We’re knocking off hours of research from your to-do list to bring you a carefully reviewed list of the most important deals to check out for yourself. From big-ticket items to little luxuries for less, we’ve rounded up everything you need to make this holiday season a success. Best Amazon Cyber Week Deals Best Home Deal: Stalwart Adjustable Under Sink Shelf Organizer Unit, $12 (was $30) Best Kitchen Deal: Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $16 (was $25) Best Appliance Deal: Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven, $98 (was $160) Best Outdoor & Patio Deal: Brizled Color Changing Christmas Lights, $20 (was $36) Best Vacuum Deal: Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $110 with coupon (was $450) iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $174 (was $300) Eddie Bauer Flannel Throw Blanket, $30 (was $35) Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer, $35 (was $50) Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $300 (was $460) Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $100 (was $170) Amazon Best Cyber Week Home Deals Get your home winter-ready on a budget. Guests will feel immediately welcome this holiday season when greeted by the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath and DII Christmas Welcome Mat. Have your pillows lost their fluff? The hotel-quality Cozsinoor Bed Pillows are 56% off for a set of two. Add to the luxury feel with the best-selling CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set, which is just $24 with a click-on-page coupon. And there’s no need to crank up the heat with the cozy and ultra-soft Eddie Bauer Flannel Throw Blanket and Lasko Tower Space Heater. Stalwart Adjustable Under Sink Shelf Organizer Unit, $12 (was $30) Eddie Bauer Flannel Throw Blanket, $30 (was $35) National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath, $28 (was $60) DII Christmas Welcome Mat, $14 (was $27) Cozsinoor Two-Pack Bed Pillows, $40 (was $90) Casper Sleep Essential Pillow, $40 (was $50) CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set, $24 with coupon (was $40) Zinus Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Bed Frame, $75 (was $160) Dreamcare Queen Bed Sheet, from $17 with coupon (was from $28) Coway Airmega AP-1512HH AirPurifier, $144 (was $230) Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater, $64 (was $70) Amazon Best Cyber Week Kitchen Deals It's time to pamper your kitchen. The sturdy Calphalon Eight-Piece Pots and Pans Set will take on any meal and side dish you throw its way with style and practicality. Take care when handling hot dishes with the Big Red House Heat-Resistant Oven Mitts for just $11. Refresh your dishware with the vintage-inspired Scandinovia Unbreakable Premium Drinking Glasses that are currently $24 for a set of six. The Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box guarantees a future free of sad, tepid lunches. Plus, you can throw the food storage container in the dishwasher after each use. No kitchen is complete without a reliable meat thermometer like this customer-loved one from Kizen, and it's 68% off. Scandinovia Unbreakable Premium Drinking Glasses, $30 (was $50) Tronco 20-Ounce Glass Tumbler, $14 with coupon (was $16) Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer, $35 (was $50) Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box, $40 (was $45) Big Red House Heat-Resistant Oven Mitts, $10 with coupon (was $16) Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $16 (was $25) Astercook Knife Set, $60 with coupon (was $130) Calphalon Eight-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $200 (was $300) FineDine Double-Wall Stainless Steel Insulated Ice Bucket, $20 (was $29) Amazon Best Cyber Week Outdoor & Patio Deals Vivid Christmas lights elevate curb appeal, and the Brizled Color Changing Lights is a highly-customizable set that'll make decorating this year an effortless task for just $20. Use the wireless remote to change colors, set a timer, and more. Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you need to pack the grill away. The new Ninja OG701 Woodfire Outdoor Grill is my favorite all-year outdoor grill that lets me cook everything from bacon to chicken wings with crisp perfection every time. Lastly, stock up on gardening essentials like this Whimswit Expandable Garden Hose for $30 ahead of spring to save big. Meteor Shower Christmas Lights, $28 (was $40) Brizled Color Changing Christmas Lights, $20 (was $36) National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Hanging Basket, $50 (was $90) Solo Stove Titan Camping Stove, $90 (was $110) Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, $270 with coupon (was $350) Dr Infrared Heater Outdoor Heater, $85 (was $127) Worx WG284 40V Cordless Hedge Trimmer, $161 (was $230) Ninja OG701 Woodfire Outdoor Grill, $330 (was $370) Whimswit Expandable Garden Hose, $30 (was $47) Endless Summer The Riley Square LP Outdoor Gas Fire Pit, $191 (was $214) Amazon Best Cyber Week Vacuum Deals Hosting guests means a lot of extra foot traffic in your home. The iLife V3S Pro Robot Vacuum can handle carpet and hard floor debris alike, and it’s on sale for $100. For a more hands-off approach, the Shark AI Robot Vacuum’s self-emptying base sets it apart from other robot vacuum models. Not every mess requires a full production of appliances. The simple Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum tackles small spills in no time. Moreover, it can help keep your car neat and clean. Pet owners love the handy attachments that come with the Bissell 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum. Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $110 with coupon (was $450) iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $174 (was $300) Shark AI Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base, $383 (was $550) Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $180 (was $319) iLife V3S Pro Robot Vacuum, $129 (was $160) Bissell 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum, $107 (was $119) Eureka RapidClean Pro Vacuum, $134 with coupon (was $155) Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $44 (was $48) Dirt Devil Endura Reach Bagless Upright Vacuum, $62 (was $75) Shark AZ2002 Vertex Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $250 (was $500) Amazon Best Cyber Week Appliance Deals Amazon offers a wide selection of small appliances on sale that can help you spend less time in the kitchen. The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is a versatile device that can take on a lot of grunt work for just about any cuisine, and it’s $70 off. It’s easy to play barista and make all kinds of coffee-based beverages at the push of a button with the Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine. Crock-Pot’s iconic slow cooker is also available for only $34. Marinating and freezing foods for meal prepping is made so simple with the help of Mueller’s Vacuum Sealer Machine, and right now, you can save $15 on it. Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven, $98 (was $160) Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $300 (was $460) Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $40 (was $50) Ninja 5.5-Quart Air Fryer XL, $120 (was $160) Magic Bullet Blender, $30 (was $40) Oster Belgian Waffle Maker, $20 (was $30) Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $38 (was $47) Mueller Vacuum Sealer Machine, $55 (was $70) Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $100 (was $170) Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus, $299 (was $380)