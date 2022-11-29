Amazon Has Tons of Deals on Must-Have Home Upgrades and More for Cyber Week

The biggest shopping event of the year isn’t over yet. We may have waved goodbye to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but Amazon is still holding strong for these Cyber Week deals. Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a deluge of markdowns on everything from tech and small appliances to home goods and outdoor decor, and the massive retailer is continuing to slash prices.

Whether you want to finally make the investment in an air fryer or outfit your space to get in the holiday spirit, the discount possibilities are endless at Amazon. We’re knocking off hours of research from your to-do list to bring you a carefully reviewed list of the most important deals to check out for yourself. From big-ticket items to little luxuries for less, we’ve rounded up everything you need to make this holiday season a success.

Best Amazon Cyber Week Deals

Amazon

Best Cyber Week Home Deals

Get your home winter-ready on a budget. Guests will feel immediately welcome this holiday season when greeted by the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath and DII Christmas Welcome Mat. Have your pillows lost their fluff? The hotel-quality Cozsinoor Bed Pillows are 56% off for a set of two. Add to the luxury feel with the best-selling CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set, which is just $24 with a click-on-page coupon. And there’s no need to crank up the heat with the cozy and ultra-soft Eddie Bauer Flannel Throw Blanket and Lasko Tower Space Heater.

Amazon

Best Cyber Week Kitchen Deals

It's time to pamper your kitchen. The sturdy Calphalon Eight-Piece Pots and Pans Set will take on any meal and side dish you throw its way with style and practicality. Take care when handling hot dishes with the Big Red House Heat-Resistant Oven Mitts for just $11. Refresh your dishware with the vintage-inspired Scandinovia Unbreakable Premium Drinking Glasses that are currently $24 for a set of six. The Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box guarantees a future free of sad, tepid lunches. Plus, you can throw the food storage container in the dishwasher after each use. No kitchen is complete without a reliable meat thermometer like this customer-loved one from Kizen, and it's 68% off.

Amazon

Best Cyber Week Outdoor & Patio Deals

Vivid Christmas lights elevate curb appeal, and the Brizled Color Changing Lights is a highly-customizable set that'll make decorating this year an effortless task for just $20. Use the wireless remote to change colors, set a timer, and more. Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you need to pack the grill away. The new Ninja OG701 Woodfire Outdoor Grill is my favorite all-year outdoor grill that lets me cook everything from bacon to chicken wings with crisp perfection every time. Lastly, stock up on gardening essentials like this Whimswit Expandable Garden Hose for $30 ahead of spring to save big.

Amazon

Best Cyber Week Vacuum Deals

Hosting guests means a lot of extra foot traffic in your home. The iLife V3S Pro Robot Vacuum can handle carpet and hard floor debris alike, and it’s on sale for $100. For a more hands-off approach, the Shark AI Robot Vacuum’s self-emptying base sets it apart from other robot vacuum models. Not every mess requires a full production of appliances. The simple Black+Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum tackles small spills in no time. Moreover, it can help keep your car neat and clean. Pet owners love the handy attachments that come with the Bissell 2252 CleanView Swivel Upright Bagless Vacuum.

Amazon

Best Cyber Week Appliance Deals

Amazon offers a wide selection of small appliances on sale that can help you spend less time in the kitchen. The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is a versatile device that can take on a lot of grunt work for just about any cuisine, and it’s $70 off. It’s easy to play barista and make all kinds of coffee-based beverages at the push of a button with the Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine. Crock-Pot’s iconic slow cooker is also available for only $34. Marinating and freezing foods for meal prepping is made so simple with the help of Mueller’s Vacuum Sealer Machine, and right now, you can save $15 on it.