Gardening Amazon's Best-Selling Greenhouses Include Tons of Options Under $100—Here Are 9 to Shop Now They're compact, portable, and so easy to set up. One of the best things about spring is seeing all the flowers and greenery come to life again after months of laying low. And while some people are perfectly content with featuring just a few plants in and around their homes, many others like to surround themselves with gorgeous plant life of all varieties. If you fall into that latter category, one of the best and most efficient ways to maintain your flowers, veggies, and more is by purchasing a greenhouse, such as one of the many best-selling options from Amazon listed below. If the idea of fitting a greenhouse in your backyard (or inside your home) has you feeling skeptical, not to worry—all of these greenhouses are on the smaller side, so they won't take up too much space. Yet despite their compact size, they're all still roomy enough to fit rows and rows of plants, and some even have space for you to walk inside and check on each pot's progress. Best of all? Every greenhouse on this list costs under $100, with many coming in way less than that. You don't have to splurge in order to enjoy the benefits of your very own backyard greenhouse. Best-Selling Greenhouses From Amazon Under $100 Ohuhu Mini 4-Tier Greenhouse, $50 Quictent Portable Mini Cloche Greenhouse, $59 Koksry Mini Greenhouse, $70 (was $90) Home-Complete Mini Greenhouse, $45 Ohuhu Walk-in Heavy Duty Greenhouse, $90 (was $100) Shelterlogic GrowIT 4-Tier Mini Grow House, $40 Crown Shades Instant Pop-up Walk-in Greenhouse, $84 with coupon (was $140) Gardzen Mini Greenhouse, $29 Eagle Peak Walk-in Greenhouse, $85 One popular option is this mini greenhouse from Koksry, which at 76 inches tall and 30 inches wide has plenty of room for a person to walk inside. It features three tiers of shelves on each side (enough for a dozen small plants each), with mesh windows and cross-ventilation to ensure plants get the proper amount of sunlight and airflow. One Amazon reviewer praised the greenhouse's "durability," saying that "it holds up well in wind and rain," while another said that it's "easy to put together" and "great for small gardens." Amazon Buy It: Koksry Mini Greenhouse, $70 (was $90), Amazon For an equally great alternative, we recommend this top-rated greenhouse from Eagle Peak, which comes in five sizes and shapes. This option, which can be mounted to a wall or side of the house, features a three-tier rack for plants, and has two zippered roll-up doors, too. "I was pleasantly surprised with this greenhouse," wrote one person in their review. "You can really fit a lot of plants in there." Amazon Buy It: Eagle Peak Walk-in Greenhouse, ($85, Amazon) Want a greenhouse with a more unique size and shape? Check out this option from Quictent, which comes in at 95 inches long, so you can fit dozens of plants on the ground inside. It comes with 50 plant tags, too, so you can mark seed trays and record growth, and is available in either clear or green coloring. This "excellent" greenhouse is "easy to put together, and the quality is superb," wrote one reviewer, adding that the material "allows us to see the plants and enjoy their beauty, and the zip openings are quality, giving easy access to place plants." Amazon Buy It: Quictent Portable Mini Cloche Greenhouse, ($59, Amazon) Shop more best-selling greenhouses from Amazon that won't break the budget below. Amazon Buy It: Ohuhu Mini 4-Tier Greenhouse, ($50, Amazon) Amazon Buy It: Home-Complete Mini Greenhouse, ($45, Amazon) Amazon Buy It: Ohuhu Walk-in Heavy Duty Greenhouse, $90 (was $100), Amazon Amazon Buy It: Shelterlogic GrowIT 4-Tier Mini Grow House, ($40, Amazon) Amazon Buy It: Crown Shades Instant Pop-Up Walk-In Greenhouse, $84 with coupon (was $140), Amazon Amazon Buy It: Gardzen Mini Greenhouse, ($29, Amazon)