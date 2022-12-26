These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7

The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.

If you’re not quite sure where to start, we’ve scoured through the site to find the best Christmas decor, home, kitchen, vacuum, and cleaning deals, starting at just $7. For a little more inspiration, this wrapping paper storage container and this Christmas light storage box are things you can already put to great use. You can also score these bed pillows with 148,500 five-star ratings for 30% off, and you won’t want to miss this Lodge cast iron skillet or this Dutch oven. Not to mention, this Bissell upright vacuum is also quietly on sale, and it comes with the brand’s specialized pet tool to help to efficiently erase cat and dog hair.

While the after-Christmas sales are live at Amazon, take advantage of the opportunity to pick up all your home necessities while they’re up to 61% off. Just make sure to keep in mind that stock and low prices are never guaranteed at Amazon, so the best thing to do is to shop early and fast.



Amazon

Best After-Christmas Decor Deals

The best tip about when to shop for holiday decor is to pick up a few things right after the holiday has passed. Currently, you can save on colored Christmas lights and white Christmas lights if you like to decorate your own tree or the outside of your home. Plus, you can also score an unlit National Tree Company Christmas tree for just $120, as well as a pre-lit Christmas tree for 61% off.

Amazon

Best After-Christmas Home Deals

Winter is the time to make your home feel fresh and cozy, and a top-selling $30 humidifier can help you to combat dry air from heating systems. Or, if getting more organized is one of your New Year’s resolutions, you can easily tidy up your closets, family room, or playroom with this set of fabric storage bins, or create a new system inside your refrigerator or pantry with this 8-piece set. Of course, there are even more sales to pursue too.

Amazon

Best After-Christmas Kitchen Deals

Do you have favorite recipes you love to make while it’s cold outside? The many kitchen gadgets on-sale after Christmas are sure to help. You can cut vegetables with ease with this genius Fullstar chopper, and making chicken, bacon, french fries, and more is a breeze with this Cosori air fryer that’s on sale for only $83. Plus, the customer-loved Lodge griddle, which is ideal for making grilled cheese sandwiches, pancakes, and kabobs, is also quietly on-sale for $35.

Amazon

Best After-Christmas Vacuum and Cleaning Deals

Between holiday guests, dirt, and snow, your floors are likely looking a little worse for wear. But the after-Christmas sales mean cleaning tools and plenty of vacuums are on-sale. Shoppers love this Folex spot carpet cleaner that promises to help erase small messes left during the holidays. When an upright vacuum is the thing you need, turn to the popular Shark Navigator, especially now while you can buy one for $160. And this Eureka cordless vacuum is just the handy tool to use to quickly clean messes that don’t quite require a heavy lift.