Wayfair Slashed Prices on Tons of All-Clad Cookware—These Are the Best Deals Under $100

Hurry, the sale ends tonight.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on October 27, 2022 11:30AM EDT

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

All-Clad Way Day Tout
Photo:

Wayfair

Wayfair kicked off its second Way Day sale event of the year yesterday, and it’s serving up a slew of deals in the cookware department. Among the many top-tier brands that have had their prices slashed, several All-Clad products are part of the sale.

With the holiday season approaching, it's natural to want to get a head start on gift shopping, but it's also the perfect time to stock up on kitchen essentials. If you've been looking for an opportunity to refresh your kitchenware on a budget, this is your chance. However, today is the last day of the two-day sale event and your last shot to save up to 60% on kitchen essentials that will make holiday cooking a breeze. You still have some time to save, but you'll want to run, not walk, toward these Black Friday-worthy discounts.

The home retailer has put thousands of products on sale, and we sifted through all of the discounts to bring you the top deals you can score from All-Clad—and they're all under $100.

Check out our top picks below.

The Best All-Clad Deals Under $100:

Stainless Clad Frying Pan

Amazon

All-Clad D3 Stainless Frying Pan with Lid

If you’re searching for a go-to frying pan for big and small meals in high heat, give this stainless steel one a try. It is dishwasher- and oven-safe, and the long handle stays cool to the touch no matter what you’re cooking.

Buy It: All-Clad D3 Stainless Frying Pan with Lid, $100 (was $240), Wayfair

All-Clad Ha1â¢ 16 in. Non-Stick Hard Anodized Aluminum Roasting Pan

Wayfair

All-Clad 16 in. Non-Stick Hard Anodized Aluminum Roasting Pan

A roasting pan is sure to come in handy for the holiday cooking season. Save 56% on this dishwasher-safe option that can handle a 25-pound turkey with ease.

Buy It: All-Clad 16 in. Non-Stick Hard Anodized Aluminum Roasting Pan, $80 (was $180), Wayfair

All-Clad Essentials 7 qt. Multi-Pot with Lid

Wayfair

All-Clad Essentials 7-Quart Multi-Pot with Lid

This 7-quart duo will be your new kitchen workhorse when it comes to boiling, steaming, and stewing your favorite dishes. Use the insert as a strainer for pasta or to steam fresh veggies.

Buy It: All-Clad Essentials 7-Quart Multi-Pot with Lid, $100 (was $180), Wayfair

All-Clad Ha1â¢ Non Stick Hard-Anodized Aluminum 2 Piece Frying Pan Set

Wayfair

All-Clad Non-Stick Hard-Anodized Aluminum Frying Pan Set

The two-piece set will become a staple in your kitchen. Use the 10-inch pan for smaller meals for two and the 12-inch pan for making larger meals when you’re entertaining.

Buy It: All-Clad Non-Stick Hard-Anodized Aluminum Frying Pan Set, $90 with code TABLETOP10 (was $160), Wayfair

All-Clad Ha1â¢ Non-Stick Hard-Anodized Aluminum Saucepan with Lid

Wayfair

All-Clad Non-Stick Hard-Anodized Aluminum Saucepan with Lid

Save 40% on this saucepan that works just as well for searing and browning as it does for sauteing. Cleanup is easy with this dishwasher-safe model.

Buy It: All-Clad Non-Stick Hard-Anodized Aluminum Saucepan with Lid, $70 (was $117), Wayfair

All-Clad 5 Qt. Essentials Non-Stick Soup Pot with Lid

Wayfair

All-Clad 5-Quart Essentials Non-Stick Soup Pot with Lid

This soup pot was designed with the needs of home cooks in mind. The versatile piece works on any stovetop and oven and can even be used to serve your guests.

Buy It: All-Clad 5-Quart Essentials Non-Stick Soup Pot with Lid, $100 (was $180), Wayfair

Shop More Below

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Highland Dunes Alfonso Rattan Wicker 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions
Surprise! Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Is Back for 2 Days Only—and You Can Get Up to 80% Off Fall Home Essentials
Prime Early Access Vacuum Deals Tout
The 51 Best Prime Early Access Deals You Won’t Want to Miss from iRobot, Shark, KitchenAid, and More
Christopher Knight Home Kassi Fabric Accent Chair
The 26 Best Furniture Deals to Shop Before the Prime Early Access Sale Ends
Roundup Early Deals
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Is Approaching—Here Are 22 of the Best Home Deals You Can Get Now
The 15 Best Measuring Cups of 2022
The 15 Best Measuring Cups of 2022
Artistic Weavers Chester Boho Moroccan Area Rug
The Best Prime Early Access Rug Deals Are Up to 80% Off—Here Are 25 to Shop While They’re Still in Stock
Baking Sheets of 2022, According to Testing
The 7 Best Baking Sheets of 2022, According to Testing
Best Dutch Ovens of 2022, According to Our Testers
The 6 Best Dutch Ovens of 2022, According to Our Testers
Best Slow Cookers For One-Pot Meals
The 10 Best Slow Cookers For One-Pot Meals, Soups, and Casseroles in 2022
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 12 Deals Worth Buying During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Brightown Outdoor Globe String Lights
The Best Deals Under $25 to Snap Up Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Best Cheap Christmas Gifts
The 27 Best Cheap Christmas Gifts of 2022 That Won’t Break the Bank
OApier S5 Steam Mop, Floor Steamer for Hardwood and Tile, Lightweight Steam Mops for Laminate Floor, Wood Floor Cleaning, 450ml Water Tank
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the Deals I’m Buying Ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater Tout
KitchenAid’s Iconic Stand Mixer Is $120 Off During the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Stainless Cookware Set
The 6 Best Stainless Steel Cookware Sets, According to Lab Testing 
Fiskars Ergo Scratch Tool Garden Weeder
You Can Get This Shopper-Loved Garden Weeder for 46% Off Before the Prime Early Access Sale Even Starts