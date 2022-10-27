Wayfair kicked off its second Way Day sale event of the year yesterday, and it’s serving up a slew of deals in the cookware department. Among the many top-tier brands that have had their prices slashed, several All-Clad products are part of the sale.

With the holiday season approaching, it's natural to want to get a head start on gift shopping, but it's also the perfect time to stock up on kitchen essentials. If you've been looking for an opportunity to refresh your kitchenware on a budget, this is your chance. However, today is the last day of the two-day sale event and your last shot to save up to 60% on kitchen essentials that will make holiday cooking a breeze. You still have some time to save, but you'll want to run, not walk, toward these Black Friday-worthy discounts.

The home retailer has put thousands of products on sale, and we sifted through all of the discounts to bring you the top deals you can score from All-Clad—and they're all under $100.

Check out our top picks below.

The Best All-Clad Deals Under $100:

All-Clad D3 Stainless Frying Pan with Lid

If you’re searching for a go-to frying pan for big and small meals in high heat, give this stainless steel one a try. It is dishwasher- and oven-safe, and the long handle stays cool to the touch no matter what you’re cooking.

Buy It: All-Clad D3 Stainless Frying Pan with Lid, $100 (was $240), Wayfair

All-Clad 16 in. Non-Stick Hard Anodized Aluminum Roasting Pan

A roasting pan is sure to come in handy for the holiday cooking season. Save 56% on this dishwasher-safe option that can handle a 25-pound turkey with ease.

Buy It: All-Clad 16 in. Non-Stick Hard Anodized Aluminum Roasting Pan, $80 (was $180), Wayfair

All-Clad Essentials 7-Quart Multi-Pot with Lid

This 7-quart duo will be your new kitchen workhorse when it comes to boiling, steaming, and stewing your favorite dishes. Use the insert as a strainer for pasta or to steam fresh veggies.

Buy It: All-Clad Essentials 7-Quart Multi-Pot with Lid, $100 (was $180), Wayfair

All-Clad Non-Stick Hard-Anodized Aluminum Frying Pan Set

The two-piece set will become a staple in your kitchen. Use the 10-inch pan for smaller meals for two and the 12-inch pan for making larger meals when you’re entertaining.

Buy It: All-Clad Non-Stick Hard-Anodized Aluminum Frying Pan Set, $90 with code TABLETOP10 (was $160), Wayfair

All-Clad Non-Stick Hard-Anodized Aluminum Saucepan with Lid

Save 40% on this saucepan that works just as well for searing and browning as it does for sauteing. Cleanup is easy with this dishwasher-safe model.

Buy It: All-Clad Non-Stick Hard-Anodized Aluminum Saucepan with Lid, $70 (was $117), Wayfair

All-Clad 5-Quart Essentials Non-Stick Soup Pot with Lid

This soup pot was designed with the needs of home cooks in mind. The versatile piece works on any stovetop and oven and can even be used to serve your guests.

Buy It: All-Clad 5-Quart Essentials Non-Stick Soup Pot with Lid, $100 (was $180), Wayfair