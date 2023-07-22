Meet the Newest Moody Design Trend: All-Black Bathrooms

There’s no denying it—bold and moody interiors are in right now. From maximalist looks to newer decorating trends like the whimsigoth aesthetic, it’s evident that people are itching to create dramatic spaces in their homes. The newest dark and moody trend to take over the design world is just as sleek as it is modern—all-black bathrooms.

Home owners and interior designers alike are crushing hard on this monochromatic look, pairing black walls, tile, floors, and even ceilings for a contemporary and seriously stylish finish. But, as with many bold design choices, this look can easily go wrong if it’s not done properly. Here’s what you need to know about all-black bathrooms, including design expert tips for mastering an all-black bathroom in your space.

The Rise of the All-Black Bathroom

As the design world begins to shift away from whitewashed interiors, bold and colorful designs are increasingly taking center stage. In particular, black is having a moment in interior design, and has become a popular choice for every room in the home—it’s not hard to see why. Black is a classic, timeless shade that can be paired with any color or design style, and it's a natural choice for those looking to add some contrast and drama to a space, while sticking to neutral colors.

“We’ve seen all-black bathrooms for quite some time at high-end restaurants and swanky nightclubs, so it’s no surprise that we’re seeing the trend move into residential homes to give them an elevated design moment,” says Wendy Smit, owner and principal designer of Wendy Smit Interiors.

“The all-black bathroom trend comes from minimalist design principles,” says Shanade McAllister-Fisher, an interior designer. “The idea behind using an all-black palette for your bathroom is to create a sense of calmness and serenity by having fewer visual cues competing with each other, but without it feeling too stark and sterile.”

Surprisingly, an all-black palette can also make a room look larger than it really is, adds McAllister-Fisher. This makes the all-black palette a great choice for small bathrooms or powder rooms where square footage is limited.

How to Perfect the All-Black Bathroom

There’s more to pulling off an all-black bathroom than just painting the walls black and picking out some black tile. Here's what you need to keep in mind while designing an all-black bathroom, according to the experts.

Layer Different Textures

“The key to making an all-black bathroom work is using a mix of textures,” says Jamie Gasparovic, owner and principal designer of Studio Gaspo. “Think a handmade zellige tile in the shower, a honed countertop with dramatic veining, and black roman clay walls. Mixing these different elements gives the bathroom a layered look and keeps it from feeling like a big black box.”

Also take the opportunity to bring in various textures with decor, linens, and accent furniture—that way, you’ll really achieve the layered look.

Use Different Shades of Black

Just like any other color, there are various shades of black, and it’s a good idea to use a few of them in a monochromatic black bathroom.

“To really make this look stand the test of time, we’d recommend using shades of black, rather than all one matching shade,” says Smit. “[Otherwise] the effect can fall flat.” For example, if you’re planning on choosing black for the walls and floors, use slightly different shades of black to provide some much-needed contrast.

Prioritize Lighting

Lighting plays a huge role in the overall mood of a space, so it’s important to be thoughtful about it—especially when working with a dark color like black. Consider adding decorative fixtures like wall sconces, light-up mirrors, or other task lighting in addition to any overhead lighting to prevent the space from feeling small and cramped.

“Darker rooms will immediately feel more special with lighting that highlights the architecture or special furniture pieces in the space,” says Amber Dunford, style director at Overstock.com. “My personal pick for a darker bathroom is to go with warmer light bulbs to play up the moodiness and psychologically warm up the space.”

Also, keep in mind that the textures and finishes you choose for your space will have an impact on the amount of light that is reflected. For example, high gloss finishes will disperse light, whereas matte finishes will absorb light.

Vary Sheens and Finishes

Dunford suggests incorporating a variety of textures and finishes between your hardware, countertops, walls, and floor, to add some life to the space.

“With this trend, it’s very important to give special attention to your finishes throughout the space,” says Dunford. “For example, too many matte finishes will cause the space to feel drab and lifeless."

Add Pops of Color for Visual Relief and Interest

Don’t be afraid to use linens and decorative objects in the room to add some color and provide visual relief in the space.

“I recommend adding some white or grey accents like towels, bathmats, or artwork to help create contrast and help the space feel less flat," says McAllister-Fisher. "I also find metallic accents work well to add some depth and definition to an all-black bathroom—think gold or copper fixtures and fittings, or hammered metal storage containers."

Are Black Bathrooms Here to Stay?

Are all-black bathrooms here to stay or just a novelty trend? It’s not uncommon to see bold interiors like monochromatic black designs go in and out of style over the years, but experts agree that black bathrooms aren’t just a passing fad. Instead, they see dark and moody bathrooms staying in style for the foreseeable future.

"Committing to an all-black bathroom may not be for everyone in terms of their primary bathroom, but I think this trend would make a great powder room or guest bathroom," says Dunford.

