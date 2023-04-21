Get Summer Ready With Aldi's New Wine and Beverage Launch

Summer is right around the corner, and with it comes longer days and stronger rays. Whether you plan on spending it poolside or with friends and family at a backyard barbeque, you’ll want to stock up on your favorite adult beverages—and Aldi has just what you need.

The popular grocer's summer lineup of 11 all-new alcoholic beverages will launch April 21, along with eight returning drinks (favorites like Don't Mind if I Do Pinot Grigio and Vistosa Red Sangria). From crisp, refreshing wines to hard seltzer ice pops, these cool refreshments will help you beat the heat all season long. And you can't beat the prices—nothing is more than $14, which is exactly what customers love about Aldi. Here’s a sneak peek at the new offerings.

Aldi

Don’t Mind if I Do Sparkling Rosé, $12.99

This sparkling rosé is full of bright, fruity flavor with a refreshing red fruit finish. Mix it with your favorite sparkling water to make it a spritzer, or add it to a pitcher with brandy, cherry juice, orange juice, and fresh fruit for serving up a festive cherry sangria.

Aldi

Intermingle Chardonnay, $6.99

Aromas of honeyed pineapple, tropical fruits, vanilla, and spices mingle together for the perfect glass of refreshing Chardonnay. At only $7, this bottle is ideal for hosting family gatherings or bringing lakeside.

Aldi

Corte Bella Dark Red, $8.95

This dark red wine offers the juicy flavor of your favorite summer berries: blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, and black currant. Pair it with a charcuterie board for the ultimate summer get together.

Aldi

All Play Hard Iced Tea Variety Pack, $13.99

Kick your picnic up a notch with a hard iced tea variety pack including flavors like original, half tea-half lemonade, peach tea, and raspberry tea. The pack comes with 12 drinks—perfect for sharing with your crew.

Aldi

Zarita Cocktail Pouches, $1.89 each

If you want something different from your usual wines and canned seltzers, these portable, frozen cocktail pouches are ideal for your next trip to the beach—plus, they're under two dollars each. Choose from tropical hurricane, strawberry daiquiri, piña colada, and lime margarita.

Aldi

Zartia Freeze Pops, $13.99

Popsicles got an adult upgrade thanks to Aldi's new low-calorie hard seltzer, frozen and packaged into freeze pop form. Save them for those days where you can't seem to escape the sun, and choose from lemonade, mango lemonade, and strawberry lemonade.

Aldi

Pacific Fruit Vineyards Bubbly Sweet Peach, $4.99

This fruity, light-bodied wine is the epitome of summer and will have you thinking you just bit into a fresh, juicy peach. At $5, this is the most affordable wine in the lineup. Serve it chilled, and add peach nectar, your favorite berries, and ice to make it a bellini.

Aldi

Corte Bella Red, $8.95

This surprisingly light red wine offers delicious notes of raspberry and red fruit—just what you need for a date night. To play up the romance, pour a glass along with homemade paella or chicken-sausage meatballs.

Locken’s Tropical Pineapple Kolsch, $7.99

If you equate summer with tropical beers, this one's for you. This Kolsch-style blonde ale gets an added kick from juicy, pineapple flavors and a satisfying underlying breadiness. The package comes with six 12-oz cans.

Aldi

Giambellino Watermelon Bellini, $5.99

Is there anything that screams summer more than watermelon? Sparkling wine and everyone's favorite seasonal fruit juice come together for the perfect warm weather refreshment.

Aldi

Zarita Blueberry Margarita, $13.99

Sure, you could have a regular margarita, but why not try a blueberry one? This unique wine-based flavor is crisp and bright. Bring it to a taco night with friends—you'll definitely be the most appreciated guest of the evening.