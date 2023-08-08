Aldi Is Releasing the Ultimate Stanley Tumbler Dupe—and It's Only $10

Aldi's replica of the viral tumbler hits stores on August 30.

By
Christianna Silva
Christianna Silva
Published on August 8, 2023
Aldi tumblers on ground next to footballs and blanket
Photo:

Aldi

The TikTok-famous Stanley tumbler is getting the Aldi treatment—a budget-friendly dupe will hit stores at the end of the month, and you really can't beat the price.

Aldi is launching their version of the viral tumbler for just $10, a significant price drop from Stanley’s $35 Quencher H2.0. The new Crofton 40-ounce Thirst Crusher Tumbler will come in charcoal, blue, flint gray, and cream.

The water bottle won’t hit stores until August 30, giving you plenty of time to figure out the best way to get your hands on this sure-to-be beloved alternative. Stanley tumblers are best-selling items, and consistently sell out—this has created quite the market for similar alternatives, many of which have filled the shelves of stores like Target, Five Below, and more. So if you haven't been able to try the elusive tumbler for yourself just yet, or you're in the market for a more affordable option, Aldi has got you covered.

Despite the flood of Stanley tumbler dupes, the century-old brand is still going strong in their popularity. Following its viral explosion on TikTok and Instagram in 2020, the brand took part in some very fun collaborations: It recently launched six new colors in collaboration with Joanna Gaines' Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line, taking the aesthetically-pleasing tumblers to a whole new level with the muted, earthy notes Gaines is famous for. Stanley also partnered with Pendleton, the classic blanket and clothing brand, in May. That partnership gave shoppers an insulated thermos, a travel mug, a brew-over pour set, and a set of stacking beer pints that have all of Stanley’s beloved durability along with Pendleton’s classic stripes.

Social media influencers helped skyrocket the tumbler to popularity due to its generous size, trendy design, range of colors, and durable construction. Although several imitators have emerged, the brand has solidified its status as a must have for outdoor enthusiasts, the Gen Z community, and anyone who wants to stylishly stow a ton of water wherever they go.

