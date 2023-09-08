If you’re looking for a new go-to wine for the upcoming holiday season or trying to source a year-round favorite bottle, Aldi has you covered: The fast-growing retailer just launched an exclusive line of premium wines. The new offerings in the Specially Selected Wine Collection come from Aldi's longtime winery partners, each bottle carefully selected to give you the best taste from various regions. The most enticing part: Most bottles in the collection are $10 or less.



“Whether it’s the perfect expression of what Napa Valley has to offer or an ancestral vineyard nestled in the south of France, the Specially Selected Wine Collection gives consumers a premium tasting experience without the added costs,” said Aldi director of national buying Arlin Zajmi in a press release.



Affordable wines from the grocer have been a shopper staple for years—and many of their award-winning wines are already available in stores. The Specially Selected Wine Collection stands out with its brand new bottles, high quality, and a generous selection from from a wide and distinct range of wineries. The collection also features seasonal Specially Selected wines to highlight some of the best picks of the season.



“With the holiday season approaching, these wines are the perfect complement to special occasions like Friendsgiving, holiday parties and birthdays, offering guests a global getaway from the comfort of home,” Zajmi said.



Aldi has also curated a line of new Specially Selected premium cheeses to pair with your pinots and cabernets. You can choose from seven new cheeses, from an earthy blue cheese to a rustic yet delicate Mobay, all for under $5. Hosting an at-home wine tasting or charcuterie gathering has never been easier (and more cost effective).



The new year-round Specially Selected wines include:

Argentina: Uco Valley Malbec ($7.99)

Italy: Alto Adige Pinot Grigio ($9.99)

France: Côtes de Provence Rosé ($9.99)

New Zealand: Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc ($9.99)

California: Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($14.99)



The new Specially Selected seasonal wines include:

Spain: Rioja Reserva ($8.99)

Australia: Barossa Valley Shiraz ($9.99)

Italy: DOCG Prosecco ($10.99)

France: Sparkling Brut Rosé ($10.99)

Canada: Icewine ($14.99)



You'll be able to shop the new Specially Selected Wine Collection and seven paired cheeses starting September 8, exclusively in Aldi stores. The products will also be available for curbside pickup or home delivery. Check out the lineup at aldi.us.