New Perfectly-Paired Select Wine and Cheese Lines from Aldi In Stores Now

Sourced from premium wineries around the world, most bottles in the collection are priced at $10 or less.

By
Sophia Beams
Headshot of writer Sophia Beams
Sophia Beams
Sophia Beams is a lifestyle writer and editor with a special love of plants and gardening. She has worked in both print and digital publications and has focused on a variety of topics including psychology, art, and food. 
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on September 8, 2023
Aldi Specially Selected Wine collection bottles, glasses, plate of grapes and cheese
Photo:

Aldi

If you’re looking for a new go-to wine for the upcoming holiday season or trying to source a year-round favorite bottle, Aldi has you covered: The fast-growing retailer just launched an exclusive line of premium wines. The new offerings in the Specially Selected Wine Collection come from Aldi's longtime winery partners, each bottle carefully selected to give you the best taste from various regions. The most enticing part: Most bottles in the collection are $10 or less.

“Whether it’s the perfect expression of what Napa Valley has to offer or an ancestral vineyard nestled in the south of France, the Specially Selected Wine Collection gives consumers a premium tasting experience without the added costs,” said Aldi director of national buying Arlin Zajmi in a press release. 

Affordable wines from the grocer have been a shopper staple for years—and many of their award-winning wines are already available in stores. The Specially Selected Wine Collection stands out with its brand new bottles, high quality, and a generous selection from from a wide and distinct range of wineries. The collection also features seasonal Specially Selected wines to highlight some of the best picks of the season.

“With the holiday season approaching, these wines are the perfect complement to special occasions like Friendsgiving, holiday parties and birthdays, offering guests a global getaway from the comfort of home,” Zajmi said.

Aldi has also curated a line of new Specially Selected premium cheeses to pair with your pinots and cabernets. You can choose from seven new cheeses, from an earthy blue cheese to a rustic yet delicate Mobay, all for under $5. Hosting an at-home wine tasting or charcuterie gathering has never been easier (and more cost effective).

ALDI's five bottles of specialty seasonal wines

The new year-round Specially Selected wines include:

  • Argentina: Uco Valley Malbec ($7.99)  
  • Italy: Alto Adige Pinot Grigio ($9.99)  
  • France: Côtes de Provence Rosé ($9.99) 
  • New Zealand: Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc ($9.99)  
  • California: Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($14.99) 

The new Specially Selected seasonal wines include:

  • Spain: Rioja Reserva ($8.99) 
  • Australia: Barossa Valley Shiraz ($9.99) 
  • Italy: DOCG Prosecco ($10.99) 
  • France: Sparkling Brut Rosé ($10.99) 
  • Canada: Icewine ($14.99) 

You'll be able to shop the new Specially Selected Wine Collection and seven paired cheeses starting September 8, exclusively in Aldi stores. The products will also be available for curbside pickup or home delivery. Check out the lineup at aldi.us.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
woman doing cheers with white wine and small bbq grill
Wine with BBQ Pairings for Summer Cookouts
Close up of two people toasting wine glasses at a dinner table
The Ultimate List of the Best Thanksgiving Wine Pairings
chocolate covered strawberries paired with sparkling rosé wine for valentine's day
Sommeliers Share the Best Wine-and-Candy Pairings for Valentine's Day
outdoor dining pavillion with dotted rug
Summer Grilling Gets An Elegant Upgrade at This Outdoor Pavilion Dinner
Hostess Gifts
The 50 Best Hostess Gifts That Are So Useful You’ll Want To Keep Them
Strawberry-Basil Smash
Get Summer Ready With Aldi's New Wine and Beverage Launch
Aldi's cheese and wine advent calendars for 2022 on green overlay
Aldi’s Famous Wine, Cheese, and Beer Advent Calendars Are Now Available
IKEA Nytillverkad full collection
IKEA’s New Line Is a Nostalgic Celebration of the Store’s Most Iconic Designs
Seattle Starbucks Reserve Roastery exterior
Become a Pro Barista-Mixologist at Starbucks's New Espresso Martini Class
Antique High Tea!
Exclusive: An Official ‘Bridgerton’ Entertaining Book Is Coming
The final episode of HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge.
Inside HGTV’s ‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’: Get a Look at the ‘Unreal’ Space
Worm crawling into hold in a garden
These Invasive Worms Are a Menace to Gardens—and They Can Jump
Dunkin' Donuts shop exterior
Dunkin’ Brings Back Sweet Summer Favorites Along With Brand New Savory Item
Swarm of Mormon crickets on road
Mormon Crickets Swarming the West Cause Traffic Hazards and Overall Chaos
Overhead shot of frozen strawberries
The Frozen Strawberry Recall for Hepatitis A Concerns Has Been Expanded
Multicooker sitting on counter in modern kitchen
Brand Behind Instant Pot and Pyrex Files for Bankruptcy