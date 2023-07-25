Aldi Just Announced the Winners of Its 2023 Fan Favorites Survey

It’s official: These are the most popular products at Aldi in 2023, as chosen by more than 70,000 Aldi fans.

Published on July 25, 2023
Once a year, Aldi releases a highly anticipated Fan Favorites survey, allowing shoppers to vote on exactly what we’re all obsessed with at Aldi stores in a given year and ultimately crowning the year’s Aldi Fan Favorites. As of July 25, this year’s survey results are here, and Aldi has delivered, with 13 products officially named 2023 Aldi Fan Favorites.

For the fifth year running, Aldi asked customers to share which products they loved the most in order to uncover the top Aldi products on the market. This year, the results showcased more than a dozen of our favorite Aldi products—and even shed some light on emerging grocery trends that are reshaping the way we stock our pantries.

“Our loyal shoppers are always vocal about their love for Aldi products and over 70,000 of them sang praises in this year’s Fan Favorites survey,” said Scott Patton, the vice president of national buying at Aldi, in a press release. “Their feedback is invaluable, which is why we were excited to introduce new survey categories inspired by our fans’ interests, including ‘TikTok Made Me Buy It’ among others.”

The Best Products at Aldi in 2023

The 2023 Aldi Fan Favorites—the top products at Aldi, as voted on by shoppers—are:

Dairy products emerged as unexpected heroes in this year’s Fan Favorites survey, claiming the top spot in five out of the 13 categories. And, of course, many of the top choices were fueled by social media. Aldi’s survey highlighted the power of TikTok as a driving force behind purchasing decisions: From Friendly Farms Cottage Cheese to Friendly Farms Low Sugar Greek Yogurt, shoppers have seeking out some of the foods on their For You Pages at Aldi. (Thanks to TikTok's cottage cheese obsession, for instance, Aldi has seen a remarkable 14% increase in its cottage cheese sales.)

The survey also confirmed our obsession with good, easy, and quick food, like Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Take and Bake Deli Pizza. But that’s not a particularly new trend —this pizza has been a Fan Favorite since the survey’s inception in 2019. A return winner, if you will.

To celebrate the Fan Favorites of 2023, Aldi has partnered with DoorDash to offer an exclusive deal to its shoppers. Starting today, customers who add three or more of the 2023 Fan Favorite items to their DoorDash cart will receive a generous $10 discount on their subtotal (excluding taxes and fees). This limited-time offer aims to further engage and reward loyal Aldi fans while showcasing the beloved products that have captured the hearts of shoppers nationwide.

