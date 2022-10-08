12 Perfect-for-Fall Foods to Snag at Aldi ASAP

Fall is in full swing. Nights are getting chillier, leaves are changing, and seasonal fall specials are popping up at all our favorite retailers. Take Aldi: We love Aldi for their affordable prices, simple shopping experience, and unique products, and Aldi has shifting weekly specials and limited-time seasonal goodies that mean you need to act quickly to snag certain items.

With Aldi stocking fall specials now and in the coming weeks, now is the best time to stock up on your seasonal favorites (think lots of pumpkin, maple, apple, caramel, and cinnamon flavors). Some items are only stocked as weekly specials, while others get a semi-permanent spot on shelves for the season. Check online for their current and upcoming weekly specials and to get the most up-to-date info on what’s coming to a store near you. (Remember that, depending on where you live, every item might not be available.) Read on for 12 fall items we can't wait to see at Aldi this season.

Seasonal Sweet Treats

Pie might be one of the most beloved fall confection, and while we’re firm believers that baking your own pie is a blast, many delicious pie recipes take a good chunk of time and energy. Skip the mess of making your own and snag a seasonal favorite from Aldi next time you grab groceries. Pick from four flavors, including apple, caramel apple, pecan, or pumpkin.

Can’t make it to the apple orchard this year? While you might miss out on apple picking, you don’t have to miss the apple cider donuts. These tasty treats are moist and decadent because of the cider in the donut batter. Plus, they’re coated in cinnamon sugar dust for an extra crunch in every bite.



Not everyone is a huge fan of fall flavors like maple, apple, or pumpkin. If you have more traditional, less seasonal taste buds, try these yummy mousse cups from Aldi. They’re available in two flavors: caramel or chocolate. Each dessert cup (a reusable glass cup!) has four layers filled with decadent, creamy joy.

Canned food is a pantry staple! Stock up on these canned slices this season so you can make delicious apple baked goods like turnovers, pies, crisps, and crumbles. This way, you can enjoy your favorite apple desserts any time of year.

The Best Breakfast Bites

Pop either option in the toaster for a few minutes for a quick weekday breakfast before work or school. The harvest bagels have zesty dried cranberries and a blend of edible seeds for a hearty breakfast or snack, and the pumpkin spice bagels—made from real pumpkin—have a rich golden hue. Decadent spices like nutmeg, clove, ginger, and cinnamon combine to make a satisfying breakfast bite.

Elevate any bagel with these delicious, limited edition spreads. The salted caramel cream cheese is perfect for anyone who likes something salty and sweet. For an easy sweet treat, spread over graham crackers for a cheesecake-inspired snack.

Skip the trip to Starbucks. Mimic your favorite coffeehouse pumpkin spice latte at home with pumpkin spice creamer. Available in almond milk and dairy, you can snag this creamer the next time you stop by your local Aldi. If you’re feeling ambitious, grab your frother to make your own cold foam.

While you could make a pumpkin cream cold brew at home from scratch, you can also get a head start with this Aldi cold brew. Pair this cold brew with the Barissimo pumpkin spice creamer for an unbeatable combo. This quick and easy coffee will become a fall staple in your fridge.

This fall, choose between these two flavorful syrup options to drizzle over your pancakes or waffles. Go for a classic pumpkin spice or the bourbon barrel flavor for deeper flavor.

Scrumptious Fall Snacks

Crispy and sweet, you’ll wish these potato chip alternatives were available all year round. This great gluten-free snack comes in plain or cinnamon flavors. Pack these apple chips in your kids’ lunch boxes for the perfect healthy treat, or make them extra sweet by dipping the chips into a caramel sauce.

Healthy, rich in fiber, and vegan friendly, dessert hummus has skyrocketed in popularity. Try a new flavor of this chickpea-based snack: Aldi offers pumpkin pie and sea salt caramel. Dip fruit or simple snacks (like pretzels) in this dessert hummus for a sweet midday pick-me-up.

Scoop up a handful of this nutty snack mix for a ton of flavor in each bite. Three kinds of this trail mix are available: pumpkin spice, caramel apple, and peanut butter chocolate. Try all of the flavors before they disappear!

