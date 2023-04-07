Shoppers Say This Robot Vacuum ‘Helps Tremendously’ With Pet Hair—and It’s Currently Half Off

Imagine this: Your home is vacuumed to perfection—crumbs, pet hair, dust, and all—and your arm or back isn’t even sore from mowing your way around your abode. Yes, dear readers, it’s high time you get a robot vacuum.

And the shopper-loved Airrobo P20 isn’t just any robot vacuum. Of all its impressive specs, perhaps none stand out more than its mightily impressive suction power. The Airrobo P20 boasts 2800 PA suction (PA stands for Pascal, a unit measuring suction), and I can confirm it was a capable conqueror of my apartment’s flooring when it was covered in dust and debris after a paint crew repainted my living room, bathroom, and kitchen. The best part? It’s currently 50 percent off right now, so you can purchase it for only $100.

Amazon

To buy: $100 (was $200); amazon.com.

Along with its excellent suction power, it has clever features like a floating scraper strip, which is said to help achieve 99.2% high cleaning efficiency and an extra-large (600ml capacity) dust bin, ideal for collecting pet hair. At just 3 inches tall, it’s designed to fit under furniture to clean spots you can’t reach, and it was made with floor protection in mind, so it won’t scratch your hardwood floors. It works best on hard floors and low pile carpets.

Thankfully, the self-charging vacuum is also easy to use, even if you’re new to the whole robot vacuum thing. It can be controlled with either a smartphone app or its remote control. With a 120-minute run time, you can expect it to clean up to 1,500-square-feet of space per cleaning. And courtesy of the device’s navigation and sensor technology, you don’t need to worry about it ramming into your walls or your coffee table or coat rack. You also don’t need to worry about the noise of the robot vacuum disrupting your day, either, thanks to a quiet mode that ensures you won’t hear the machine vrooming and humming around your house.

Customers can't stop raving about this robot vacuum either. The Airrobo P20 has over 1,000 five-star ratings to date, with shoppers praising it for its slew of stand-out qualities. “It’s low to the ground so it easily cleans under furniture without getting stuck,” said one customer in a review entitled “Love It!" They also noted that they liked the vacuum’s different cleaning modes like spiral, spot cleaning, and edge cleaning, and its varying suction levels. “Good little vacuum for the money. I have four dogs and this helps tremendously,” wrote another satisfied shopper who sets the vacuum on a schedule before they wake up so they don’t have to add it to their list of chores. And I think this customer summed up my feelings about the Airrobo P20 best: “So glad I found you!”

Head to Amazon to snag the Airrobo P20 robot vacuum while its price is slashed in half, and let it take your least favorite chore off your plate.

