No More Drafts: This Space Heater With Nearly 10,000 Perfect Ratings Is Only $30 Right Now

In the summer, when a blast of cool air is always welcome, it’s tough to come by. Yet, come winter, when my biggest goal is to stay as warm and cozy as possible, I can’t help but feel each and every draft. If you’re having a similar experience this winter, Amazon shoppers say this on-sale space heater is a quick way to solve a chilly problem—and it’s on sale for $30.

With almost 10,000 perfect ratings and over 2,000 five star reviews, the Aikoper space heater has climbed onto Amazon’s best-seller list in its Indoor Electric Space Heaters category. The portable heating device measures 6.4 x 4.8 x 9.09-inches, and it comes equipped with a handle so you can move it from room to room. Plus, it has three heating modes (low, medium, and high), a fan only mode, and an adjustable thermostat. Most notably, shoppers say the brand’s claim that the space heater warms rooms quickly is true.

Amazon

Buy It: Aikoper Space Heater, $30 (was $40), Amazon

“I now own two of these little space heaters. They're not obtrusive, easily fit into a corner when not in use, and best of all, they work really well to heat up a space,” wrote a five-star reviewer who used their heater on their porch. “This little heater might be small in size, but it does an awesome job warming a larger room,” shared a different shopper. They successfully used the heater to warm a 16 x 14-foot room, adding, “I love the automatic temperature sensor on the unit that shuts it off when your room reaches the desired temperature.”

Because safety is important when it comes to space heaters, the brand added features to keep your mind at ease. The device has an overheat protection sensor that prevents your space heater from overheating or becoming too warm, and it also has a tip-over sensor should a pet or child bump into it. In either case, the space heater turns off immediately.

“This little heater is a gem, and it does exactly what I need,” said a shopper, adding, “The body of the heater doesn't get hot and the grill on the front of the unit doesn't overheat. If the unit changes orientation (tips over) it automatically shuts off.”

Whether you’re fighting drafts or you’re simply hoping to warm up your living room, office, or bedroom, the Aikoper space heater is ready to make your space far more comfortable. While it’s on sale, pick one up for 25% off.