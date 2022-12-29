Decorating Home Accessories Now Is a Great Time to Buy an Area Rug—Snag These 8 End-of-Season Deals at Amazon for Up to 80% Off Our favorite rugs start at $17. By Lily Sperry Published on December 29, 2022 05:00PM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Pamela Jew Amazon is one of our favorite places to snag a deal on design-forward rugs of all shapes and sizes. And while the e-commerce giant pretty much has a sale every day of the year, its end-of-season deals are not to be missed. Today, you can score up to 80% off options like the Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug, or the more decorative Duduta White Faux Sheepskin Rug. Some of our top picks from our Best Rugs of 2022 story are even on sale, including the Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Area Rug and Nuloom Rigo Handwoven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug. Best End-of-Year Amazon Rug Deals Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Area Rug, from $20 (was from $53) Nuloom Rigo Handwoven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug, from $26 (was from $44) Loloi II Loren Collection Traditional Area Rug, from $31 (was from $129) Duduta White Faux Fur Sheepskin Rug, from $20 (was from $30) Unique Loom Outdoor Collection Transitional Indoor-Outdoor Rug, from $25 (was from $72) Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug, from $18 (was from $75) Safavieh Brentwood Collection Medallion Distressed Area Rug, from $23 (was from $48) Jonathan Y Charleston Vintage Filigree Textured Indoor-Outdoor Rug, from $32 (was from $39) Read more on our favorite deals below. Amazon Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Area Rug Plush and soft, this top-selling shag rug is available in over 20 colors and 100 sizes, making it the perfect fit for virtually any room. And while not all of the sizes and colors are discounted, the most popular ones are—including the 8 x 10-foot area rug, which you can snag for as low as $135. Buy It: Unique Loom Solo Solid Shag Collection Area Rug, from $20 (was from $53), Amazon Amazon Nuloom Rigo Handwoven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug At just over $100 for a generously sized area rug, this handwoven jute option is truly a steal. Its textured look is surprisingly versatile, a quality that’s only multiplied by the number of colors you can choose from. Just note that, as with other jute options, shedding is normal: make sure to trim any loose fibers with scissors, and keep the rug (and the area under it) clean by vacuuming on a regular basis. Buy It: Nuloom Rigo Handwoven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug, from $26 (was from $44), Amazon Amazon Loloi II Loren Collection Traditional Area Rug With more than 3,000 five-star ratings, you can’t go wrong with this Oriental-inspired area rug. Offering a timeless, Oriental-inspired look, this printed area rug is power loomed in Turkey of a super-smooth polyester, with a cotton backing. Reviewers rave about how realistic the print looks, particularly given the low price point. Buy It: Loloi II Loren Collection Traditional Area Rug, from $31 (was from $129), Amazon Amazon Duduta White Faux Fur Sheepskin Rug A sheepskin rug is an easy way to add texture and dimension to your space—and when it comes to styling, the options are virtually endless. This top-rated faux fur option from Duduta has a 3-inch pile that’s perfectly plush and fluffy. Unlike traditional sheepskin options, it comes in a wide variety of colors (including brighter neons in pink and purple, which would be a fun addition to a kid’s room). You can also choose from a handful of shapes and sizes, though only the 2 x 3-foot option is currently on sale. Buy It: Duduta White Faux Fur Sheepskin Rug, from $20 (was from $30), Amazon Amazon Unique Loom Outdoor Collection Transitional Indoor-Outdoor Rug Another pick from Unique Loom (and our Best Rugs of 2022 story), this transitional option is perfect for indoor and outdoor use throughout the seasons. It’s available in six different hues and dozens of sizes, ranging from a 9 x 12-foot area rug to a versatile runner style. The rug itself is constructed of polypropylene, a plastic blend that’s durable enough to stand up to the elements. Depending on the size, you can score up to 70% off. Buy It: Unique Loom Outdoor Collection Transitional Indoor-Outdoor Rug, from $25 (was from $72), Amazon Amazon Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug If you’re after a vintage-inspired look but don’t want to pay for an authentic vintage item, this boho option from Artistic Weavers is a great alternative. Available in 17 colors and dozens of sizes, you can easily customize it to your space’s layout and style needs. Buy It: Artistic Weavers Odelia Vintage Bohemian Area Rug, from $18 (was from $75), Amazon Amazon Safavieh Brentwood Collection Medallion Distressed Area Rug One of the best deals on our list is the 8 x 10-foot version of this distressed area rug, which is discounted to $135 from $560. However, you can catch plenty of deals on other sizes, too, including runners, square, and round options. All offer the same design-forward look and stain-resistant finish. Buy It: Safavieh Brentwood Collection Medallion Distressed Area Rug, from $23 (was from $48), Amazon Amazon Jonathan Y Charleston Vintage Filigree Textured Indoor-Outdoor Rug If you have outdoor space, an indoor-outdoor rug is one of the best purchases you can make. This vintage-inspired option from Jonathan Y is well-equipped to stand up to the elements, as it's woven with non-shedding synthetic fibers that buyers say are incredibly durable and stain-resistant. Today, it's discounted by up to 64%. Buy It: Jonathan Y Charleston Vintage Filigree Textured Indoor-Outdoor Rug, from $32 (was from $39), Amazon