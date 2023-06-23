Shoppers Say This Purifier Leaves a Noticeable Difference in Air Quality—and It’s 44% Off Before Prime Day

Grab it while it’s $56 with a coupon.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on June 23, 2023 06:32PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Afloia HEPA Air Purifier for Pets Tout
Photo:

Amazon

Air purifiers are an item you may not think about at first glance—until allergies hit, or smoky air, or pet hair starts to clog up your apartment. Then, an air purifier sounds like a solid idea even to the skeptics. From germs to pollution, everyone can benefit from knowing the air around them is filtered to a tee, improving quality of life with minimal intrusion. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, a two-day spree of slashed prices at the popular online retailer, Amazon’s gone ahead and dropped a few deals early, like this Afloia HEPA Air Purifier that more than 3,600 shoppers love, now 44% off with a clickable coupon.

File the Afloaia HEPA Air Purifier under “things you didn’t know you needed.” This home appliance has an immensely small footprint, measuring just 4.63 pounds, while it purifies a room up to 880 square feet per hour. It can remove up to 99.99% of pet dander, odors, dust, smoke, mold, pollen, and more from the air with its 360-degree intake.

Amazon Afloia HEPA Air Purifier for Pets, Air Purifiers for Home Large Room

Amazon

Buy It: Afloia HEPA Air Purifier, $56 with coupon (was $100), Amazon

The device itself is sleek, black, and unobtrusive in stature. Its included HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters, which you should replace every few months, purifies air up to four times per hour. For those new to the concept of air purification, the appliance essentially takes in all the particulate matter present in the room that might be impacting your quality of life and only recirculates fresh air that’s healthier for you to breathe. Asthmatics (myself included!), those with severe allergies, and pet owners appreciate its power. If you’re also active in the kitchen, you’ll value its ability to dissipate cooking smells. You can even personalize the filter for your individual household needs, opting for a pet dander-focused screen versus an antibacterial one for example. Personalization doesn’t end with the filters either. The Afloia HEPA Air Filter allows you to set timers for its runtime.

At roughly 18 inches tall and relatively lightweight, it’s portable enough for shoppers to move it from room to room throughout the day, they also praise its value for the price. Another shopper, noticing they’d been a skeptic about air purifiers’ power, noted that “within the first hour, I noticed a difference.”

Act now to buy the Afloia HEPA Air Purifier at a reduced price as part of the limited early sales before Amazon Prime Day on July 11 and 12. Your lungs, guests, and air quality will thank you for it.

More Early Prime Day Air Purifier Deals

Aroeve HEPA Air Purifier

Amazon Prime Day AROEVE Air Purifiers for Home MK01- White

Amazon

Buy It: Aroeve HEPA Air Purifier, $48 with coupon (was $70), Amazon

Mooka True HEPA Air Purifier

Amazon Prime Day MOOKA Air Purifiers for Home

Amazon

Buy It: Mooka True HEPA Air Purifier, $55 with coupon (was $130), Amazon

GermGuardian Air Purifier

Amazon Prime Day Germ Guardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter

Amazon

Buy It: GermGuardian Air Purifier, $80 (was $100), Amazon

Aroeve Air Purifier with Aromatherapy

Amazon Prime Day AROEVE Air Purifiers for Bedroom MK06- White

Amazon

Buy It: Aroeve Air Purifier with Aromatherapy, $35 with coupon (was $60), Amazon

ToLife Portable HEPA Air Purifier

Amazon Prime Day ToLife Air Purifiers for Bedroom

Amazon

Buy It: ToLife Portable HEPA Air Purifier, $45 with coupon (was $70), Amazon

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Indoor forest dish garden
9 Dish Garden Designs That Will Bring the Outdoors In
Amazon Prime Day Oraimo Electric Spin Scrubber
Amazon Reviewers Clean Their Showers in a ‘Fraction of the Time’ with This Now-$36 Electric Scrubber
organized garage corner labeled totes work area ride-on toys
27 Genius Garage Organizer Ideas and Products for a Manageable Space
Related Articles
Commerce Photo Composite
The 8 Best Air Purifiers for Removing Pet Hair, Odors, and Dander, According to Our Tests
best air purifiers
We Tested 56 of the Best Air Purifiers—These 10 Are the Most Effective Against Dust, Allergens, and Smoke
KOIOS Air Purifier Tout
The Air Purifier We Tested and Named the ‘Best Portable’ Pick Is $30 Off at Amazon Right Now
Prime Day Announcement Tout
Amazon Finally Announced Prime Day 2023—Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Prime Day Area Rugs roundup Tout
Amazon Has Discounts on All Kinds of Area Rugs Before Prime Day Even Begins, and Prices Start at $10
Upright Shark Vacuum for Pet Hair
The 6 Best Shark Vacuums for Pet Hair of 2023, According to Testing
close up of a Dyson air purifier
Do Air Purifiers Help with Dust? Here's What to Know Before Adding One to Your Home
Best Vacuum and Mop Combos of 2023
The 7 Best Vacuum and Mop Combos of 2023, According to Our Tests
Four of the best humidifiers, tested
The 11 Best Humidifiers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
air filter removal
The Best Air Filter Subscriptions for a Cleaner Home
Best Portable Carpet Cleaners
The 5 Best Portable Carpet Cleaners of 2023, According to Testing
Best Upright Vacuums of 2023
The 8 Best Upright Vacuums of 2023, According to Testing
Commerce Photo Composite
The 9 Best Wet/Dry Vacs of 2023 to Buy, According to Testing
Best Portable Air Conditioners of 2023
The 10 Best Portable Air Conditioners To Help You Keep Your Cool
Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier
This Portable Air Purifier Is Small Enough to Fit in Your Purse—and It's on Sale at Amazon
Four of the best vacuums for removing pet hair in a living room with a dog
We Tested 37 of the Best Vacuums for Pet Hair, And These 8 Are a Lifesaver for Dog and Cat Owners