Shoppers Say This Purifier Leaves a Noticeable Difference in Air Quality—and It’s 44% Off Before Prime Day

Air purifiers are an item you may not think about at first glance—until allergies hit, or smoky air, or pet hair starts to clog up your apartment. Then, an air purifier sounds like a solid idea even to the skeptics. From germs to pollution, everyone can benefit from knowing the air around them is filtered to a tee, improving quality of life with minimal intrusion. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, a two-day spree of slashed prices at the popular online retailer, Amazon’s gone ahead and dropped a few deals early, like this Afloia HEPA Air Purifier that more than 3,600 shoppers love, now 44% off with a clickable coupon.

File the Afloaia HEPA Air Purifier under “things you didn’t know you needed.” This home appliance has an immensely small footprint, measuring just 4.63 pounds, while it purifies a room up to 880 square feet per hour. It can remove up to 99.99% of pet dander, odors, dust, smoke, mold, pollen, and more from the air with its 360-degree intake.

Buy It: Afloia HEPA Air Purifier, $56 with coupon (was $100), Amazon

The device itself is sleek, black, and unobtrusive in stature. Its included HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters, which you should replace every few months, purifies air up to four times per hour. For those new to the concept of air purification, the appliance essentially takes in all the particulate matter present in the room that might be impacting your quality of life and only recirculates fresh air that’s healthier for you to breathe. Asthmatics (myself included!), those with severe allergies, and pet owners appreciate its power. If you’re also active in the kitchen, you’ll value its ability to dissipate cooking smells. You can even personalize the filter for your individual household needs, opting for a pet dander-focused screen versus an antibacterial one for example. Personalization doesn’t end with the filters either. The Afloia HEPA Air Filter allows you to set timers for its runtime.

At roughly 18 inches tall and relatively lightweight, it’s portable enough for shoppers to move it from room to room throughout the day, they also praise its value for the price. Another shopper, noticing they’d been a skeptic about air purifiers’ power, noted that “within the first hour, I noticed a difference.”

Act now to buy the Afloia HEPA Air Purifier at a reduced price as part of the limited early sales before Amazon Prime Day on July 11 and 12. Your lungs, guests, and air quality will thank you for it.

