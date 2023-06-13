This Summer, Picnicking Trends Are All About Glamour and Sustainability

Creating an ethereal outdoor dining experience is probably easier than you expect.

By
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones

Bryce Jones is an associate editor for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on June 13, 2023
picnic with sandwiches, charcuterie, and pink plates
Photo: Carson Downing

A quick search for “picnic aesthetic” on Pinterest brings up photo after photo of a perfectly curated picnic setup: homemade heart-shaped cakes, bowls of colorful fruits, and bottles of San Pellegrino or pitchers of lemonade spread across airy, white linen blankets, usually accompanied by a bouquet of wildflowers. What you won’t find in these curated picnic pics are styrofoam cups, paper plates, and plastic utensils—and while a big part of that comes from the desire to create a pretty photo op, sustainability also plays a role. 

While seeing these posts might make the endeavor seem intimidating, there are actually only a few main points to remember when planning a luxurious picnic date. The number one trend that Shujan Bertrand, the founder of sustainable culinary design brand Aplat, has seen in the al fresco eating space is a focus on using eco-friendly, reusable materials. 

“Those upscale picnics are important, because you’re not going to do a glamorous picnic with paper boxes and Styrofoam boxes—you’re going to use reusable, because that’s what looks good,” she says. “So to me, luxury is being sustainable because you’re being mindful about that style—you would never style a picnic setting beautifully with all those single-use boxes and lids popping up everywhere.”

The hashtags #picnic and #picnicaesthetic on TikTok have 4.9 billion and nearly 419 million views, respectively. Especially beloved among Gen Z, throwing lavish picnics took off in response to the pandemic—when restaurants closed and cottagecore and breadmaking were everywhere—and the trend hasn’t faded.

Before younger generations got into it, Bertrand saw picnic weddings set the tone for a glamorous take on the outdoor activity. Now, picnics are done on a more casual, everyday basis, while still having upscale qualities—all it takes is a nice cotton blanket (or sheet) and packing your own plates, glasses, and utensils in a tote or basket. Bertrand’s personal picnicking essentials include the Plat Dish Tote, the Vin Two Bottle Tote, and a charcuterie board complete with cheese and wine (of course).

To take it a step further, color coordinate your items, bring pillows or seat cushions, and light some taper candles. Think of the soft spring aesthetic: blush tones, baby’s breath, lace or sheer materials. Anything that gives off an unhurried, breezy energy will fit right in. However, there's no rule saying you can't go the opposite route and do a moody, whimsigoth- or celestial-themed picnic with darker tones and edgier dinnerware—the main element that takes your picnic from standard to luxe is the reusable items.

“I think the most important [aspect] is reducing the single use,” Bertrand says. “More and more people are investing in reusable [products], and there’s just so many out there. So I think that’s definitely a persistent trend that will continue, and hopefully it’ll just lead to more of a behavior change.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A bundle of sheets
The 19 Best Places to Buy Bedding of 2023, According to Testing
One of the best gifts for best friends, a travel jewelry box, on a patterned background.
The 39 Best Gifts for Best Friends of 2023
Best Wine Glasses of 2023
The 4 Best Wine Glasses of 2023, According to Testing
White wine poured into glasses
Boxed Wine Is Better—and More Sustainable—Than Ever
Pottery Barn Spring Collection
Pottery Barn’s Spring Lookbook Is All About New Neutrals and Comfort
bedroom built in shelving
The Soft Spring Aesthetic Is the Perfect Decorative Breath of Fresh Air
corner of bedroom with vintage dresser and pink walls
Rom-Com Decor Is the Sweet, Playful Way to Decorate Right Now
Pink dining room with fuchsia walls and striking light fixtures
How Fashion Trends Influence Our Decor and Interior Design
geometric patterned mid-century modern sitting room
The Vintage Items Worth Selling This Year, According to a Pro Appraiser
One of the best Silk Pillowcases on a tan patterned background.
The 13 Best Silk Pillowcases of 2023
danish pastel closet
Danish Pastel Takes a Colorful Twist on Scandinavian Style
Best Bento Boxes of 2023
The 8 Best Bento Boxes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Mosquito Repellents
The 8 Best Mosquito Repellents of 2023, According to Our Testing
Chasing Paper Poison Ivy
Woodsy Wallpaper Is the Nature-Inspired Trend That Brings the Outdoors Inside
Commerce Photo Composite
The 16 Best Outdoor Blankets of 2023
Amanda Barnes soft transitional living room
Soft Transitional Is the Biggest Decorating Style of the Year—Here’s Why