Gardening Caring for Your Yard Tools Run, Don't Walk—This AeroGarden Indoor Herb Kit Is 70% Off During Prime Day You can save over $100. By Brandi Fuller Brandi Fuller Brandi Fuller is a writer and editor specializing in home and garden products at Better Homes & Gardens. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on July 11, 2023 07:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Better Homes & Gardens / Madison Woiten Prime Day is officially underway, which means thousands of home, outdoor, and gardening products are on sale. But just because you don't have a yard or outdoor space doesn't mean you can't participate in the sales. With the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden, you don't need a huge yard for gardening—you can grow herbs like basil, dill, thyme, and more in your own home. This indoor gardening kit comes with six herb seed pods that slide in the planter under the grow light. You don't have to worry about filling the kit up with the right soil mix for starting seeds—it simply uses water and light to grow the herbs instead. The kit also comes with a 3-ounce bottle of plant food to help keep your herbs nourished as they grow. Amazon Buy on Amazon $165 $50 You can place this garden kit anywhere in your home (you don't have to place it next to a window) because the 20-watt LED grow light simulates sunlight. As your plants grow, you can move the light up since it's adjustable. If you don't have a green thumb, don't fret—there are a few helpful features to ensure a successful harvest. On the front of the planter, there is a button that lights up to remind you when you need to feed or water your herbs. Additionally, you can even set a timer to turn on and off the light to ensure your herbs are getting enough (and also not too much) sunlight. At just under 11 inches wide, it's the perfect addition to any space, and one shopper says "it provides a compact and convenient solution for gardening enthusiasts." You can add it to a countertop, an end table, or even an office desk—the herbs will grow no matter where it's placed in your home. During Prime Day, which runs July 11 through July 12, you can score this convenient garden kit for a whopping 70% off its original price when you purchase the black option. However, it may sell out so you might want to act fast. This would also be an ideal gift for your garden-loving friend or family member.