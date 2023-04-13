This Clever Stool and Kneeler Is a Gardening ‘Game Changer’—and It’s on Sale for 43% Off

Weekends now mean getting outside and working in our yards. Whether pulling weeds or tending to your garden, sprucing up your lawn for summer can be a rewarding yet laborious task. Garden tools that alleviate stress on the body are appreciated, like this clever find that cuts down on the tough task of weeding, planting, pruning, and harvesting. Amazon’s best-selling Abco Tech Garden Kneeler and Stool is a “real knee-saver,” according to shoppers—and it’s on sale for 43% off.

The plastic stool and kneeler has a plush seat made of EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate) foam that will keep you comfortable—even while digging in the dirt. Tasks like seeding, weeding, and planting no longer are a strain on the knees and back as you sit or kneel; not to mention, it saves you from stubborn grass and soil stains on the knees of your pants.

Amazon

Buy It: Abco Tech Garden Kneeler and Stool, $40 (was $70), Amazon

To utilize the U-shaped bench as a kneeler, simply flip the light bench upside down and kneel on the padded seat. It weighs only 6.7 pounds, making it easy to carry around the yard. Plus, the bench’s rounded legs make for great armrests to help stabilize yourself while getting down on the mat. And there’s no need to worry about the sturdiness of the bench as its metallic frame is strong enough to support up to 300 pounds.

After a busy morning gardening, sit back on the bench and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea and admire your handiwork from the comfort of the seat. When not in use, the bench folds flat and compactly stores away. The stool and kneeler comes with a tool pouch that attaches to the side rail, along with a pair of gardening gloves—making it a great gift for the gardener in your life.

More than 4,800 shoppers gave the stool a five-star rating, with one customer calling it a “total game changer.” They added that the stool “is so convenient to change from a kneeling pad to a bench (literally just flip it over), perfect for garden beds of different heights.” The storage and size of the bench also is a bonus. “It folds flat, [and] is sturdy yet light enough for me to carry to and from our garden with ease.”

Working on your yard is easy on your knees with the Abco Tech Garden Kneeler and Stool on sale for 43% off at Amazon.