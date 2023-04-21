Slurpee fans, it's time to find the largest container you have, whether it's an oversized flower pot, batting helmet, punch bowl, or simply an extra-large cup, and head down to your local 7-Eleven, Speedway, or Stripes stores on Saturday, April 29 for Bring Your Own Cup Day. For just $1.99, you can fill your vessel to the brim with everyone's favorite ice-cold drink and enjoy a long-lasting, refreshing treat—the brain freeze is worth it.

To be Slurpee-ready, your container must fit into a 10" diameter display at your participating store. Once deemed acceptable, you can choose from flavors like classic cherry, Coca-Cola, and every kid's (or kid at heart's) favorite, blue raspberry. Regional flavors are featured in locations around the country—Detroiters love their Verner's Ginger Ale Slurpees, while Texans prefer Dr. Pepper-flavored drinks.

Flavors and options continue to evolve and develop, and 7-Eleven is focused on creating choices lower in sugar content. In fact, to celebrate Bring Your Own Cup Day, there's a new Slurpee flavor: Fanta Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, an tropical blend of kiwi, pear, and watermelon flavors perfect for the warmer months.

"We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways—especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink," said 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages, Ben Boulden, in a statement. "From cowboy boot to fishbowl... the more creative the cup, the better. We can't wait to see what our customers come up with this year."

7-Eleven representatives have three tips for the celebratory day: thoroughly cleaning whatever you fill with a Slurpee (never a bad idea), ensuring your container can fit upright under the drink dispenser, and making sure it's leakproof—no one wants a bright red cherry Slurpee dripping onto their shirt or car seat. If you want to avoid Slurpee overload but still want to participate, you can get a small Slurpee on Bring Your Own Cup Day for just $1.

The Slurpee was first introduced in 1966, and it's been a customer favorite ever since. What would summer be without the occasional stop at 7-Eleven for a sweet, icy Slurpee to sip and savor on a hot afternoon? Between Slurpees and Big Gulps, there's not really any reason to go anywhere else but 7-Eleven for a cold drink.

To take advantage of this special offer, sign up for 7 Rewards. You can also earn and redeem points when you shop at 7-Eleven and use those points for—you guessed it—another Slurpee.

