The Top Storage and Organization Trends of 2023

The home organizing industry is ever-evolving, and today there's no shortage of smart products and efficient methods. Homeowners are prioritizing systems that help them save time and money and work with the ebbs and flows of their lifestyles. Since 2020, our homes have become more important than ever, and the boom of the organization business, as well as the slew of TikTok organizing hacks that flood my "For You" page, undoubtedly reflects that.

I chatted with fellow professional organizers about the trends they predict to be popular in 2023. And while some are not so surprising, such as environmentally friendly products and a focus on advancing work-from-home setups, others might make you rethink your organizing plans for the coming year.

Read on to find out how you can be at the forefront of 2023 storage and organization trends in your own home.

John Bessler

1. Sustainability Still Reigns

Getting organized while also being eco-friendly isn’t necessarily new. We saw a surge of storage products made from recycled or sustainable materials in 2022 and, according to Brandie Larsen and Ryan Eiesland, cofounders of Home+Sort, this movement will be even bigger in the new year. “2023 is the year for sustainable organizing,” Larsen says. “People are loving the options that are environmentally friendly but get the job done by making their lives easier in any space in their home.”

Rather than buying plastic that contributes to landfills, look for alternative containers made out of materials such as hyacinth, rattan, and jute to organize items. Larsen notes that “glass jars with bamboo lids, baskets made with natural materials, and organizing bins made from recycled plastic” are also good options.

2. Matching Minimalism

Minimalism is more than just a trend; it's a lifestyle. Embracing a “less is more” mentality can lead to less clutter and more available space. Like sustainability, minimalism isn't new, but there’s a modern twist I’ve noticed on social media and in real life.

The days of mismatched, excess items, particularly in the kitchen, are on their way out. Homeowners are swapping out their collectible mugs and souvenir cups for streamlined sets in clear or neutral colors. Being an at-home barista, which started as a way to stay safe during the pandemic and has evolved into a way to save money, feels indulgent when using a handmade textured mug and gold spoon. The added benefit is that the overall look of cabinets and countertops is less cluttered and more streamlined. Think of this trend as the contemporary answer to china collections of the past.

Edmund Barr

3. Upgraded Home Offices

One storage trend that continues to gain popularity is upgraded work-from-home spaces. "As we look towards 2023, we think people will really lean into creating elevated, functional home workstations," says Ashley Murphy, cofounder and CEO of Neat Method. "It's becoming clear that remote and hybrid roles are here to stay. Because of this, individuals are starting to invest in their home office spaces for the long haul.”

Even if your company has reopened its office doors, a dedicated space at home to do paperwork or pay bills is highly desired. The good news is that there are more attractive and available office organization supplies on the market than ever before to fit your needs. “Whether it's revamping your desk drawers or building onto your existing storage solutions, we anticipate that this will be a large focus in the year ahead, as consumers aim to improve their productivity and work from home atmosphere," says Murphy.

4. Custom Storage Solutions

The last few years have seen a rise in interest in home renovation projects, including custom closets and kitchens, that not only maximize storage but make a space work for your family. However, the high cost of lumber and shipping delays have impacted many home improvements. That’s where more economical options come into play.

Many of my clients are opting to install track systems, such as the Elfa line at The Container Store, in lieu of expensive cabinetry. Both options have their advantages, though track systems are still an investment, albeit a smaller one compared to wood. They also allow for customization, whether it’s moving shelves or adding drawers, so they can grow with you and your stuff.

If you renovate a space in 2023, consider the function as much as, if not more than, the aesthetic. Include sliding cabinets for garbage and recycling, an appliance garage that tucks away your toaster, and built-in spice racks in your new kitchen, for example.

Jay Wilde

5. Pantry Perfection

While the kitchen is often considered the heart of the home, the focus is shifting to the pantry. Kristy Potgieter, CEO and founder of Sortifi, the first online tool designed for professional organizers to plan spaces and products for clients, looked into their recent data and points out the new organization hot spot. “We are seeing an increase in pantry designs as we approach the year's end. Pantries are becoming an even more popular space for people to prioritize as it’s such an important part of the house," says Potgieter.

From assisting with meal prep to housing weekend snacks or baking supplies, pantries are kitchen essentials. But if your pantry lacks a system, it can easily become a hub for expired food, resulting in clutter and unnecessary waste. Intentional pantry organization designs are on the rise with the help of products such as stackable and space-saving food containers that allow you to decant dried goods to your heart’s content.

