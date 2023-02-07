2023 Paint Color Forecast: 6 Shades Predicted to Be Popular

Each year, paint manufacturers and color experts share their predictions for the paint colors they expect to trend in the year ahead. If you love color and nature, you'll be thrilled with the organic, nature-inspired shades forecasted to be popular in 2023 . Whether you’re drawn to soft earth tones , forest greens, or spicier hues, our roundup of predicted top paint colors for 2023 will help provide beautiful inspiration for your next project.

01 of 06 Forest Greens Courtesy of The Creativity Exchange According to paint manufacturers’ 2023 color forecasts, a connection to the earth and its natural resources is the guiding influence on predicted paint color trends in the year ahead. Consider shades of green that evoke the forest, grass, and other elements of nature. The great outdoors are forecasted to influence consumer color selections and paint undertones. To bring the outside inside, look for organic, muddy shades of green like moss and sage to bring a little nature into your home. Cabinet Paint Color: Laurel Woods (diluted with 25% white) by Sherwin-Williams The Forestcore Aesthetic Brings Nature Indoors in a Majorly Cozy Way

02 of 06 Creamy Whites Courtesy of Behr In general, paint colors have been slowly but steadily trending warmer throughout the past few years, and manufacturers expect this shift from neutral whites to richer, creamier shades of white to continue in 2023. In fact, Behr predicted this trend with the announcement of its 2023 color of the year, Blank Canvas. The warm, creamy shade of white features very slight organic green and brown undertones. It’s an ideal backdrop upon which to feature other complementary paint colors. Wall Color: Blank Canvas by Behr



03 of 06 Earthy Blues Lucy Call; Courtesy of Studio McGee Blues continue to be popular with homeowners, according to color experts. While blues have trended cooler in the past, this year’s forecasted blues are richer, deeper, and cozier. Expect to see blue paint colors that are warmer and feature either brown or green undertones. Earthy shades of mineral blue, such as what’s found in granite, and soft, watery blues are also hues you can expect to see in 2023. Paint Color: Riverway by Sherwin-Williams

04 of 06 Organic Neutrals Courtesy of The Creativity Exchange Even as we trend toward more color in home design, calming neutral hues will remain a staple. A soothing, neutral backdrop provides the perfect foundation for bolder pops of colors in art, rugs, and pillows, letting you layer your favorite hues as little or as much as you like. Paint manufacturers have forecasted a wide array of nature-inspired neutrals for 2023. These organic, earth-tone hues have slight green or brown undertones that subtly connect our spaces with the outdoors. Popular organic neutrals include mushroom, clay, and flax. Paint Color: Mindful Gray by Sherwin-Williams Top 10 Expert-Recommended Gray Paint Colors, Plus How to Pick One

05 of 06 Spicy Hues Courtesy of Benjamin Moore We’ve come a long way from the monochromatic days of cool grays and all-white spaces popular in home design five years ago. Today, bright pops of color are practically everywhere. If you like a little kick to your color palette, your spice cabinet can provide inspiration. Experts forecast warm shades of cinnamon, smoky paprika, and dry mustard will be popular 2023 paint colors. Wall Color: Cinnamon by Benjamin Moore

