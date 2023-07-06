If summer has you feeling inspired to revamp your living quarters, you might be wondering what home features and styles are in right now—and whether you're looking for ideas on tackling a renovation project or just a minimal touch up, Houzz has you covered. The home remodeling and design platform analyzed keyword searches from homeowners and professionals alike to come up with its 2023 Emerging Summer Home Trends Report, and the results offer a plethora of (some unexpected) concepts to check out. Here are the top new featured looks to incorporate into your space this season.

Tria Giovan

Industrial-Style Kitchens

Search terms like “track lighting,” “stainless steel countertops,” and “pull-down faucets” are growing in popularity according to the report, pointing to a resurfacing of industrial style in the kitchen, which emphasizes exposed concrete, brick, pipes, and streamlined design. It’s also incredibly modern and minimalistic in approach, going against the maximalist styles ('70s, cluttercore, Miamicore) that have been taking over interiors over the last year.

Matthew Benson

Rooftop Spaces

Smaller home lots are pushing homeowners to get innovative with their spaces, and backyards aren't always an option. Instead, residents are opting to create other livable outdoor spaces, like rooftops. Searches for “outdoor rooftop terrace” shot up by 16.5 times, while searches for “rooftop deck” and “rooftop patio” grew by 90% and 40% respectively.

The versatility that comes with having a terrace gives you the freedom to use yours for basically anything you'd use a backyard for, from an al fresco entertaining space to an urban garden. Most house types can accommodate a rooftop, but some styles make construction easier than others—for example, homes with a high parapet (such as mid-period Victorian terraces or even Art Deco-era homes) or a high gable-end roof form (like Edwardian-era homes) are perfect fits, Michael Montgomery, principal architect of MMAD Architecture, told Houzz.

“Flat-pitched homes are great, but you will need to consider what the impacts of handrails and screens will do to the look,” he said. “Likewise, steep pitched-gable roofs are also good, where you can recess the deck into the roof and [utilize] the pitch of the roof as screening and handrails, which will have even less visual impact from ground level.”



Edward Gohlich

Historical Style Revival

Along with getting into industrial style, homeowners are also reviving Colonial and Spanish Colonial designs. Colonial-related searches for “front porch,” “exteriors,” and “living room” all increased by as much as six times compared with the same period in 2022. People searched for “Spanish Colonial living room” 15 times more than last year, while “Spanish Colonial kitchens” and “Spanish Colonial exterior” searches tripled and more than doubled, respectively.

These homes flourished in 1920s Southern California and are generally characterized by a low-pitched red tile roof, arches, a stucco or adobe exterior, and a U-shape Mediterranean floor plan. It's also not uncommon to find a courtyard or fountain featured on one of these properties.

Kerry Kirk Photography

Overhead Design

While ceilings often go overlooked, Houzz's trend report showed that homeowners want to bring more attention to this “fifth wall” by adding color and texture. Searches for tongue-and-groove ceilings (wood planks placed side by side and held in place with tongue joints inside the groove joints) grew by 73%, while searches for high gloss and black ceilings also increased significantly.

This trend fits with any maximalist style. To achieve the look in a more subtle way, choose a paint in a lighter shade of the same color family that you have on your walls; for a more dramatic approach, try out a contrasting color that makes the ceiling the focal point of the room.

Other Featured Home Trends

Rounding out the summer trends report are finished basements, aging-in-place bathrooms, separated living spaces, and entertainment-focused kitchens. And finally, backyard features made for small spaces like pools and outdoor kitchens show that homeowners aren’t letting a lack of space get in the way of their lofty plans.