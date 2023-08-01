Whether your deck is pint-sized or expansive, there are many ways to maximize its potential this summer. Turn it into the perfect spot for sunbathing with a good book, relaxing with friends, or entertaining a large party. To inspire your next outdoor refresh, we chatted with several design experts to learn about this summer's hottest deck trends. Give your deck a quick update (or make plans for a total remodel) with these tips and ideas.



“Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen homeowners on Houzz increasingly look to their decks and other outdoor spaces to accommodate a variety of activities, including cooking, dining, exercising, and entertaining,” says Annie Thornton, associate editor of Houzz. According to the brand, one in seven homeowners upgraded their decks in 2022, with an average spending price of $3,000—and they expect even more people to refresh their decks this year.

Jason Donnelly

“Durable, comfortable furnishings, stylish shade structures, and pampering features like outdoor heaters, fire pits, chandeliers, and water elements can create an enviable outdoor area," Thornton says. Here's what the experts had to say about this summer's most popular outdoor deck trends.

Edmund Barr

1. Covered Decks and Pergolas

“Covered decks and pergolas have been one of the most in-demand features we have noticed, with a huge increase of inquiries focused on maximizing the possibility of transitional spaces,” says Michelle Hendricks, category marketing manager for Deckorators. Homeowners are bringing the inside out, creating outdoor sitting rooms with built-in daybeds, couches, and fire features and equipped outdoor kitchens, amongst other things. “Something to consider when designing a covered deck or pergola is how the space flows from the inside to the outside,” she says. “A covered deck is an in-between zone and calls for individualized functionality and complementary features.”



2. Statement Lighting

“We are seeing statement lighting become more of a trend this summer,” says Lindye Galloway, chief creative officer of Lindye Galloway Studio + Shop. “We love how it elevates and grounds an area and brings another level of interest to a space. Think pendants over an outdoor bar or a chandelier above your outdoor dining table.”



For a more modest or open-air deck, opt instead for a trendy cordless portable lamp. “Cordless portable lamps continue to trend as more and more people bring touches of indoor living to their outdoor spaces,” says Alyssa Barton, ALA Lighting Specialist at Lightology. A small stylish lamp on the table is a simple way to create an intimate setting and evoke a restaurant vibe in the privacy of your backyard.

Courtesy of Deckorators / Simcoe Decks

3. Secret Storage

Secret storage is another trend sparked by the need to maximize space. “Hidden storage compartments around your deck or patio are a great way to preserve space and store your belongings,” Hendricks says. “Make use of the space underneath your deck to conceal unappealing items such as utility boxes, AC units, or lawn equipment.” You could even create additional secret storage within built-in perimeter benches.

4. Perimeter Seating

Maximize every square inch of your deck with perimeter seating, another deck feature in high demand, according to Deckorators. “Deliberately placing seating along the perimeter of your outdoor space will allow for more foot traffic throughout the area,” Hendricks says. “We advise creating custom, built-in outdoor furniture, such as a bench made from composite decking, for a stylish and seamless look.” If your garden extends beyond the deck, the benches can double as a low-profile railing.

Nathan Kirkman

5. Optimal Layouts

Are you big on outdoor entertaining? Let your deck cater to you this season with a well-planned design. A good layout can enhance your gatherings by maximizing space and steering how your guests navigate it. “Designers on Houzz recommend arranging outdoor seating in U-shaped or semicircular layouts, around a coffee table or fire pit, to make the space feel like an inviting gathering place,” Thornton says. “If you’re working with a small footprint, stick to a light and bright color palette to visually open up the space and make it feel larger than it is.”

6. Pops of Color

Homeowners are turning to color to freshen up their decks this summer. “Even clients who typically like a more monochrome palette indoors are getting brave with color when it’s outside,” says Betsy Burnham, principal designer of Burnham Design. If you don’t fancy getting your paintbrush out, she suggests adding pops of color with decorative accessories, like cushions for outdoor furniture.



Nani Marquina, founder and president of nanimarquina, suggests looking to nature to inspire your deck color scheme. “The key to incorporating pops of color into an outdoor space is finding a balance between vibrancy and naturalism that enables the design to live in harmony with the surrounding landscape,” she says. “Colors can be saturated and intense but should be reflected in the natural environment."

Courtesy of Deckorators / Premier Outdoor Living

7. Sustainable Decking

Sustainability is a hot topic in all areas of home design, and people are looking for ways to update their decks in an environmentally friendly way. “When it comes to updating an outdoor space, one way to stand out is by using unexpected yet durable materials like composite decking,” Hendricks says. Composed of a combination of recycled plastic and reclaimed wood fibers, composite decking aids in reducing landfill waste and the need to cut down trees.



“Composite decking offers a low maintenance alternative that delivers the same look and versatility of wood with the added peace of mind that comes with choosing a product that you know will last,” she says. It’s low maintenance, weather-proof, and durable, lasting up to 30 years with minimal upkeep. “Composite decking can be used for so much more than just your deck, including bespoke features that make a space feel custom and lived in, like integrated seating, storage, privacy structures, and more,” she adds.

8. Rooftop Living

Stylish decks are moving up in the world, both literally and figuratively. “According to the 2023 U.S. Houzz Emerging Summer Trends Report, searches for “rooftop deck” and “rooftop patio” grew by 90% and 40%, respectively,” Thornton says. “When you think about deck design, you might immediately think about the typical backyard, but people are increasingly utilizing their rooftops to expand livable space, particularly in metropolitan areas where outdoor space is a hot commodity.” As well as breathtaking cityscape views, rooftop decks offer improved air quality and an opportunity to fill them with lots of green space to encourage biodiversity in the city and improve energy efficiency, cooling the roof in summer and locking in heat during the winter.

TRIA GIOVAN

9. Vacation Inspiration

Enjoy vacation vibes all summer long by sprucing up your deck. “I think vacation vibes are always on trend because who doesn’t want to feel relaxed, refreshed, and a bit pampered in their own backyard,” Burnham says. To turn your deck into your favorite holiday destination, Burnham suggests updating your outdoor furniture with pieces from the same line. “The resulting look will be much sleeker,” she says. Alternatively, Galloway suggests embracing the trend for exterior drapery. “Exterior Drapery is being infused into many of our projects," she says. "The light and airy flow of drapery brings a feeling of a boutique hotel while also defining certain backyard zones.”

10. Multi-Level Decks

“Searches on Houzz for “multilevel deck” rose 170% in the first quarter of the year, compared to the same period in 2022,” Thornton says. “Multi-level decks provide a great solution for sloped or narrow lots and create an opportunity for multiple zones.” Multi-level decks also make the backyard easier to navigate and maximize its potential. “For example, you could position an outdoor kitchen on the upper deck, close to the house for easy access, and a seating area with a fire pit further down for private hangouts,” she says.