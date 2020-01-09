Top Navigation
Latest Content
25 Easy Weekend Projects Under $20
Boost your home's style and function on a budget.
DIY Projects
You (Yes, You!) Can Make this Pretty Headboard
Build These Easy Photo Ledges This Weekend
How to Paint a Brick Fireplace
How to Make Minimalist Floating Frames
Winter Beauty
Hydrating Makeup Products to Help Skin Stay Flake-Free This Winter
Glow-boosting formulas to the rescue!
10 Products to Remedy Dry Winter Hair
Because your hair is about to get really thirsty, really soon.
7 Winter Nail Polish Colors That Will Brighten Your Day
We’ve found your next mani color.
The Latest
Reveal, The 'Property Brothers' New Magazine Just Dropped
January 09, 2020
HGTV Wants to Make Over an Entire Town—Here's How to Nominate Yours
January 09, 2020
Target Is Selling White Chocolate Avocados for Valentine's Day
January 09, 2020
Our 7 Favorite Pieces to Shop from Wayfair's New Mid-Century Modern Line
January 09, 2020
February 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes
January 09, 2020
Oreo Just Released a Heart-Shaped Dunking Set for Two
January 09, 2020
Explore BH&G
Closets
Decorating Tips & Advice
Do-It-Yourself Decorating
Fireplace Design Ideas
Healthy Recipes
Home Remodeling Ideas
Houseplants
House Cleaning
New Year
Storage Solutions
Search
Search
Popular Searches:
What’s Your Organizing Personality?
Copycat Recipes
Cousins Chart
Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day Trees Are the Latest Trend You'll Fall in Love With
January 09, 2020
6 Hair Accessories to Effortlessly Upgrade Your Ponytail
January 08, 2020
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
January 08, 2020
Pier 1 Just Announced Hundreds of Store Closings
January 08, 2020
Watch: We Tried the Hack that Easily Peels a Boiled Egg in Seconds
January 08, 2020
Bed Bath and Beyond Is Having a Big Sale for the Bedroom of Your Dreams
January 07, 2020
Secrets of Getting Organized
9 Must-Know Tips to Get Organized Once and For All
Small Entryway Storage Ideas to Meet All Your Drop-Zone Needs
27 Clever Ideas for Organizing Crafts Supplies
26 Bedroom Storage Solutions for a More Organized Sleeping Space
7 Attic Storage Hacks to Help Make the Most of Your Space
Girl Scouts Will Debut a New Fruit-Flavored Cookie This Season
January 07, 2020
'Podcast Clubs' Are the New Book Clubs—And There's One for Every Type of Reader
January 07, 2020
8 Ways You Can Help Australia During the Fires, Even From Across the World
January 07, 2020
Air Fryer Scallops with Lemon-Herb Sauce
January 06, 2020
I Got the Revlon Hair Dryer Brush and It Cut My Morning Routine in Half
January 06, 2020
You Can Try Krispy Kreme's New Mini Donuts for Free All Month
January 06, 2020
Paint and Color Trends
Goodbye Gray, Hello Earth Tones: Our 2020 Paint Color Forecast
The predictions are in for the hottest paint colors of the new year.
These Are the Best Exterior Paint Colors to Sell Your Home
Help your home get off the market faster.
This Once-Dated Paint Color Is Back and Better Than Ever
We're obsessed!
5 Essential Tools You Need for Dealing with Snow This Winter
January 03, 2020
These 'Blue Zones' Foods May Help You Live Longer—Wine and Bread Included
January 03, 2020
The Best Things to Buy From Target's Winter Clearance Sale
January 02, 2020
According to Tradition, You Should Leave Your Tree Up Until January 6—Here's Why
January 02, 2020
5 Ways to Use Ylang-Ylang Oil from Head to Toe
January 02, 2020
This Best-Selling Roomba Is Only $199 on Amazon Right Now
January 02, 2020
New Videos from Extra Sweet
Fruity Ombre Cheesecake
Freeze-dried fruit gives this no-bake cheesecake recipe natural color.
Moscow Mule Cupcakes
Cheers to these vodka-infused ginger and lime cupcakes.
Strawberry, Mango & Rose Pavlova
A scattering of edible rose petals makes this pavlova extra-special.
Oreo Is Releasing Tiramisu Oreos for All the Coffee Lovers
January 02, 2020
5 Baking Soda Beauty Hacks You Can Use in a Pinch
January 02, 2020
Pickled Michelada
January 01, 2020
Stout and Stormy Beer Cocktail
January 01, 2020
Chocolate Spice Cake
January 01, 2020
Muhammara (Roasted Red Pepper Dip)
January 01, 2020
Trending for 2020
Industry Experts Named the Top 9 Colors of the Year
If You Haven't Noticed, The Label on All Your Food Is Changing
5 Houseplant Trends That Will Be Hot This Year
Interior Design Trends We Predict to Take Off
4 Hair Color Trends to Kickstart the Decade
Valentine's Day Cookie Cutouts Three Ways
January 01, 2020
Danish-Style Mulled Wine
January 01, 2020
Smoky Popcorn Mix
January 01, 2020
Maple-Rosemary Mixed Nuts
January 01, 2020
Ginger-Pear Cider
January 01, 2020
Veggie Reuben Pan-Wiches
January 01, 2020
Turkey Muffaletta Pan-Wiches
January 01, 2020
Spiced Roasted Fruit
January 01, 2020
Braised Belgian Endive
January 01, 2020
Grilled Radicchio with Cheese
January 01, 2020
Stuffed Radicchio
January 01, 2020
Roast Beef with Beets and Chicories
January 01, 2020
Grain Salad with Greens, Cherries, and Crispy Bacon
January 01, 2020
Shrimp and Hominy Stew
January 01, 2020
Sheet-Pan Meatballs with Onions and Artichokes
January 01, 2020
Chicken, Escarole, and Orecchiette Soup
January 01, 2020
Escarole Bistro Salad with Bacon
January 01, 2020
Frosty S'mores Bars
December 31, 2019
S'mores Cake
December 31, 2019
Get a Peek Behind the Scenes at the Rose Parade with These 5 Facts
December 31, 2019
Corn Casserole
December 31, 2019
Focaccia-Artichoke Dressing
December 31, 2019
Spinach-Artichoke Turkey Casserole
December 30, 2019
Vegetarian Enchilada Casserole
December 30, 2019
The 9 Best Products to Treat Back Acne
December 30, 2019
Cheesy Greens and Grains Casserole
December 30, 2019
Vegetable-Turkey Pot Pie
December 30, 2019
Salmon with Roasted Tomatoes and Shallots
December 30, 2019
Elderberry Is the Cold-Fighting Supplement That Might Actually Work
December 30, 2019
5 Eco-Friendly Beauty Swaps to Make in 2020
December 23, 2019
You Loved These 10 Colorful Flowers the Most in 2019
December 23, 2019
24 Must-Do Activities to Add to Your Winter Bucket List
December 23, 2019
A Beginner’s Guide to Enneagram and What Your Number Means
December 23, 2019
Grab Your Shopping List! These 12 Food Trends Are About to Be Huge
December 23, 2019
7 Holiday Food Boards That Are Edible Works of Art
December 20, 2019
The Best Last-Minute Gifts You Can Still Get from Walmart
December 20, 2019
These Expert-Approved Haircuts Will Be Everywhere in 2020
December 20, 2019
Baby Yoda Cookies Are the Cutest Baked Goods in the Galaxy
December 20, 2019
We Can't Stop Scrolling Through 'UPS Dogs' Social Media Accounts
December 20, 2019
6 Custom Beauty Products That Will Put You Ahead of the Bespoke Trend
December 20, 2019
Trader Joe's Sells Adorable Snowmen That Melt into the Ultimate Hot Cocoa
December 20, 2019
20 Food Trends That Defined the Past Decade
December 20, 2019
15 Festive Ways to Decorate Your Kitchen for Christmas
December 20, 2019
10 Heartwarming Stories That Made Us Smile in 2019
December 19, 2019
Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Selling Furniture for the First Time Ever at Target
December 19, 2019
