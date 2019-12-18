Top Navigation
Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
Login
Sweepstakes
Subscribe
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Home Improvement Ideas
Decorating
News
Shop
Holidays
Entertaining
Cleaning and Organization
Rooms
Pets
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Better Homes & Gardens Magazine
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
Login
Sweepstakes
Subscribe
Close
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
Cozy Winter Color Schemes You'll Love All Season Long
Cozy Winter Color Schemes You'll Love All Season Long
Beat the winter blues with these seasonal shades.
Read More
Next
Here's How to Have the Most Beautiful Poinsettias
Here's How to Have the Most Beautiful Poinsettias
You can even get them to bloom again next year.
Read More
Next
13 Ridiculously Tasty Instant Pot Chicken Recipes
13 Ridiculously Tasty Instant Pot Chicken Recipes
They’re super-quick already, but you’ll wish they’re even quicker…the results are just that tasty.
Read More
Next
Gardening
Previous
Gardening
See all Gardening
Flowers
How To Garden
Edible Gardening
Annuals
Garden Plans
Container Gardens
Perennials
Garden Design
Pest & Problem Fixes
Houseplants
Landscaping
Caring for Your Yard
Plant Encyclopedia
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Gardening By Region
Recipes and Cooking
Previous
Recipes and Cooking
See all Recipes and Cooking
How to Cook
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Chicken Recipes
Lunch
Quick and Easy Recipes
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Beef Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Slow Cooker Meals
Healthy Snack Recipes
Fish Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Casseroles
Ethnic Food
Soup
Home Improvement Ideas
Previous
Home Improvement Ideas
See all Home Improvement Ideas
Home Remodeling
Outdoor Structures
Doors
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Home Exteriors
Windows
Remodeling on a Budget
Garages
Flooring
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Decks & Patios
Molding & Trim
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Porches & Outdoor Rooms
Lighting Planning
Decorating
Previous
Decorating
See all Decorating
Home Makeovers
Home Accessories
DIY Home Decor
Styles & Decor
Decorating Tips & Advice
Budget Decor
Fireplace Design Ideas
Interior Painting
Choosing Color
Seasonal Decorating
Closet Organization
Small-Space Decorating
Window Treatments
News
Shop
Holidays
Previous
Holidays
See all Holidays
Christmas
Halloween
St. Patrick's Day
Easter
Hanukkah
Thanksgiving
Father's Day
Mother's Day
Valentine's Day
July 4th/Memorial Day
New Year's
Entertaining
Previous
Entertaining
See all Entertaining
Baby Shower
Birthdays
Cleaning and Organization
Previous
Cleaning and Organization
See all Cleaning and Organization
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Storage Solutions
Seasonal Cleaning
Surface Cleaning
Organization Tips
Rooms
Previous
Rooms
See all Rooms
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Kid's Rooms
Dining Room
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Home Office
Laundry Room
Other Rooms
Pets
Previous
Pets
See all Pets
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Pet Grooming
Pet Craft Projects
Pet Safety
Other Pets
Beauty & Style
Previous
Beauty & Style
See all Beauty & Style
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Anti-Aging
Skin Care
Health & Family
Better Homes & Gardens Magazine
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Account
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Latest Content
The Best Christmas Gift You Can Give? A Little Thoughtfulness
During the holiday season, even small gestures matter.
A More Sustainable Holiday
Ditch the Paper: Learn How to Wrap a Gift with Fabric
Help the Environment with These 9 Christmas Tree Recycling Tips
16 Ways to Recycle Christmas Cards
8 Clever Ways to Make Your Christmas Celebration More Sustainable
Tidy Up
20 Genius Cleaning Hacks for a Spotless Home
Why spend more time cleaning than you have to?
These Refillable Cleaning Products Tackle Messes Without the Waste
The earth-friendly products can even save you hundreds of dollars!
Save Your Carpet from Common Holiday Stains with These Cleaning Tips
Get red wine, candle wax, and chocolate out the first time.
The Latest
These Are the Top 10 Recipes Our Fans Made in 2019
December 18, 2019
It Took Us Two Hours and an Entire Roll of Paper to Master That Viral Wrapping Hack
December 17, 2019
Why We're Starry-Eyed for Vintage Christmas Villages—And 5 Modern Picks Our Editors Are Loving
December 17, 2019
The Most Iconic Home Trends of the 2010s
December 17, 2019
Goodbye Gray, Hello Earth Tones: Our 2020 Paint Color Forecast
December 17, 2019
You Don't Want to Miss Wayfair's Major Sale on All Home Items
December 17, 2019
Our Best Holiday Recipes
Roasted Turkey
Herbed Prime Rib
Whiskey-Glazed Ham
Mac and Cheese
Sugar-Glazed Carrots
Traditional Bread Stuffing
Brown Butter Sauce
New York-Style Cheesecake
Cake Pops
Sugar Cookies
Search
Search
Popular Searches:
Countdown to Christmas Sweepstakes
Pretty Christmas Doors
Copycat Recipes
Cousins Chart
How to Make a Layered Bow in 4 Simple Steps
December 17, 2019
4 Game-Changing Makeup Products for Women Over 40
December 17, 2019
How to Make a Perfect Gift Bow, Every Time
December 16, 2019
Bibimbap Casserole with Tofu
December 13, 2019
Korean Fire Chicken With Cheese
December 13, 2019
Homeowners Are Putting Out Treats for Delivery Drivers to Enjoy This Holiday Season
December 13, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Holiday Timesavers
Keep Your Live Christmas Tree Looking Fresh With These Care Tips
No, do not water it with soda.
6 Services That Will Make Sending Your Holiday Cards So Easy
Three of them will address your cards for free!
Here's How to Have the Most Beautiful Poinsettias
You can even get them to bloom again next year.
Mini Succulents Are the Cutest Houseplants We've Ever Seen
December 13, 2019
The Results Are In: These Are the Most Popular Christmas Candies in Every State
December 13, 2019
Accent Walls Are In: The 8 Best Bathroom Trends to Try in 2020
December 13, 2019
The Top 10 Home Tours You Loved Most in 2019
December 13, 2019
The Experts Have Spoken: Here Are the Top Hair Color Trends for 2020
December 12, 2019
19 Vintage Christmas Decor Ideas That Are Giving Us Major Holiday Nostalgia
December 12, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Easy Weeknight Dinners
30 Easy Dinner Recipes Done in 30 Minutes (or Less)
10 Easy-Prep Steps to Make Weekday Dinners a Breeze
17 Quick and Easy Salads
15 Side Dishes Done in an Instant
26 Fabulous No-Bake Cookies and Bars—No Oven Required
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here Are the Chances for the Whole U.S.
December 12, 2019
5 Fascinating Facts About Amaryllis You Probably Didn't Know
December 12, 2019
Feast Your Eyes on This Miniature City Made Entirely of Gingerbread
December 12, 2019
Santa Sugar Cookie Cutouts
December 12, 2019
What Is Eggnog, Anyway? Here's the Scoop on the Festive Drink
December 12, 2019
How Gnomes Became Classic Christmas Decor—And 4 You Can Buy Right Now
December 12, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
New Tasty Videos
Chicken Cordon Bleu Wild Rice Casserole
Simpy mix all the ingredients together, cover with bread crumbs, and bake.
Coffee Shop Copycat Egg Bites
Bake them in a water bath, no special equipment needed.
Sheet Pan Cashew Chicken
Get dinner on the table in 20 minutes.
We're Calling It: These Interior Design Trends Will Be Huge in 2020
December 11, 2019
7 Hair Accessory Trends to Dress Up Your Winter Wardrobe
December 11, 2019
Walmart Is Celebrating the Holidays with 12 Days of Deals—Here’s What to Shop
December 11, 2019
These Chocolate Trees Look Just Like Our Favorite Ceramic Version
December 11, 2019
For This Japanese American Writer, Her Annual Hanukkah Party is All About Light, Love, and Mochi Latkes
December 11, 2019
Trees for Troops Is Delivering 17,000 Christmas Trees to Military Families
December 11, 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Holiday Gift Guides
It's Not Too Late! These Last-Minute Christmas Gifts Will Arrive in Time
37 Christmas Gifts Your Dad Will Actually Use
41 of the Best Christmas Gifts for Mom, Because She Deserves It
30 Unique Gifts That Will Put a Smile on Your Grandparents' Face
33 Thoughtful Christmas Gifts for Your Friends
America Voted: These Are the Holiday Cookies on Everyone's Wish List
December 11, 2019
January 2020 Better Homes & Gardens Recipes
December 11, 2019
How to Keep Your Family Safe from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning This Winter
December 10, 2019
The 5-Step Anti-Aging Routine You Can Actually Stick With
December 10, 2019
7 Ways to Decorate Every Room with Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year
December 10, 2019
The 8 Best Hypoallergenic Makeup Products for Sensitive Skin
December 10, 2019
Advertisement
You Serious Clark? ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ Is Back in Theaters
December 09, 2019
5 Uncommon Poinsettia Varieties That Have Stolen Our Hearts
December 09, 2019
Mark Your Calendars: Here's When ‘Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!’ Will Air on ABC
December 09, 2019
Volunteers Send Thousands of Homemade Cookies to Troops Overseas
December 06, 2019
Produce Grown Right in Stores is the Newest Food Trend You Need to Try
December 06, 2019
Your Favorite Christmas Movies Inspired the Latest Starbucks Secret Menu Items
December 06, 2019
Advertisement
Make the Charcuterie Board of Your Dreams with Aldi's New Booze-Infused Cheese
December 06, 2019
Copycat Girl Scout Cookie Recipes for When It’s Not Cookie Season
December 06, 2019
Experts Say These 8 Kitchen Trends Will Be Everywhere in 2020
December 05, 2019
8 Classic Christmas Movies You Can Stream on Disney+ Right Now
December 05, 2019
5 Houseplant Trends That Will Be Hot in 2020
December 04, 2019
Say Goodbye to Smelly Laundry with This Innovative Front-Load Washing Machine
December 04, 2019
Advertisement
This DIY Red Truck Holiday Decoration Brings Vintage Charm to Your Front Door
December 04, 2019
Deck Your Holiday Table with Butter Shaped Like a Christmas Tree
December 04, 2019
10 Hydrating Makeup Products to Help Skin Stay Flake-Free This Winter
December 03, 2019
Starbucks Just Released Irish Cream Cold Brew for the Holidays
December 03, 2019
13 Hanukkah Side Dishes So Tasty You’ll Want to Make Them the Main Event
December 03, 2019
Party Wings
December 02, 2019
Advertisement
Nachos Mole
December 02, 2019
Put a Holiday Twist on Your Succulent Collection With These 5 Festive Varieties
December 02, 2019
Pizza Tot Casserole
December 02, 2019
Custom-Build the KitchenAid Stand Mixer of Your Dreams with This New Tool
December 02, 2019
A Deserving Military Family Just Received a Gorgeous Living Room Makeover—Take a Look
December 02, 2019
Ultimate Guide to Restaurants and Stores Open on Christmas Day 2019
December 02, 2019
Advertisement
You Can Now Rent a Live Christmas Tree—And We're Here For It
December 02, 2019
How One Animal Lover Is Helping Anxious Pets One Plush Toy at a Time
December 02, 2019
Giving Tuesday is Tomorrow—Here's What You Need to Know
December 02, 2019
Waffle Tartines
December 02, 2019
Smoothie Pops
December 02, 2019
Hard-Cooked Egg Toppers
December 02, 2019
Advertisement
Crispy Salmon with Veggies and Pesto
December 01, 2019
Cheesy Pork Roast Calzone
December 01, 2019
Cubanos
December 01, 2019
Pork and Black Bean Quesadillas
December 01, 2019
Potato and Leek Pizza with Arugula
December 01, 2019
Chicken and Pepper Pizza with Kale
December 01, 2019
Advertisement
Indian-Inspired Butter Chicken
December 01, 2019
Beef and Broccoli
December 01, 2019
Italian Pork Roast
December 01, 2019
Advertisement
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.